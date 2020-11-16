Repaying 50% of the 2022 and 2023 bonds while refinancing the remaining 50% at a 5% cost of debt would cut interest expenses by over $100M per year.

First Quantum's Q3 was excellent and due to the high depreciation charges, the FCF came in almost 10X higher than the net income.

Introduction

The copper price remains strongly above $3/pound and it doesn’t look like it will fall below that level anytime soon given the ongoing issues in the Chilean copper space where for instance Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) is still trying to negotiate an agreement with the unions. That’s good news for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) which is firing on all cylinders with strong copper production results as a direct consequence. This allowed the company to take advantage of the strong copper price in Q3, and there’s more to come.

First Quantum’s main listing is in Canada where it’s trading with FM as ticker symbol. However, to keep things simple as the company reports its financial results in USD, I will refer to the USD listing as the average daily volume of 25,000 shares makes First Quantum relatively liquid.

A strong set of Q3 results bodes well for the current quarter

Both the Sentinel and Cobre Panama projects performed very well in the third quarter and this boosted First Quantum’s total output to in excess of 211,000 tonnes of copper (just over 465 million pounds) and with an all-in sustaining cost of just $1.48 per pound, First Quantum is in good shape. It completed the multi-billion dollar construction of Cobre Panama last year, and the current copper price is immediately boosting both the net income as well as the free cash flow which will allow First Quantum to rapidly reduce the net debt on its balance sheet.

The total revenue in the third quarter came in at $1.4B, which resulted in a gross profit of $346M and an operating profit of $257M. Considering the company generated just over $81M in operating profit in the first six months of the year (due to COVID-19 related shutdowns), the third quarter now really shows the potential of First Quantum.

After deducting the interest expenses (which remain high due to the high net debt position of the company) and the taxes, the net income came in at $32M of which $29M was attributable to the shareholders of First Quantum. This represents an EPS of $0.04 (just over C$0.05).

Mildly disappointing indeed, as the current share price is trading at in excess of US$12. But what really matters is the free cash flow. After all, First Quantum has completed the multi-billion dollar Cobre Panama construction and the ongoing capex is quite low while the initial investment is being depreciated.

We clearly see this in the cash flow statement (below). The depreciation expenses were $323M but the total capex was just $138M. We see a similar ratio in the first nine months of the year as the total depreciation came in at $891M while the capex was just $438M. And it’s exactly this difference between depreciation and capex that makes First Quantum very appealing.

The reported operating cash flow was $452M but we need to add the $131M changes in the working capital back while we also need to deduct an additional $16M in taxes. On top of that, we also still need to deduct the $197M in interest payments.

On an adjusted basis, this means the operating cash flow was $370M and after deducting the $138M capex, the free cash flow result was $232M, which is almost $0.35/share. Indeed. On an annualized basis, the free cash flow per share is coming in at $1.40 while A) the copper price is now trading higher and B) Cobre Panama is still ramping up.

All eyes will be on 2021 and the net debt reduction

I expect Q4 to be strong. Based on the full-year production guidance of 750-785,000 tonnes of copper and the production of 576,000 tonnes in the first nine months of the year, we can look forward to a Q4 production of approximately 200,000 tonnes of copper. That’s indeed a bit lower than in the third quarter, but on the other hand, the copper price is much higher: First Quantum had a realized copper price of $2.77/pound in Q3 (the press release mentions $2.64, the management discussion and analysis uses $2.77 so I’ll go with the latter) and the realized price in the current quarter will likely be almost 10% higher.

First Quantum’s CFO has done an excellent job in ‘staggering’ debt repayment. In the next few years, there will be a senior note expiring almost every year and if the operations continue to run smoothly, First Quantum should be able to refinance the notes at a substantially lower interest rate:

With the free cash flow coming in at about $1B on an annualized basis, First Quantum will generate $2.5B in free cash flow between now and Q1 2021, which theoretically means it would be able to simply repay the 2022 and 2023 notes ($2.45B at a 7.25% interest rate) thereby saving almost $200M per year in interest expenses. I expect the company to refinance a portion of the debt with new notes or by tapping down the credit facility, but I’d prefer First Quantum to pay off a substantial portion as well.

Assuming 50% of the 2022-2023 bonds will be paid off in full and 50% will be refinanced at 5%, First Quantum will save in excess of $115M on interest expenses and this will boost the free cash flow by an additional $80M per year, further accelerating the free cash flow and debt repayment ability.

Investment thesis

Whereas the US$0.04 EPS in Q3 is uninspiring, the free cash flow is almost ten times as high due to the huge difference between depreciation and capex. This will allow First Quantum to rapidly reduce its net debt and the lower debt ratio will also help to refinance existing debt at a lower interest rate. First Quantum has successfully completed the Cobre Panama project and I strongly believe the exposure to the current copper price as well as repaying the expensive notes on or before the maturity dates will help the company to keep its free cash flow above $1B per year.

I have a long position in First Quantum Minerals and have been adding on weakness throughout the year. The Canadian listing also has options available, and writing out of the money put options could be an attractive way to gain additional exposure.

