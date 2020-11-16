The investment thesis that I recommend is to keep a long-term position and never entirely sell out.

Barrick reported its third-quarter 2020 results on November 5, 2020. It recorded total sales of $3,540 million, up 32.2% year over year.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Barrick Gold (GOLD) released its third quarter of 2020 results on November 5, 2020. It was another outstanding quarter overall that beat analysts' expectations, with record revenues of $3.540 billion and a whopping free cash flow of $1,311 million. The company decided to increase the dividend by 12.5% or a yield of 1.39%, which is relatively small.

One encouraging is that Barrick Gold and the Papua government agreed in principle over the disputed Porgera gold mine on October 15, 2020.

The gold sector experienced tremendous momentum these past months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severe effects on the world economy.

However, after reaching over $2,070 per ounce, gold price has slowly retraced, as I was projecting. Looking at the gold 10-year chart, we are in the handle of the Cup & handle pattern, with a potential of a correction that I see around $1,750 per ounce before a new uptrend may eventually materialize. Of course, many imponderables can come and change this general outlook.

Barrick Gold is one of the four gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners" with Newmont (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). We can see that Barrick has consistently outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) year to date.

The investment thesis that I recommend is to keep a long-term position and never entirely sell out. I call it trading the long term. Any savvy investor should hold a gold position around 5-10%, but it doesn't mean an inactive position.

It is crucial to use about 40% of the total capital invested for trading GOLD short term in light of the gold industry's extreme volatility and its inherent cyclicity.

As I said precedently, the difference between my "core" gold miners, such as Barrick Gold, and the other less significant gold miners - but still attractive ones - is that I allocate a smaller part to the short term (<50%) and avoid selling out unless the stock has reached my long-term high target.

CEO Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

I'm pleased to report that these have been our third strong quarter in a row keeping us on track to deliver on our annual production guidance and at the same time highlighting the quality of our assets and our management teams...



Net debt was reduced by another 71% from the previous quarter and now stands at $417 million. Given the strong balance sheet and the free cash flow outlook, the quarterly dividend has been increased to $0.09 per share up 12.5% on the previous quarter and triple what it was prior to the merger announcement with Randgold in September 2018.

One exciting collaboration that offers great future potential and a safe location is the JV called Nevada Gold Mines.

Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp created a [38.5% for Newmont]/61.5% [for Barrick] joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines, NGM, with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada with apparent synergies.

Barrick Gold's total gold production in 3Q'20 was 1,155 K Au Oz.

Below is indicated the first quarter gold output detailed per mine. Nevada represents the four mines on the left side for a total of 538K Oz, or 46.6%, of the total production.

A quick look at the Q3 compared to Q2. Note: Nevada represents the first four mines in the chart.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q'2020: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ billion 2.678 2.883 2.721 3.055 3.540 Net Income in $ billion 2.277 1.387 0.400 0.357 0.882 EBITDA $ billion 3.89 3.222 1.656 1.520 2.210 EPS diluted in $/share 1.30 0.79 0.22 0.20 0.50 Cash from operations in $ million 1,004 875 889 1,031 1,859 Capital Expenditure in $ million 502 446 451 509 548 Free Cash Flow in $ million 502 429 438 522 1,311 Total cash $ billion 2.41 3.31 3.33 3.74 4.74 Long-term Debt in $ billion 5.56 5.5 5.2 5.2 5.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.08 0.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion 1 1.756 1.779 1.778 1.778 1.778 Gold Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Gold Production K Oz 1,306 1,439 1,250 1,149 1,155 Copper Production Mlbs 112 117 115 120 103 AISC $/Oz by-product 984 923 954 1,031 966 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,476 1,483 1,589 1,725 1,909

Production Details

Gold production for the third quarter of 2020 was 1,155K Oz, down 11.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago. The gold price realized was $1,926 per ounce. The gold price has continued to appreciate during the third quarter and is now plateauing around $1,900 per ounce.

Copper production increased by 8.5% compared to last year to 103 million Lbs. The average realized copper price was $3.28 per pound, up from $2.79 sequentially. The copper price has climbed significantly and is now trading around $3.15-3.45 per Lbs. AISC for copper was $2.31 per pound.

