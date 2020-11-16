Vaccine Powers REITs To Historic Rebound

Summary

U.S. equity markets climbed to record-highs this past week on positive trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine, a potentially major breakthrough hailed as a "great day for science and humanity."

Adding to its 7% post-election surge, the S&P 500 gained 2.3% this past week to close at fresh all-time record-highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has added nearly 3,000-points since Election Day.

Vaccine optimism powered real estate equities to a historically strong week. More than 120 REITs gained over 10% as the Equity REIT Index jumped 7.0% while Mortgage REITs surged 8.8%.

Sector rotation was the theme of the week as investors shifted away from the "stay at home winners" and towards some of the most beaten-down segments of the equity market including retail, hotel, and urban apartment REITs.

The clock is ticking: while there is "light at the end of the tunnel," it appears that the vaccine won't come soon enough to prevent a "third wave" of targeted economic shutdowns in several hotspots around the country.