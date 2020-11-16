We are maintaining our Speculative Strong Buy recommendation as we consider Project Summit benefits and the more recent sale-leaseback transactions strong indicators that Iron Mountain’s dividend will get safer.

Iron Mountain’s (IRM) mission statement is “to be the trusted guardian of assets most important to its customers.”

This mission statement is far-reaching as the globally recognized storage and information management service company serves over 230,000 customers in 5-+ countries on five continents. Organizations in every major industry and of all sizes – including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000 – rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

What would Herman Knaust, founder of Iron Mountain in 1951, think today if he was able to witness the growth of the business that started out as a depleted iron ore mine in Hudson Valley, New York?

Hailed as the “Mushroom King” by his Hudson River Valley neighbors, Knaust first made his fortune by growing and marketing mushrooms. In 1936, he paid $9,000 for the mine and 100 acres of land so that he could have more space to grow his product.

By 1950, the mushroom market had shifted, so Knaust decided upon a new business venture - one that would make good use of his mine, which he named "Iron Mountain."

Over the years Knaust used his “iron mountain” to store valuables and he even set up a sales office in the Empire State Building. One of the first customers was East River Savings Bank, which brought microfilm copies of deposit records and duplicate signature cards in armored cars to the new mountain facility for storage.

By the mid-1980s, Iron Mountain had accumulated all the product lines that comprise the foundation of the current company. It offered paper records storage and management services (including major operations in the medical and legal vertical markets), offsite data protection services and vital records protection services in the New York and New England markets.

In 1988, Iron Mountain acquired Bell & Howell Records Management, Inc., a subsidiary of Bell & Howell Corporation and four times its size. As a result, Iron Mountain became the first national service provider in the industry. In 1995, annual revenue grew to $100 million and in 1996, the company became a public company.

I began covering Iron Mountain in 2012 just as the company obtained a private letter ruling from the IRS to convert from a C-Corp into a REIT. As illustrated below, Iron Mountain's sales have grown substantially over the years and as Herman Knaust forecasted in 1952,

“This business will mushroom…”

The Business Model

One of the key hurdles for Iron Mountain was to obtain an IRS private letter ruling (or PLR) agreement regarding the characterization of the company's steel racking structures as real estate.

From a tax perspective, it's important to recognize that racking is considered "real property," so the depreciation is much longer compared with "personal property." Racks are therefore longer living assets and they actually last as long as most buildings (because they are sheltered from the elements).

By converting to a REIT, Iron Mountain was forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors, resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid.

Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is considered somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its REIT peer classification.

Although Data Center REITs have racking systems (like Iron Mountain), the business model is entirely different from traditional data storage or self-storage because of the service component that is associated with Iron Mountain's integrated data management business.

Conversely, the company rents out space in larger buildings that are comparable to Industrial REITs. So in terms of peer orientation, I intend to use Industrial REITs and Data Center REITs.

Source: Wide Moat Research

As you can see, Iron Mountain is yielding 9.7%, the highest REIT in the Industrial and Data Center sectors, but once again, remember that the company has a service component and does not really have a direct peer at this time. A few key stats illustrated below:

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

As illustrated below, 65% of Iron Mountain’s revenue is considered “storage” and 35% is considered “service”:

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

During Iron Mountain’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Bill Meaney described the company’s differentiation, in a three-pillar model:

Continue growing physical storage revenue through pricing as well as new volume growth achieved from records growth in emerging markets and art and consumer storage in developed markets. Utilizing (IRM’s) global scale as well as 70 years of customer trust to deliver a differentiated data center offering. New products and services that allow (IRM’s) customers to achieve reliable and secure information management in a more complex regulatory environment and one in which hybrid, physical and digital solutions are the norm.

Meaney added that,

“Further expanding on the product and services pillar, most know us for protecting highly regulated records, but over the years our relationships have evolved to help customers manage a broader set of assets and to help them solve a broader range of problems. As customers’ needs evolve, their expectations with us evolve. For this reason, it is important we continue to invest in creating solutions that unlock value for our customers.”

Unlocking Value

Late last year Iron Mountain announced Project Summit, a transformative program designed to cut costs and accelerate EBITDA benefits. On the recent earnings call the CEO explained,

“… we are on track to realize our permanent structural cost savings of $375 million per year exiting next year…we now expect to be able to generate greater adjusted EBITDA benefits in 2020 as we have accelerated some initiatives. Most notably, these ongoing initiatives should not only significantly reduce our cost base but also make it easier for our Mountaineers to get work done, enabling them to focus on a more customer-centric approach. Some examples include driving global standardization in IT, replacing cumbersome manual processes with reliable automation, and improving the user experience whilst reducing process cycle time.”

Keep in mind that Iron Mountain first stated that Project Summit would generate around $200 million in EBITDA savings and that number has since grown to $275 million (Around $165 million in 2020 and $210 million in 2021 and early 2022).

