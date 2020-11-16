Markets did not expect communications supplier Ciena Corporation (CIEN) would issue downbeat guidance in the quarterly report. The negative tone slashed around $20 from its stock price. Its warning of continued pandemic pressure creates a sharp discount for investors who missed the recent run-up that began in March.

Before that, my last coverage on Ciena, over six years ago, returned a double for readers. At that time, the S&P 500 rose by 90%. After the drop, the stock could outperform for investors as management navigates through the latest uncertainties.

Modest Sales Growth

In the third quarter, Ciena posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.06. Revenue grew by only 1.7% year on year to $976.7 million. The gross margin of 48.2% easily beat consensus, so shareholders did not expect an orders slowdown warning. CEO Gary Smith said that Covid-19-related dynamics will have a negative impact on revenue for the next few quarters.

Trading at a price-to-earnings of 18 times, CIEN stock earns an A- on its value grade.

In the last quarter, Ciena held $1.2 billion in cash and investments. It reported a free cash flow of $160 million. Leverage of 1.1 times and net debt of $410 million:

The strong balance sheet will protect the company from any credit events. The cash on hand will keep operations running smoothly. For example, Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme modem is not just in the sampling or trialing phase. It is shipping the product to a range of customers for commercial deployments. And because it secured around 50 design wins, customers have a strong demand for the product. It offers a faster network rate. Customers already have them running and carrying live traffic.

Catalysts

Ciena’s customer wins in the quarter for its Packet business is a positive catalyst.

Converged packet-optical accounted for 74% of its total revenue in Q3. It counts Telefónica UK and SK Telink among its over one dozen customers in its Adaptive IP solutions. Existing customers, like AT&T(T) continue to support the Packet portfolio sales. Ciena is upselling strategic mobile transformation solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Risk

The company’s reduced visibility scared investors who are unwilling to invest in its uncertain near-term prospects. CEO Gary Smith said: “I would stress that the decline is broad-based across our service provider’s customers globally whose spend now appears to have been somewhat front-end loaded in the calendar year, resulting in lower orders in our third quarter from a number of our large customers in this segment.”

Investors should anticipate the rising Covid-19 cases will slow Ciena’s business. Limited physical access at partner sites will delay order fulfillment for contracts it already won. Expect the lag hurting margins in the near term. Second, customers are slowing their capital expenditure spend as they too have a cautious near-term outlook.

Ciena’s lowered forecast for customer optical spending will hurt its Webscale segment. Earlier this year, it expected optical spending in the 7% to 10% range. Now, it expects growth in the flat to the low single-digit range this year.

Readers may lower their growth rate expectations for now. CIEN has a growth grade of B-. This may drop if EBIT does not rise as much as previously thought.

In the two months after Ciena’s downbeat guidance, the pandemic intensified in the U.S. The country is now preparing for the worst four months ahead. So, when the company reports Q4 results next month, it may beat its previous guidance but may lower its guidance again for 2021.

If Ciena shares fall again the P/E will drop to the teens, creating a deep-value opportunity for investors interested in the communication equipment sector.

Compare to Cisco

Cisco (CSCO) reversed its weak Q4/2020 quarter with a stronger Q1/2021 report. The networking firm posted Q2 revenue guidance exceeding consensus estimates. Despite its D- score on growth and B+ on value, the stock erased last quarter’s stock loss.

Similar to Cisco, Ciena might also bounce back to the $55-60 range in 2021 when business rebounds. In this 10-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model, the fair value is around $55.00. Assume the following conservative metrics:

Value investors may buy the stock at these levels and wait patiently for that to happen.

