A Look Back At The Performance Of My Kids' Proposed Retirement Stock Investment Portfolio

This article evaluates the portfolio's performance since the article was published.

The performance of the chosen stocks were evaluated over various time frames to determine their capital appreciation potential as well as the safety of their dividend payouts.

In an article that I posted last year, I proposed a list of low-risk, dividend-paying stocks that I believe can outperform the S&P 500 over the longer term.

Background

On November 25, 2019, I posted an article titled "Arguably The Ultimate Long Term Stock Investment Portfolio For My Young Kids". The proposed portfolio includes a list of low-risk, dividend-paying stocks that I believe can outperform the S&P 500 over the longer term. To accomplish this goal, I crafted the following objectives:

Annual dividend payments no less than 1%

Total annual return of at least 15%, exceeding the S&P 500 average return of 8%

It’s coming up on 12 months since I posted the article, so I wanted to evaluate the performance over what can be considered one of the most volatile periods that I’ve experienced over my 30 years of investment experience. As a reminder, and as described in the referenced article, the intent is to accumulate the chosen stocks at equal weighting when their prices fall below the average drops and summarized in the following table.

Notes:

(1) Avg Stock Price Drop = Average drop of the stock price when it dipped below 0% since it was listed. Source: YCharts

Performance

From November 25, 2019 through October 15, 2020, the S&P 500 index total return has been 13%.

Source: YCharts

The Pool Corporation (POOL) stock price reached its accumulation point of $186 on March 12, 2020. Since then, it’s shot up by almost 94%.

Source: YCharts

As a business owner, experience has taught me that it’s all about cash flow, so I keep a close eye on my portfolio stocks’ free cash flow yield. Pool’s yield has been fluctuating between 1½% and just over 3% over the last 5 years, and currently is at 2.7%.

Source: YCharts

Visa (V) stock was bought on February 27, 2020 at $181, and the price is up by about 12% since then.

Source: YCharts

As illustrated in the following chart, V’s free cash flow yield has been steadily decreasing and should be evaluated to determine what’s causing it (other than the stock price increasing) and if it’s a longer-term issue.

Source: YCharts

Stock in UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was bought on March 16, 2020 at $244 and has since appreciated by more than 43%.

Source: YCharts

UNH’s cash flow yield is still a healthy 6.6%.

Source: YCharts

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has performed well since it hit a low, with the stock price increasing by 17% after we bought it on February 28, 2020.

Source: YCharts

The SYK free cash flow yield is around 2.3%, which is about the average over the last 20 years.

Source: YCharts

Roper Technologies (ROP) has done well with a total return of almost 36% since March 9, 2020, when we bought it at its accumulation level of $313.

Source: YCharts

ROP’s cash flow yield has been decreasing steadily since 2008, from a high over 10% to its current level of 3.6%. This is something that should be evaluated to determine what’s causing it and if it’s a longer-term issue.

Source: YCharts

Although the Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) stock price has also performed well, increasing by almost 20% since we accumulated it on March 20, 2020, it has pulled back quite a bit. The price actually reached its accumulation level of $160 again on September 8, 2020, and we bought more stock.

Source: YCharts

JKHY’s free cash flow yield is currently at 2.7%, the highest it’s been since May 2018.

Source: YCharts

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) stock was purchased on March 9, 2020 at $262 and is up by more than 28% since then.

Source: YCharts

FDS’s cash flow yield has been trending lower since 2009 and is now around 3.3%.

Source: YCharts

TJX Companies (TJX) has bounced back well after the market crash, rising by almost 16% since March 12, 2020.

Source: YCharts

TJX’s free cash flow yield briefly dipped just below 0%, but has since improved to 3½%, which is about its average yield over the last 20 years.

Source: YCharts

Cintas (CTAS) stock dropped to its accumulation level on March 12, 2020 and has since appreciated by more than 54%.

Source: YCharts

Although the cash flow yield has been trending downward since March, it is basically now at the same yield as before the market crash.

Source: YCharts

Steris (STE) was bought on March 12, 2020 at $138 and has since gone up by almost 44%.

Source: YCharts

Free cash flow yield has been trending downward slowly but surely over the last decade, and this is something to evaluate and determine the reasons.

Source: YCharts

The Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) stock price reached its accumulation level on March 6, 2020. The price continued declining significantly to about 50% from its 52-week high. Although it has recovered, it is still about 6% below where I bought it.

Source: YCharts

The Ross free cash flow yield briefly dipped to 0% and has since gone up to 2%, which is still about half of the average yield over the last 20 years.

Source: YCharts

Conclusions

This article evaluates the performance of stocks proposed in a post on Seeking Alpha last year after their prices dropped to their so-called accumulation points. Except for Ross Stores, all the other stocks are up between 12% to 93%, with an average total return for the portfolio of 32.6% through October 15, 2020 compared to 13% for the S&P 500 since November 18, 2019, as summarized in the following table.

Ticker Symbol Total Return Dividend Yield POOL 93.61% 0.88% V 11.78% 0.60% UNH 43.38% 1.51% SYK 17.10% 1.15% ROP 35.96% 0.52% JKHY 19.85% 0.99% FDS 28.47% 0.96% TJX 15.90% 1.71% ROST -5.85% 1.11% CTAS 54.36% 0.96% STE 43.64% 0.94% Average 32.56% 1.03%

Notes:

Total Return includes dividends from YCharts.

Total Return from date of purchase through October 15, 2020.

DY = Average Dividend Yield for 2020 from Seeking Alpha.

Based on this performance, the portfolio has substantially exceeded the goal of 15% growth and a dividend yield of 1%. This was one of the most challenging years for an investor, and the portfolio has done remarkably well. At this point I will not make any changes, but stay the course of investing in these high-quality companies when their stock prices dip to the so-called accumulation points.

The proposed portfolio management strategy makes it easy to know when to accumulate pre-identified, solid companies. In future articles, I will discuss additional stocks that I consider buys for the longer term and their proposed accumulations points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POOL, V, UNH, SYK, ROP, JKHY, FDS, TJX, CTAS, STE, ROST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.