Obsolete Financial Derivatives

Adding cash instruments designed to serve the same end-users as futures will dramatically expand the utility of both markets for risk managers.

Joint cash and futures trading on one exchange will dramatically reduce duplicative inter-market arbitrage while expanding both cash and futures market functionality.

Fifty years of growth is enough to ratify the intrinsic value of financial futures and to justify their full integration with spot markets.

Originally financial derivatives were a kludge, spot-welded to old-school financial markets. Markets needed a quick answer to risk-management problems following the collapse of Bretton Woods.

Financial derivatives markets have evolved organically in the fifty years since the collapse of Bretton Woods. Perhaps it is time to simplify and rationalize the result.

There is a concern that increasing the safety and soundness of exchange-traded markets by merging futures and generic cash instruments traded on a single exchange will cost the sell-side billions in fees and arbitrage profits.

Indeed, an exchange that

trades cash and futures on a single platform,

settles and clears at a much lower cost than do existing OTC, stock, and options exchanges,

eliminates the need for a separate Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC),

eliminates the need for futures settlements separate from the daily mark-to-market-in-cash process altogether,

and replaces the index ETF with a more efficient index-priced exchange-managed fund or exchange-originated instrument (EOI),

will eliminate these old-school sources of sell-side profitability. EOIs will change the status of derivatives – no longer “derived” from other securities.

The direction of the dependence will be reversed. The EOI cash market will be derived from futures following an exchange-chosen definition - thus designed for traders and risk managers, not firms that issue debt to meet the borrowing firm's needs - in the bargain assuring users that the combination - a jointly originated cash and futures market that jointly price the cash market - is ideally designed for traders and risk managers.

The EOI would have a particularly beneficial immediate impact on fixed income markets. The advantages of EOI would transform the short- and long-term fixed income markets, creating multiple index funds of credit risky high-grade debt at every significant maturity on the yield curve. This would be a major shot in the arm for bond market liquidity that otherwise evaporates dangerously during every financial crisis.

In the COVID-19 crisis, the absence of a safe harbor for fixed income traders forced the Fed to the battlements, rescuing credit-risky fixed income markets for the first time ever. The Fed admitted to needing help from BlackRock (BLK) to implement their debt markets rescue. Had there been bellwether fixed income indexes trading, the task would have been substantially simpler.

There will no doubt be enormous cost savings from EOIs. For example, the existing cacophonous multitude of securities exchanges, all doing the same simple thing at an inflated cost, will be reduced to trading SEC-regulated corporate issues only. The newer higher-volume generic instruments such as index ETFs will migrate to the cheapest, highest volume marketplace.

In a unified cash and futures market for the generic instruments that form the basis for financial futures, migration will eliminate

high-frequency arbitrage

and algorithm-driven computerized colocation trades.

The sell-side is not threatened by EOIs

Do not fear the potential losses of sell-side revenues. The fundamental underlying services the sell-side has always provided will still be in demand.

Indeed, this somewhat dramatic shift to EOIs will produce a new premium on creativity in the process of providing credit, transferring risk, and managing the new channels through which money will flow. Is creativity not the main raison d’etre of top-of-the-line investment banking houses?

The major increase in margin ebbs and flows resulting from an EOI will become a substantial financial risk and opportunity requiring sell-side sophisticated management. Margin management arguably could become a sell-side service with profits that rival the present sell-side profitability of prime brokerage.

Dumping the misnomer "derivatives"

In several recent articles, I have suggested that financial futures could be enhanced if the futures exchanges took control of their own delivery and settlement process by issuing the deliverable instrument. More specifically the LIBOR replacement problem is merely a symptom of the endemic issue that futures markets have ignored to their peril – futures contracts’ dependence on cash markets outside the exchange’s control.

If the CME Group (CME) had created its own deliverable fixed income instrument when Eurodollar futures were first introduced, the CME would be sailing along without a care in the world today; not confronted with a threat to the existence of its most successful market.

Other interesting developments would ensue. For example, financial futures would no longer be “derivatives.” Futures prices and cash prices would be co-determined by intra-exchange costless arbitrage, not through satellite signals from cash markets to futures markets buzzing through the sky between New York and Chicago, signals that spawned the soon-to-become-superfluous algorithm-based colocation arbitrage industry.

Would all derivatives disappear?

The short answer is yes.

Certainly, the word “derivative’ would become a misnomer when applied to futures markets that trade side-by-side with the cash instruments used to settle them. If anything, the cash market trading in tandem with futures would be derived from the futures contract that gives birth to a modified futures-friendly cash instrument.

OTC derivatives would be affected

This development would leave OTC derivatives alone to claim the designation "derivative." However, the lion’s share of the OTC derivatives market is LIBOR-based interest rate swaps (IRS). What are the implications for interest rate swaps if short-term interest rate futures migrate to an exchange that lists the market's choice of deliverable replacement for LIBOR-based futures? The obvious answer is to settle the interest rate swaps at the closing settlement value of EOIs.

But wait a little minute. Could the IRS be further enhanced by an exchange-traded replacement? There are reasons to say yes. Major shortcomings of OTC IRS would vanish with the exchange absorption of IRS trading. The three greatest weaknesses of OTC IRS today are valuation, risk exposure, and market-wide systemic risk.

OTC IRS transactions are not transactions with a unilateral settlement agent as are futures. The Clearing Counterparties (CCPs) that IRS dealers must use to “clear” their trades do not determine a single standard for market valuation as do futures clearinghouses. Each counterparty to a CCP-cleared IRS decides the value of her position – very likely different from that of the other counterparty to the same agreement. The CCP does price each swap but the CCP price is likely different from the prices used by either counterparty.

OTC IRS are not deals with a common exchange counterparty. The CCP does not become the seller to every buyer as with futures. This creates the possibility that a bankrupt counterparty will fail to pay its obligation on a trade creating a CCP-wide crisis.

OTC IRS not cleared through a CCP, roughly half of the total, are protected from counterparty failure only by the terms of the IRS agreement itself. This raises the specter of daisy-chains of IRS agreements where the bankruptcy of one counterparty to an IRS, in turn, bankrupts her counterparty, which in turn bankrupts another counterparty, and so on. This concern motivated Congress to change the bankruptcy code, permitting a party in an IRS with a failing counterparty to seize the collateral and revalue it without the consent of a bankruptcy court.

Plainly these differences make the quality of the IRS market inferior to that of futures. The IRS market does not require traders to conform to the law of one price as do all other significant financial markets. The market creates a credit risk that is eliminated by futures markets and yet unaccounted for in reports to regulators and stockholders. Finally, the IRS creates systemic risks that were shown to be substantial during the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Other market improvements from joint cash-futures exchanges

If an exchange were to migrate IRS onto a thriving joint EOI-futures market, there would be incentives for this market to add new capabilities. IRS always had an important advantage in comparison to Eurodollar futures because the IRS more closely aligned itself to the properties of the associated cash market. In other words, since IRS were not sourced from the minds of futures traders, certain characteristics of the IRS market were more closely aligned to the cash fixed income markets than were Eurodollar futures.

For example, maturities and rate reset in the IRS are aligned to the spot date. A semiannual IRS entered today, 11/16/2020, has payments and resets on dates aligned to today, for example, resets on 4/16/2021, 11/16/2021, and so on. Futures, on the other hand, force the trader into contracts that settle on four quarterly dates that match up to the cash convention only four times per year.

Quarterly futures settlement is a custom, not a law of nature. Trading a spot contract settled weekly as does the US Treasury, would create a continuous spot price, and dramatically enhance the hedging value of both the futures and the new spot market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.