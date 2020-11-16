Top 10 List For Gold/Silver Miners

Below is the current Top 10 list in the GSD Newsletter. The lowest upside rating is a 2, which is an expected 300% return at higher gold/silver prices. So, all of the stocks on this list are expected to have high returns.

Some of them have higher risks than others, but overall, they tend to have very solid risk-reward profiles. The majority of companies are in good locations, although there is significant production in Mexico and one stock in West Africa, also some exposure in South America.

Not all of them have pristine balance sheets, which is reflected in their high-risk rating. So, if gold/silver prices drop significantly, these stocks could fall rapidly in valuation.

What makes this list strong is the quality of their properties/projects, along with valuations that are leveraged for higher gold/silver prices. All of these stocks should do well in a rising precious metals bull market.

I will give you a short analysis of why each stock makes my Top 10. Most of these stocks are well-known, so the analysis will focus more on the nuances of why I picked them.

I have also included my expected future market cap for each stock based on gold prices at $2,500 and silver at $100. One question I'm sure many of you will ask is what is the future timeline for these valuations? The answer is 3 to 5 years, although that is only a guess, as our future market cap estimates.

Another question you will ask is why are the future free cash flow multiples different for each company? Why do I use random values from 5x to 10x? This is based on a number of factors, but mostly my experience and gut-level expectations.

Some people find that guessing the future is a fool's errand and instead they focus on current company valuations. I find that it is very useful to project out into the future using estimated future production, estimated future costs, and estimated future metal prices. I have found this to be extremely beneficial in picking stocks.

I'll give you an example. In 2008, after gold & silver prices collapsed, along with share prices for the miners, I used this method to identify stocks that had large upside potential. I compared their current market cap to my estimated future market cap. It worked extremely well, and I expect to again during this bull market, as displayed below in this article.

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF): They are not an elite mid-tier producer, but management has shown that they execute well. They have grown production steadily without adding a lot of share dilution or debt. They have also kept their costs low enough not to get into trouble. They are not a low-cost producer, but also not a high-cost producer.

They have focused on North America and Mexico and have shown a propensity for growth. Currently, they are building their largest mine in Mexico. It won’t be their last one. I consider them a growth stock, although management is on the conservative side, and they grow methodically.

Estimate Future Valuation at $2,500 gold.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz.: $1,400.

Estimated Future Annual Production: 450,000 oz.

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $300 million.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $3 billion.

Current Market Cap: $555 million.

Aurcana (OTCQX:AUNFF): They recently financed a silver mine in Colorado. This will make them a 3 million oz. producer (AGEQO in 2021). Plus, they have another mine on care and maintenance, which could add another 1 million oz. of annual production. I have them valued as a 4 million oz. future producer, which gives them excellent leverage to higher silver prices.

What I really like about Aurcana is their exploration potential at their Colorado property. I am expecting a lot of high-grade drill results over the next few years, which should increase their production beyond 3 million oz.

Their Colorado mine has thin veins, and costs could be higher than expected, so that adds risk. But if silver remains above $20 and trends higher, they should do well.

Estimate Future Valuation at $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz.: $18.

Estimated Future Annual Production: 4 million oz.

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $200 million.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $1.3 billion.

Current Market Cap: $265 million.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE): If you invest in gold/silver miners, then you should be aware of this stock. They are a large mid-tier producer with several large-quality properties (mostly in North America). Coeur generally performs poorly during bear cycles and well during bull cycles. The reason for this is management tends to spend too much money adding debt to their balance sheet. A weak balance sheet is never advantageous during bear cycles.

Many investors do not like this stock for the reasons just mentioned. However, during bull markets, Coeur tends to perform well because high free cash flow fixes all problems. And they have the potential for very high free cash flow. Once their balance sheet is cleaned up, and they are reporting good quarters, investors will buy the stock.

Estimate Future Valuation at $2,500 gold and $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz. (gold): $1,300.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz. (silver): $18.

Estimated Future Annual Production (gold): 350,000 oz.

Estimated Future Annual Production (silver): 16 million oz.

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $1 billion.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $8 billion.

Current Market Cap: $2 billion.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK): This is another stock that has a lot of detractors. They don’t have low costs, plus they don’t have large resources. And to make matters worse, they do not have an elite management team. Then why is it on this list? Call it a hunch. I expect this stock to perform well with regards to free cash flow and share price appreciation.

I would say this is the mutt of the litter, and you could consider owning Alexco Resource (NYSEMKT:AXU) instead. I was undecided on which one to include but chose Endeavour because of its success in the past. They remind me of Argonaut Gold and consider their management team to be good executors, with a growth mentality. For this reason, I think they could grow into a larger company. Their growth potential gave them the nod over Alexco.

