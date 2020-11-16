The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.

– Philip Fisher

The iShares Core U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors and diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the S&P 900 Growth Index.

The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and depositary receipts representing the underlying index's securities. The underlying index measures the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization growth sector of the US equity market. The index measures growth stocks using three factors: sales growth, the ratio of earnings change to price, and momentum.

Before the crash induced by the pandemic lockdowns, the fund's price showed a steady increase to reach a high of $73.36. However, once the crash started, the fund price fell to a low of $49.63, representing a decline of 32%. The fund price started its recovery in the same month of March 2020, and by the fall, the ETF had increased to a new all-time high of $86.26. The price increased and surpassed well beyond its previous high of $73.36 before the crash, an incredible feat to have happened during a historic recession. The fund price has remained stable since then and settled at its latest level of $84.30.

The total returns chart presents a more critical picture for the fund relative to the S&P 500. The fund's total return has remained consistently above the S&P 500 even before the crash, during the crash, and post-crash. It truly holds what we deem as "new economy" stocks that thrive during the stay-at-home era. We can see that the fund’s total return outpaced the S&P 500’s total return during the recovery period. And as of now, the total returns stand at 32.8% for the fund and 18% for the S&P 500, almost two times the difference.

The fund has a portfolio diversified across multiple sectors and industries. Technology companies make up the fund's most significant slice, which had strong growth ever since the pandemic has taken hold. Similarly, communication companies have also taken well to the pandemic as communication networks become even more crucial for remote working and companies. Thirdly, healthcare companies have also seen substantial growth as demand has increased for their goods and services, ranging from personal protection equipment and sanitizers to medical equipment and antiviral drugs.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the most significant slice of the portfolio, standing at 10.02%. Apple has diversified its revenue mix by amplifying its reliance on services for people in the Apple ecosystem. It has seen rising revenues across all its service lines, including iCloud, Apple Music, fees from the App Store, and licensing revenues. These have all added up significantly and led to Apple's stock price being pushed up during the year.

Microsoft (MSFT) has also seen increasing revenues. It already has its productivity products such as Office and Windows. But the most significant boost has been the growing demand for its cloud services, especially since the pandemic has meant that more people are working from home.

Similarly, Amazon (AMZN) has also seen increased revenue from its cloud services, being the world's largest cloud services. Again, this has been due to the increase in demand due to the pandemic and shifting work practices. On another front, Amazon is also one of the biggest e-commerce companies. With the shutting down of retailers and with physical distancing protocols put in place and stay-at-home orders, people had to turn to Amazon for their shopping needs. This led to an increase in revenues through its e-commerce services.

Computer chip manufacturers like Nvidia (NVDA) have also shown growth. This growth has been with the greater proliferation of technology, which comes down to many factors. With more remote communication taking place, companies and governments have faced the necessity to upgrade IT infrastructure. Also, with 5G, smartphones have increased in the marketplace, requiring ever more powerful microchips in their processors to handle those kinds of speeds. The spreading of 5G infrastructure has also placed more demand for microchips. As the industry has seen more growth, chipmakers have reaped the rewards in the form of higher revenues.

Given that the virus also spreads through physical vectors like cash and coins, people have increased reliance to dump cash and use contactless payments such as through debit and credit cards, along with online payments. Being the primary providers of debit and credit cards, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have increased revenues through merchant fees charged on transactions using their cards. Similarly, PayPal (PYPL) is a significant online payment provider for buyers and sellers and online money transfers, and the increasing transaction volume has seen its fee earnings increasing.

Looking at the dividend trend history, the annual dividend payout has been increasing at a very steady rate. However, the dividend payout has gone beyond $1.00 only in the last year. The payout isn’t very high.

Drilling more in-depth into the dividend numbers shows a clearer picture. The compounded annual growth rate of 18.59% for the past five years is a little misleading since the base value it has been calculated is so small that even small absolute increases will skew the percentage on the higher side. This is backed up by the dividend payout being low and with the dividend yield being relatively low compared to what the market offers (between 1.5% to 2%).

Risks

The primary component of the fund's price growth has been its investment in the technology sector. Political forces have been moving to regulate the big technology companies that command a monopolistic position in their areas. Their breakup is definitely on the cards if the politicians are given the chance.

Cybersecurity and intellectual property theft have been an evergreen threat for the sector as hacking provides competitors with an undeserved edge. This ties in with the competition in the market as it is a cut-throat business.

Of course, there is also the general market risk with higher-beta style companies like this ETF holds, and concentration risk. If the market turns over, the pullback in technology style companies is often harsh and quick, much like back in March of 2020 and in December of 2018.

Investor Takeaways

The fund is in a strong position to rise higher on the back of the technological wave. The tech sector is one of the few sectors that have not only withstood but has greatly benefited from the pandemic. And the fund has its fingers in all the right pies.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the "Follow" button above!



Anticipate Stock Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.