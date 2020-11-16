The free cash flow will continue to come in higher than the net income due to the difference between depreciation and capex.

Introduction

John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) is a producer of equipment for the food & beverage and air transportation industries and plays an important role in the food safety process. The share price was hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, as the share price came close to the all-time high before losing about 50% during the pandemic. The share price has now recovered to approximately $98, resulting in a market capitalization of just over $3 billion. I was curious to find out if this made JBT fairly valued or if we can reasonably expect the share price to attack the previous all-time highs again.

Free cash flow will likely come in around $5/share

Although JBT’s product offering has been relatively resilient, it’s clear the third quarter was relatively weak with a product revenue decrease of almost 15%. We see a similar hit to the service revenue, and the total revenue fell by approximately $70 million. It’s tough to remain profitable, but John Bean Technologies was able to cut some costs. The COGS obviously decreased as well, and the company was also able to cut some other operational costs.

The operating income came in at $28.3 million, which is a 40% decrease compared to $48.6 million in Q3 2019, but you’ll notice JBT has been accelerating its restructuring efforts: the restructuring expenses increased by $5.8 million, and this represents about 30% of the total decrease of the operating income. Fortunately, the interest expenses remain low, and this resulted in a pre-tax income of just over $24 million and a net income of $17.2 million for an EPS of $0.54.

That’s quite a bit lower than the $1.04 in Q3 2019, but we can blame two separate events for a large part of the decrease. We already discussed the restructuring expenses, but we should also not ignore the average tax rate of 29.1% compared to the 20.6% in Q3 2019. If I would remove the additional restructuring expenses and apply last year’s average tax rate, the net income of JBT in Q3 would have been approximately 40% higher than reported. As JBT is guiding for a Q4 tax rate of 25%, the Q3 tax rate was indeed above average. The average tax rate in the first nine months of the year was approximately 25%, in line with guidance. The 9M 2020 net income was roughly $78.7 million, thanks to a strong first semester.

One of the reasons I had been keeping an eye on JBT is because its depreciation expenses are traditionally higher than the capex, and this usually means the free cash flow result exceeds the reported net profit.

In the first nine months of this year, JBT reported a $161.1 million operating cash flow, but we still need to adjust this number for changes in the working capital position.

The $161.1 million in reported operating cash flow was boosted by a $20.1 million contribution from changes in the working capital, and on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $141 million.

With a total capex of $22.7 million, the free cash flow result in 9M 2020 was approximately $118 million, which indeed is roughly 50% higher than the net income generated in the same period. The depreciation expenses in Q3 were more than twice as high compared to the capex incurred in the same period.

The balance sheet remains robust, and the company can continue to work on its future

As John Bean Technologies is paying just a very small dividend of just $0.10/quarter, the vast majority of the free cash flow hits the balance sheet.

As of the end of September, JBT had almost $51 million in cash, virtually no short-term debt and a long-term debt of $598 million. This resulted in a total net debt of approximately $547 million, but it excludes the pension liabilities ($73 million) and the prepayments of certain orders. The net debt has decreased quite substantially this year, thanks to the adjusted free cash flow as well as the additional contribution from working capital changes.

With a 9M 2020 EBITDA of almost $173 million and a Q4 EBITDA likely coming in at around $50 million, the debt ratio remains pretty decent.

For Q4, John Bean Technologies is expecting a 7-8% lower revenue in the AeroTech division, but it does expect the FoodTech revenue to grow by 3-5% (and maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18-19%).

In a June presentation, JBT was discussing how its technology and products can play a role in the post-COVID-19 world.

It’s still early days, but I am already looking forward to some sort of guidance for 2021. That’s also when the cost savings from the restructuring program should start to kick in, as JBT is estimating a $5 million cost reduction from next year on.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in John Bean Technologies and don’t think I will initiate a position soon. It’s a quality company, but I’d prefer to be able to buy it at a bargain price. That bargain price definitely did occur in March/April, and I don’t think we will see those levels again. For now, I’m on the sidelines waiting for a lower share price (or stronger option premiums, which would allow me to write an out-of-the-money put option).

