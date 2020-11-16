The deal for KMG was a bit ill-timed, yet leverage has been addressed as growth of the core business is resilient, even in this environment.

CMC Materials (previously Cabot Microelectronics) (CCMP) is a name which attracted my interest after it made a big deal to acquire KMG Chemicals in 2018. Last year, I concluded that the company kept on its deal promises, yet some growth would be welcomed.

Of course, the situation looked quite challenging with Covid-19 arriving, as reality learns that the core electronics business is helping the company throughout this crisis, with valuations looking compelling enough to gradually start buying the dip.

Quick Trip Down Memory Lane

CCMP acquired KMG Chemicals in the summer of 2018 as investors initially had some reservations as the company added quite some leverage with the $1.6 billion deal for KMG, taking place at 10.9 times EBITDA.

With the transaction, CCMP acquired a provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, to be added to its own chemical mechanical planarization polishing slurries and pads, used within the semiconductor industry.

Pro-forma calculations revealed $266 million in adjusted EBITDA, a number which could rise to $291 million if anticipated synergies of $25 million were included. Working with a 4% cost of debt assumption and 20% tax rate, I pegged earnings potential at around $6.00-6.50 per share, after some synergies are accounted for. With shares trading at $110 at the time, shares were valued at 17-18 times earnings, as this multiple dropped to 16 times after accounting for synergies. A net debt load of $950 million worked down to a 3 times leverage ratio, or actually a bit above that.

With the deal closing in November 2018, the real results were only seen in 2019 (although not all synergies should be realised that soon of course). The 2019 results showed solid operational achievements with EBITDA numbers improving to the mid $300-million mark, as sales growth was lackluster while net debt fell towards the $800 million mark.

Furthermore, the company already outlined a guidance calling for adjusted EBITDA of $350-380 million for 2020. With leverage under control and earnings per share improving to about $7.50 per share, the situation looked very good, as in fact shares rose to $150 in November 2019, although they fell to $130 upon the release of the ''2019'' numbers and outlook issued for 2020.

2020 Revisited

In November of last year, when shares traded around $130 per share, I pegged the pro-forma earnings multiple at 17 times earnings, as leverage was under control with leverage ratios down to the low 2 times. While this looked more comforting, I was not impressed with the lack of organic growth, as in fact I did not initiate a position at the time.

First-quarter results for 2020 were still in line with expectations, as Covid-19 did not impact the results yet. The second quarter of CCMP, which ended in March, revealed 7% year-over-year sales growth, although the company was withdrawing its guidance for obvious reasons. The third-quarter results, which coincided with the second quarter of the calendar year, were actually not that weak. Revenue growth slowed down to 1% on an annual basis which is quite comforting, as margins continued to improve with synergies kicking in and interest expenses coming down.

Mid-November the company reported its fourth-quarter results, with revenues down 1.6% on an annual basis, as full-year sales advanced to $1.12 billion. The company reported very strong adjusted earnings of $221 million, or $7.47 per share as the reconciliation with the GAAP numbers was quite "clean."

Furthermore, net debt fell to $664 million as a $345 million EBITDA number, which even includes some headwinds from Covid-19, made that leverage ratios are down to 1.9 times. The core electronic materials business has continued to reveal revenue growth as the performance materials business has been seeing harder times in this environment given its exposure to oil & gas.

Promising is that the company guides for adjusted EBITDA to improve to $358-385 million this upcoming year of 2021, suggesting $13 to $40 million accretion. That incremental improvements could boost earnings by $0.40-1.00 per share, as reduced interest expenses as a result of lower debt and lower interest rates make that earnings could see another boost on top of that.

Based on this, I believe that earnings might come in at $8.00-8.50 per share this current upcoming fiscal year, although largely depending on the economic and Covid-19 developments.

Looks Compelling

While the deal for KMG was ill-timed, it has not had a lasting impact on the company as it has only slowed down the pace of progress. Leverage is under control as the core business of the company remains electronic materials and this business continues to do relatively well. The main activities benefit from complexity being up across the semiconductor industry, through tailwinds provided by 5G, AI, IoT, VR and others. In fact, the company has issued a long-term sales growth guidance of 5-7% for this core business.

The company has a long-term guidance which calls for 2024 sales around $1.4-1.5 billion, as adjusted EBITDA should rise to $460-510 million. Deleveraging and cash flow generation allow for real capital allocation moves on top of this, including potential additional M&A or share repurchases, made in order to improve the performance on a per-share basis.

Not accounting for that, EBITDA should improve by another $100 million from current levels or roughly $2.50-3.00 per share, creating a real roadmap for earnings of around $10 per share, or at least in that region, although that will take a few years to become reality.

Given the positioning and lower leverage ratio, I see no reason why shares should not trade at a market multiple or small premium, revealing a real roadmap for shares to rise towards $200 or more in a year or 3-4 from now. That reveals potential value appreciation of 50% excluding dividends, and including the potential value created on top of this through share repurchases or more M&A.

With shares now at $135, down from a recent high of $170, appeal is emerging as I am happy to start initiating a position which I look to increase in dips in the $120s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.