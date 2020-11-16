Who Should Avoid Maritime Shipping

Many investors should only touch shipping via preferred stocks, and should do even that with caution.

In contrast, investors who expect their returns to steadily reflect the risks will find most firms in shipping uninvestable.

For certain investors, willing to invest with highly variable durations, shipping has the potential to be quite lucrative.

My past year has included much effort learning about and investing in maritime shipping.

I have come to appreciate the deep complexity of the shipping sector. I can see that an investor who pays very deep attention, with the aim of finding and riding its cycles, has a chance to make very large returns.

I would not want to be in shipping without the deep research provided by the team at J Mintzmyer’s Value Investor’s Edge (“VIE”). I have noticed that the public articles they put out often become outdated rapidly, when volatility finds a new reason to rear its head in some way.

At VIE, there is a community seeking to make those large returns. I know that some of them succeed but am unsure what fraction.

The lure of shipping is this: when the need for ships in some sector exceeds the availability, shipping rates go through the roof. In those periods, a ship can pay for itself in a few months.

The Crude Tanker Sector

I will use the crude tanker sector as an example. The story for those tankers appears to repeat itself across all shipping sectors, though not simultaneously.

Figure 1 shows the recent earnings of crude oil tankers. They come in three size ranges, as indicated.

Figure 1. Earnings of crude oil tankers from January 2019 to September 2020. Source.

The VLCC tankers cost close to $25k per day to operate, and the other sizes cost somewhat less. For most of 2018 and the first half of 2019, none of them were profitable.

Rates were very profitable for 12 months ended this past September. A big ship averaging a rate of $50k per day over that year would have cleared something like $10M in profits, more than 10% of its value new and a much larger fraction of the value of a ship of average age.

The flip side is that rates drop through the floor when ships are oversupplied. During the preceding lean year that ship would have lost a few million dollars.

The stock prices also fluctuate greatly, as Figure 2 shows for three tanker firms. They tend to follow rates more strongly than would make sense if these were businesses generating long-term, predictable cash flows.

Figure 2. Stock prices for Euronav (EURN), Teekay Tankers (TNK), and International Seaways (INSW) over the period of Figure 1. Source: YCharts

You can see the enormous fluctuations. They were mostly not due to momentum shifts.

The fluctuations reflected the ever-changing, short-term fundamentals of the markets. An example is the unanticipated spike in rates this past spring, when disruptions in the oil price created large demand for ships to store oil on the water.

An investor who could anticipate the cycles by correctly grasping the fundamentals, and who was willing and able to shift directions on a dime, could do very well. Some folks manage to do this. More power to them.

The interaction of the instability in markets for any commodity, combined with the cycles of the supply of the ships themselves, combined with frequent and unpredictable interference by governments, introduces extreme volatility and also risk to any long-term thesis.

What's more, the ability to rapidly gain or lose on operations has consequences. Net Asset Value itself does not play the same role in shipping as in real estate and is much more rapidly variable. And ships genuinely do depreciate too.

But it gets worse. There are major problems across the sector with the alignment of management actions and shareholder interests. There is more on that below.

The Long-Term Themes

My intent in shipping was to invest in long-term themes and wait out the cycles. I invested in crude-oil tankers based on the ship supply story over the next few years. I invested in firms transporting Liquid Petroleum Gas, LPG, and Liquid natural gas, LNG, based on the long-term demand story in Asia. I emphasized quality firms.

The crude tanker supply story is pretty compelling, as James Catlin details here. In short, this is not a good time to order ships thanks to some forward regulatory uncertainty. Figure 3 shows his chart of the order book as of last December.

Figure 3. VLCC Order Book last December. It has not changed much since.

These vessels take years to build. We seem to be guaranteed at least a couple years with very few new vessels coming in, even as aged ones continue to be scrapped. This could extend to 5 years or more, as the impediments to ordering will not be resolved soon.

This in turn has the potential to create several years of very high crude tanker rates. And if it does, shareholders have the potential to be rewarded.

One big risk is that some government, unconstrained by economics, might decide to order a whole bunch of ships. China, for example, might do this to keep its shipyards open.

A bigger picture risk is that at the end of the good period stock prices will rapidly come back down, just as they did this year. Unless the firms reward shareholders when they make the profits, one is left trying to time the cycle even on a long-term investment.

Where Are The Returns to Shareholders?

Shipowners have a continuing need to renew their fleets. Negative events out of nowhere frequently occur. The combination has an impact on shareholder returns in shipping.

Yet shipping firms are in no sense candidates to be growth stocks. If well-run and lucky, they can make money cycle over cycle in their industry. But I see no path for them to compound their gains.

The contrast here is not just with Apple (AAPL), but also with firms like net-lease REITs. Such REITs are in a position to generate far more rapid compounding of value than a shipping firm can hope to. They have access to a large untapped market; shipping does not.

The implication of the above is that every shipping firm should be providing steady returns to investors, either as dividends or buybacks. Yet many of them do not. It is amazing to me that they get away with it and still attract investors.

On paying attention to actions and earnings calls, one gets the impression that for many firms the shareholders exist not as owners but as a convenience. Among other uses, they can be massively diluted to bail out the main owner when that owner screws up (or is just unlucky).

Buybacks

In capital allocation theory, there is no difference between dividends and buybacks. In the real world, there is a huge difference. (Unfortunately, many vocal investors seem not to grasp this.)

One reason is that buybacks alone only affect the supply of the stock. They don’t move the needle on demand. If for some reason demand is inelastic, then the buyback can make no difference. (I thank iStar (STAR) CEO Jay Sugarman for his very clear explanation of this to me recently.)

