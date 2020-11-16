Vaccine Powers REITs To Historic Rebound

The clock is ticking: while there is "light at the end of the tunnel," it appears that the vaccine won't come soon enough to prevent a "third wave" of targeted economic shutdowns in several hotspots around the country.

Sector rotation was the theme of the week as investors shifted away from the "stay at home winners" and towards some of the most beaten-down segments of the equity market including retail, hotel, and urban apartment REITs.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets climbed to record-highs this past week after Pfizer (PFE) announced positive trial results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a potentially major breakthrough hailed as a "great day for science and humanity." While there is light at the end of the tunnel, it appears that the vaccine won't come soon enough to prevent a "third wave" of targeted economic shutdowns in several hotspots around the country after the U.S. recorded record-high case counts and hospitalizations this past week.

Following a 7.2% surge last week in the wake of the U.S. elections, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained another 2.3% this past week to close at fresh all-time record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) jumped 4.2% this past week and has now added nearly 3,000 points since the start of November. Vaccine optimism powered real estate equities to a historically strong week as more than 100 equity REITs and 20 mortgage REITs gained more than 10%. Adding to last week's rebound of more than 4%, the broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) gained 7.0% with 17 of 18 property sectors in positive territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) jumped 8.8%.

Sector rotation was the theme of the week as investors shifted away from the "stay at home winners" and towards some of the most beaten-down segments of the equity market. Underscoring that theme, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) finished lower by 1.2% this week even as the Small-Cap (SLY) index surged 7.5% and the Mid-Cap (MDY) rallied 4.3%, one of the largest differentials between these broad-based indexes ever recorded. 10 of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished higher on the week, led to the upside by the Energy (XLE) and Financials (XLF) sectors while Technology (XLK) was the lone sector in negative territory. A continued rebound from residential REITs led the Hoya Capital Housing Index to another week of gains despite underperformance from the recently high-flying single-family homebuilders.

Commercial Equity REITs & Homebuilders

The vaccine-driven "sector rotation" theme was on full display within the REIT sector this past week on a wild week of property sector performance as shopping center and hotel REITs surged more than 30% while office and mall REITs rebounded more than 20%. In all, thirty equity REITs gained more than 30% on the week including two REITs that more-than-doubled: CBL & Associates (OTCPK:CBLAQ) and Ashford Hotels (AHT). Among larger-cap REITs, shopping center REITs Kimco Realty (KIM) and Regency Centers (REG) were notable standouts, as was the "experience-focused" net lease REIT EPR Properties (EPR). Data center REITs - which we discussed with CNBC this week - were the lone property sector in negative territory on the week.

Apartments: It was the second-straight strong week for apartment REITs, led by the coastal-focused REITs including Equity Residential (EQR), UDR Inc (UDR), and Aimco (AIV), which each gained over 16%. This week, we published Apartment REITs: Urban Exodus Until Vaccine where we analyzed how third-quarter earnings results revealed a striking bifurcation between the coastal and sunbelt-focused REITs. Sunbelt-focused REITs continue to see positive rent and occupancy growth in Q3, which further accelerated into October. While forthcoming vaccines may reverse recent dynamics, rental rates and occupancy levels have plunged in New York, L.A., Chicago, D.C., and San Francisco, and don't yet appear to have bottomed.

Homebuilders: D.R. Horton (DHI) surged gained 3.8% this past week after it reported stellar earnings results and raised its dividend as the U.S. housing industry continues to assert itself as the unexpected leader of the economic recovery. DHI, the largest single-family builder in the country, reported that net order growth surged a staggering 81% in Q4 from last year while the size of its backlog nearly doubled. The homebuilder also issued 2021 guidance that exceeded estimates, citing the extremely favorable fundamentals of record-low supply and demographic-driven demand for single-family housing. DHI joined MDC Holdings (MDC), Lennar (LEN), and KB Home (KBH) which each boosted their quarterly dividends earlier this month.

Net Lease: We also heard some notable dividend news this past week in the net lease sector. Four Corners (FCPT) announced that it will increase its quarterly dividend, becoming the 40th equity REIT to raise its dividend this year compared to 65 equity REITs that have reduced or suspended their dividend. Broken down by property sector, industrial REITs and net lease REITs are now tied with 8 dividend increases each, followed by apartments REITs with 6. Meanwhile, while fewer in the quantity, the majority of the data center (4/5), cell tower (2/3), and manufactured housing (2/3) REIT sectors have boosted their dividends this year.

Malls: Retail REIT earnings season wrapped up this past week with notable reports from mall REITs Simon Property (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO.PK). As analyzed in Mall REITs: Too Little, Too Late, mall REITs entered 2020 on unstable footing following a tsunami of store closings over the past decade, and the vaccine won't come soon enough to save troubled mall REITs Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and CBL & Associates (CBL), which both filed for bankruptcy this month. Despite improving rent collection and foot traffic, earnings reports revealed that Q3 was another epically-bad quarter with same-store Net Operating Income plunging over 20%. While the lower-tier of the sector is getting hollowed out, the forthcoming post-pandemic "suburban revival" does offer a glimmer of hope for the higher-productivity mall REITs.