Reuters recently polled metals analysts on their price expectations for 2021, and copper once again came out as the leader,

Barrick's copper production is quite small, albeit not negligible.

AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the lowest in the industry with $966 per ounce in 3Q'20, which gives a $960 per ounce profit margin based on $1,926/Oz for gold.

Barrick Gold indicated a higher AISC (by-product) of now $966 per ounce, which is still a good number. AISC for the five last quarters is $952 per ounce.

AISC $ per ounce 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 954 1,031 966 AEM (By-product) 1,099 1,142 1,016 NEM (By-product) 1,030 1,097 1,020 KL (by-product) 776 751 886 KGC (by-product) 993 984 934 Average 1,028 1,001 964

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $3.540 billion in 3Q'20

Barrick reported its third-quarter 2020 results on November 5, 2020. Barrick recorded total sales of $3,540 million, up 32.2% year over year.

The company's net earnings were $882 million, or $0.50 per share, in third-quarter 2020 compared to earnings of $2,277 million, or $1.30 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Earnings and production sold were higher than expectations.

Net cash provided by operating activities grew 85.2% year over year to $1,859 million compared to $1,004 million a year ago. With a gold price reaching $1,926 per ounce this quarter, it was not really a surprise to see such stellar results.

The South American segment has not performed well, and Barrick is trying to shift to "safer" locations. CEO Bristow said in the conference call:

Barrick was once the leader in exploration and mining in Latin America, but then withdrew to less challenging havens. Re-establishing a dynamic presence in the region was one of our top post-merger priorities and we've installed a world-class exploration team with strong new leadership there.

2 - Free cash flow was a record of $1,311 million in 3Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $1,311 million. Free cash flow (yearly) is $2,700 million.

About the dividend:

Barrick's Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.09 per share, a 12.5% increase on the previous quarter’s dividend, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.12

The dividend now represents a payout of $640 million yearly and is easily covered by free cash flow. In fact, the dividend could double easily with such a strong free cash flow. However, I believe the company is more interested in reducing the debt, and it is reasonable.

3 - Net debt is further down to $0.419 billion in 3Q'20. No significant maturities until 2033.

Total debt was $5.163 billion at the end of the third quarter, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.05x, which is excellent. The EBITDA ("ttm") is now $8.61 billion.

4 - 2020 Guidance is the same as last quarter.

For 2020, Barrick guides attributable gold production in the range of 4.6-5 million ounces , down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces.

, down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces. AISC is expected in the range of $920-$970 per ounce , unchanged from the prior guidance. The cost of sales is expected in the range of $980-$1,030 per ounce , also unchanged from previous guidance.

, unchanged from the prior guidance. The cost of sales is expected in the range of , also unchanged from previous guidance. The company forecasts copper production in the range of 440-500 million pounds at an AISC of $2.20-$2.50 per pound and cost of sales of $2.10-$2.40 per pound.

at an AISC of and cost of sales of Capital expenditures are projected between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold has dropped significantly since August and looks attractive again. During the second quarter, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) added Barrick to its portfolio, which shows that the company holds long-term potential with excellent cash flow and visibility. However, after a colossal gold price run-up, we are now slowly consolidating, and the risk is that GOLD could eventually correct significantly depending on the future gold price.

Yes, the long term for gold is still bright, and it is why we should consider any stock temporary weakness as an excellent opportunity to buy back and accumulate.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD forms a descending broadening wedge pattern with resistance 1 at $29.50 and resistance 2 at $27.50-28. The line support is the 200 MA at $25-25.30.

A descending broadening wedge is generally bullish when entered from the lower side. That is GOLD's case.

The trading strategy is to accumulate GOLD below $25.50 and profit between $28 and $29.50. I recommend using about 40% of your position to trade your long position but avoid getting too low.

If the gold price continues to degrade and cross 1,800, then GOLD could eventually drop below $25. It is a clear possibility in 2021. Conversely, if gold resumes its uptrend, we could reach $32 in 2021.