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Iron Mountain continues to operate its business model from a position of strength. In August, the company executed a successful bond refinancing, issuing $1.1 billion to redeem its most restrictive outstanding debt and pay down a portion of the outstanding balance under the revolving credit facility.

The company extended its debt maturity profile by 2+ years and covenants are now more in line with REIT peers (as illustrated below).

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

Additionally, these new bonds are more in line with the REIT peers as they include a fixed charge coverage ratio as opposed to a debt to EBITDA covenant. Also, Iron Mountain has eliminated all of its 6.5x leverage covenant bonds, meaning the most restrictive bond covenant is now 7x debt to EBITDA. At the end of Q3-20, the company had $1.7 billion of liquidity.

As seen above, at the end of Q3-20, Iron Mountain had net lease adjusted leverage of 5.3x and expects to end the year with leverage of approximately 5.5x, which would represent an improvement year on year. Also, Iron Mountain declared a quarterly dividend of $.62 per share to be paid in early January.

How Safe Is The Dividend?

As referenced earlier, Iron Mountain’s dividend yield is 9.7%, the highest in the industrial and data center peer group.

In Q3-20 revenue was $1.04 billion, a decline of 2.4% on a reported basis year on year, that includes a 30-basis point impact from foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA was $370 million, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points year on year to 35.7%.

Notably, AFFO declined 5.4% to $213 million, while analyst consensus forecast for 2020 (AFFO per share) improved from $2.96 (3 months ago) to $3.10 per share (as illustrated below):

Source: FAST Graphs

This 2020 estimate of $3.10 per share translates into an AFFO Payout Ratio of 80%. On the recent earnings call, Iron Mountain’s CFO explained,

“…we are committed to our dividend at this sustainable level and over time, we expect to glide into our targeted AFFO payout ratio of mid-60%... we are committed to our target long term leverage range of 4.5 to 5.5 times on a net lease adjusted basis. This year, the team has made good progress toward our target."

Translation: I do not expect Iron Mountain to raise its dividend for a year or two.

Based upon the above-referenced analyst estimates, we expect Iron Mountain’s payout ratio to decline as follows:

Iron Mountain has been allocating significant capital to its data center business for several years, and as the pipeline continues to build with high ROI, the strategic intent is to increase the amount of capital dedicated to the data business.

As I have been saying for quite some time, Iron Mountain has an opportunity to capitalize on its owned real estate, and monetize certain assets to reinvest in the development pipeline. Industrial cap rates are at historically low levels, and Iron Mountain has the opportunity to structure long-term sale-leasebacks. I explained that a few months ago,

"Another “silver bullet” at its disposal has to do with its owned real estate. Although the company was successful in using its “racking” assets to form the REIT, it still has around $2.5 billion of “owned” real estate at its disposal."

In Q3-20, the company accessed the market and monetized two facilities for proceeds of approximately $110 million, and this brings the year-to-date proceeds to nearly $120 million. The management said that the sale-leaseback cap rates were “something like sub-5, even 4” and “with relatively long term leases together with options to further renew.”

I’m glad to see Iron Mountain executing sale-leasebacks, as the CFO explained,

“We feel good about that monetization strategy, and then in terms of priorities, it really is into higher return IRR projects that are in the development pipeline. As you know, and you know the business really well, that’s focused principally on data center but not exclusively there, and so you should expect us to continue to recycle and likely step up that activity some going forward."

Source: Wide Moat Research

As illustrated above, Iron Mountain has underperformed YTD (-10.3%) and shares trade at 8.3x P/AFFO, compared with the average 5-year multiple of 11.8x (see below):

Source: FAST Graphs

We are maintaining our Speculative Strong Buy recommendation as we consider Project Summit benefits and the more recent sale-leaseback transactions strong indicators that Iron Mountain’s dividend will get safer over time.

The 9.7% yield is certainly screaming “sucker yield” but we believe that management is committed to de-levering the business model and putting the company on a path to trade in line with the industrial REIT peers. (ok, call me a sucker, LOL).

We are taking a more cautious approach by limiting exposure as there are execution risks to consider, as well as the higher risk BB- rated balance sheet. However, mitigating factors include:

(1) IRM’s diversified revenue stream (710 million cubic feet of hard copy records),

(2) 98% retention rate,

(3) 50% of boxes stay in facilities on average for 15 years.

Simply put, Iron Mountain has a tremendously “sticky” business model and we concur with what the founder said in 1952: “This business will mushroom…”

Source: FAST Graphs

As illustrated below, Iron Mountain scores "62" on our iREIT iQ ("Q stands for "quality") model:

Source: iREIT on Alpha

Meanwhile, these "technology" REITs score from a low of 66 - QTS Realty (QTS) to a high of 88 - for Equinix (EQIX). Keep that in mind when allocating capital... and that's one of the reasons we consider IRM "speculative."

Source: iREIT on Alpha