Hotels: We also heard the final round of third-quarter earnings reports from hotel REITs this past week. Hersha Hospitality (HT) soared 34.9% after reporting 37 of the company’s 39 hotels are currently open. Services Property (SVC) jumped 33.9% after reporting that its third-quarter occupancy averaged 46.0%, an improvement from its Q2 rate of 27.8%. Hotel REITs reported average occupancy rates of 30.3% in the third quarter, up 14.6 percentage points from last quarter's record-low rate of 14.6%. This is broadly consistent with STR data which has shown that national hotel occupancy has rebounded to 50% by early-November, a recovery that has faded a bit from the combination of strong seasonal headwinds and renewed COVID concerns.

Last week, we published Rents Paid, Dividends Raised: REIT Earnings Recap. Flying under-the-radar during election season, a frenzy of real estate earnings reports over the last three weeks have provided critical information on the state of the commercial real estate sector. In general, results were better-than-expected with guidance revisions being overwhelmingly on the upside. Roughly two-thirds of equity REITs beat consensus FFO estimates, slightly above the historical average of 60%. While most REITs withdrew full-year guidance earlier this year, the vast majority of REITs that have continued to provide guidance offered a positive boost in the third quarter. Two dozen REITs raised guidance compared to just one REIT that lowered it.

Mortgage REITs

On the final week of mREIT earnings season, residential REITs surged 8.0% while commercial mREITs jumped 11.8%. Granite Pointe Mortgage (GPMT) surged more than 20% after it reported that it collected over 99% of its interest payments in Q3. Invesco Mortgage (IVR) rallied nearly 12% after reporting that its book value per share ("BVPS") rose by 10% in Q3. Broadmark Realty (BRMK) gained roughly 3% on the week after it reported decent results "reflecting the resiliency of housing fundamentals in our high-growth target markets." On the downside this week, Sachem Capital (SACH) slipped 0.2% after reporting a roughly 1% decline in tangible BVPS in Q3. Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) dipped more than 7% reporting that its BVPS declined by 14.1% in Q3, by far the worst in the mREIT sector.

Also of note, Jernigan Capital (JCAP) ceased being traded after NexPoint Advisors completed its acquisition of the self-storage-focused mortgage REIT. As discussed in our Earnings Recap, residential mREITs reported an average increase in tangible BVPS of 8.8% in Q3 following the 8.7% gain in Q2 with several mREITs seeing their BVPS return to pre-pandemic levels. Commercial mREITs reported an average increase in tangible BVPS of 4.0% in Q3 following the fractional gain in Q2. After 32 dividend cuts in February through June, we have not seen any additional cuts since then, but we've seen two increases. The average residential mREIT pays a forward dividend yield of 8.7% while the average commercial mREIT pays a forward dividend yield of 8.0%.

REIT Preferreds and Baby Bonds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 3.1% but remains lower by 10.5% on the year. The most notable gainers on the week were the preferred issues of hotel REITs Braemar Hotels (BHR) and Summit Hotels (INN) as well as shopping center REITs RPT Realty (RPT) and SITE Centers (SITC.PK). Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.41% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively more limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" convertible preferred offerings.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Inflation data showed signs of cooling again following several months of hotter-than-expected data resulting from widespread pandemic-related supply chain issues. The BLS reported this week that consumer prices were essentially flat in October as the Core Consumer Price Index ("CPI") rose less than 0.1% from last month, pulling the annual increase down to 1.62%. Producer prices rose less-than-expected as well with the Core PPI Index now higher by just 1.1% from last year. As discussed last week, we believe that the projected U.S. election outcome of a "divided government" bodes wells for a continuation of the "lower-for-longer" economic regime that should be a sustained tailwind for the residential and commercial real estate sector.

We also saw more encouraging employment data this week from the Department of Labor. Initial Jobless Claims ticked lower to 709k, the lowest week of initial claims since the pandemic began. Continuing Claims decreased to 6.79 million, down another 430k from last week. Since the peak in early May at 24.9 million, Continuing Claims have retreated by 18.1 million. The insured unemployment rate slid another 0.3 percentage points to just 4.4%, the lowest insured unemployment rate since February. The BLS reported in the prior week that the U3 unemployment rate ticked down to 6.9% from 7.9%. Underscoring the unexpected strength and pace of the early recovery, economists from the Congressional Budget Office had initially expected the unemployment rate to remain over 10% through the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the U.S. housing industry shows few signs of cooling ahead of a busy week of housing data. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported this past week that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home remained higher by 16% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 67% from last year. The 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate with conforming loan balances stands at 2.98%, which is an all-time MBA survey low. We'll see a busy slate of data in the week ahead including Homebuilder Sentiment, Housing Starts, Building Permits, and Existing Home Sales.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 12.4% and Mortgage REITs are off by 35.5% on a price return basis. This compares with the 11.3% gain on the S&P 500 and the 3.5% gain on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Five of the 18 REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. At 0.82%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 103 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 235 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018, but 64 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Following a fairly slow week of economic data, we have a jam-packed slate of data in the week ahead. On Tuesday, we'll see Retail Sales data for October, which were far stronger than expected in the prior month, setting new record highs. Also on Tuesday, the NAHB will release Homebuilder Sentiment data for November, which climbed to the highest level on record in the last report. On Wednesday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits for October which are each expected to continue their strong post-pandemic rebound. Finally, on Friday, we'll see Existing Home Sales for October. Existing Home Sales rose to the strongest sales pace in 14 years in September. As usual, we'll be watching the weekly Jobless Claims data on Thursday as well as Mortgage Applications data on Wednesday.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