Shipping is not a sector like consumer-facing major corporations, where one can expect demand to respond quickly to changes in value. But that is not the only problem with buybacks.

Buybacks take too long to play out. The firms must wait for a window when they are allowed, and ideally should try not to move the market too much. So they are usually spread over time.

This gives the firms time to get nervous about the future, see an “opportunity” to grow their fleet, or just regret their proposed largess. Quite a few buybacks end up falling far short of what was initially promised.

One of my remaining holdings in shipping when I began writing this article was Dorian LPG (LPG), a firm with a sky-high reputation. It is making money hand over fist at the moment.

But Dorian does not pay a dividend. It does hint at buybacks. But take a look at what it says.

In its most recent earnings call, Dorian made a typical statement:

“Though the significant rate volatility caused us to curb our buyback activity, we remain committed to returning cash to shareholders and note that we still have approximately $50 million remaining under our share buyback at the authorization. And we also remain interested in accretive growth opportunities that meet our risk reward criteria.

The call from the previous quarter included this:

I don't think anyone should read anything into the fact that we plied a lot of excess cash into the -- in the paying off to John is any belief that our shareholders -- that our buyback activity should be curtailed? I think it was a smart move at the time and we like it. I think going forward, it's going to be fact and circumstance dependent. Obviously, things look good. At the moment as Tim pretty well outlined and I think as our confidence grows in the near term outlook, we may -- depending how the stock price responds or doesn't respond, we'll certainly look at buybacks.

To my eyes here is what we have. This is not a firm that understands it should actively reward shareholders as an inducement for investing in this treacherous space. They always leave themselves an out and they often take it.

Related evidence is its November investor presentation. One finds no mention of any focus on shareholders or of buybacks or of dividends. The contrast with what one sees in the energy space and the REIT space is striking.

One could understand the conclusion that this firm, and much of the industry, is playing its investors as chumps. It also matters that this is one of the better firms in the industry, by many measures.

Having thought through the material just above, I sold out of my holdings of LPG on November 13, at a modest profit.

One exception to the above is Euronav, discussed further below.

Dividends

In view of the issues with buybacks, dividends are by far the best way to induce investors to put money into shipping. Share the earnings when they happen and deal with the cycles by good management.

Almost no firm in shipping can afford to pay a steady dividend, because profits are so variable. So what one sees is more often variable dividends driven by profits.

Two firms that do this in crude tankers are DHT Holdings (DHT) and Euronav. Both have set dividend policies. The Euronav policy also includes buybacks, which they carry through on.

On its last earnings call, a DHT Co-CEO said:

expect us to continue to give 60% to shareholders and invest the rest in the balance sheet

Figure 4 shows the historical dividend payouts by DHT. Times have been tough since the last supercycle ended after 2011. But when there have been earnings, shareholders have been paid.

Figure 4. Dividends paid by DHT from 2011 through 2020. Source: Seeking Alpha.

I could see staying invested in both these firms even if I did not now have a paper loss. Unfortunately, thanks to vagaries surrounding retirement funds, my funds for investing in shipping came available only in January 2020.

One can see in Figure 1 (above) that this turned out to be near the euphoric peak. The markets never responded as strongly to the excellent earnings later in the year.

Figure 4 shows the price return and total return for EURN, DHT, and for the other tanker firm I have stayed invested in, International Seaways. The price and total return overlap for INSW, which pays a minuscule dividend (and brags about it).

Figure 4. Price return and total return since January 20, 2020, for a $10k investment in EURN, DHT, and INSW. Source: YCharts.

The two dividend-paying firms are down 30% in price. This is also roughly my total paper loss since INSW is a small position.

Thanks to the profitable quarters and dividend policies, DHT and EURN paid me about 10% of my initial investment as dividends. In contrast, INSW, which has been dithering about buybacks, is down more than 40%.

From my perspective as an investor willing to profit from cycles of a few years but not to try to time them closely, INSW is not investable and I regret putting money there. In contrast, I am content to have invested in EURN and DHT.

In recent times, Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) has specialized in having most of its ships on long-term charters. This has provided predictable income and it has paid a steady dividend. It seems one of very few shipping firms for which this seems to make sense. I consider it investable.

In contrast, Capital Product Partners (CPLP) tried to pay a steady dividend for a long time, attracting many income investors. But as matters developed, it ended up cutting it four times since 2010 and never increased it.

Most recently, it appears to me that the company sustained its dividend too long, ended up with a need to renew its fleet and a very low stock price, and eventually cut. In any event, the company did not manage its fleet well. No doubt this was complicated by its identity as a Master Limited Partnership.

CPLP is yet another illustration of the risk one encounters in any stock that does pay dividends. For shipping it seems better to me to have a dividend policy tied to profits, with the percentage set to allow the firm to renew its fleet and meet other needs across the cycles.

I also consider Golar LNG (GLNG) investable, for reasons too involved to discuss here. I am long GLNG.

Conclusions

Between the shipping positions I closed out last week and the dividends I was paid, I am roughly 7% ahead on my initial funds invested in shipping. In addition, I have a 30% paper loss on the tanker stocks I still hold.

Overall, here in 2020, this is not a poor outcome in context.

From my perspective as an investor willing to profit from cycles of a few years but not to try to time them closely, my conclusion is that the common stock of most shipping firms is not investable.

Historically, shipping firms have not hesitated to massively dilute the shareholders of common stock in order to avoid bankruptcy. But today they are not generally near bankruptcy.

The consequence is that in many cases the preferred stocks of shipping firms are investable. They can represent a path to pretty decent income for those willing to accept the relatively small bankruptcy risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN,DHT,GLNG.