Estimate Future Valuation at $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz.: $18.

Estimated Future Annual Production: 6.5 million oz.

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $400 million.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $2.5 billion.

Current Market Cap: $550 million.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG): You should be aware of this stock. They are one of the largest pure silver producers, with some gold production. They have elite properties and an elite management team. Their largest risk is exposure to Mexico, but there are not very many large silver mines in safe jurisdictions.

They are going to be a cash-flow machine as silver prices rise. Once they clean up their balance sheet and fill it up with cash, their share price should fly. One thing to like about this stock is they are shareholder-focused.

Estimate Future Valuation at $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz.: $17.

Estimated Future Annual Production: 25 million oz. (AGEQ).

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $1.2 billion.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $10 billion.

Current Market Cap: $2.5 billion.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL): Hecla is the twin of Coeur Mining (CDE). These stocks are so similar that if you own one, you might as well own the other. In fact, why don’t these companies merge as equals and do shareholders a favor? They have very similar properties in nearly the same locations, and similar management styles, and similar balance sheets. Combined, they would be a powerhouse.

Estimate Future Valuation at $2,500 gold and $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz. (gold) : $1,200.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz. (silver): $16.

Estimated Future Annual Production (gold): 250,000 oz.

Estimated Future Annual Production (silver): 10 million oz.

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $950 million.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $10 billion.

Current Market Cap: $2.7 billion.

Hochschild Mining (OTC:HCHDY): Hochschild has been mining in South America for about 50 years. They have a very experienced team. They get about half their revenue from gold and half from silver. Their production comes from Peru and Argentina, although they have a large (9 million oz.) low-grade gold development project (Volcan) in Chile. I think their Volcan project will end up being worth more than their current market cap at higher gold prices.

This is a company with a lot of resources (gold and silver) and should become a 40 million oz. AGEQ producer in the next few years. Their balance sheet has been improving and they have very little net debt. Their costs have been high which adds a bit of risk, and this is why their valuation is currently low. However, they have a huge amount of leverage for higher gold/silver prices.

Estimate Future Valuation at $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz.: $18.

Estimated Future Annual Production: 25 million oz. (AGEQ).

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $2 billion.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $10 billion.

Current Market Cap: $1.6 billion.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG): They have an elite management team that is growth-focused. They are more aggressive than smaller mid-tier producers and will become a major. I like their management team and quality properties. The risk with this stock is the location of some of their properties. I think it is worth the stretch in order to get their growth orientation and quality management team.

There are certain stocks that I want to hold, and this is one. They would have to make a very big mistake for me to change my opinion about them. In the mid-tier category, I would rate them number one in terms of management, strategy, and properties.

Estimate Future Valuation at $2,500 gold.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz.: $1,300.

Estimated Future Annual Production: 750,000 oz.

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $720 million.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $8 billion.

Current Market Cap: $1.7 billion.

MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG): They own 44% of Juanicipio, which is the best silver property in the world. That ownership cannot be ignored and left off your portfolio. It is a huge resource that will create the foundation of this company for decades. My concern is how management will turn that free cash flow into shareholder value.

At this time, I’m concerned that management is going to use a conservative route of becoming a royalty company. I would prefer them to buy and build more mines. Ideally, I would like to see MAG merge with a company of equal size. This would solve their strategy issues and reward shareholders with a path to large returns.

Estimate Future Valuation at $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz.: $10.

Estimated Future Annual Production: 7 million oz. (AGEQ).

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $400 million.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $4.5 billion.

Current Market Cap: $1.5 billion.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS): Certain stocks stand out as must-own, and this is one. They have an elite management team and elite properties. This is the silver mining company that most silver mining companies want to become. They are pros. It’s one of the few companies that I don’t question how they operate. They know what they are doing.

If the precious metals bull market has legs, I will be surprised if Pan American Silver doesn’t reach $100. It will be going up $5 a day during silver runs. I’m expecting it to be one of the market leaders.

Estimate Future Valuation at $2,500 gold and $100 silver.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz. (gold): $1,200.

Estimated Future All-In Costs (breakeven) Per oz. (silver): $17.

Estimated Future Annual Production (gold): 500,000 oz.

Estimated Future Annual Production (silver): 22 million oz.

Estimated Future Free Cash Flow: $2.6 billion.

Estimated Future Market Cap: $23 billion.

Current Market Cap: $7.5 billion.

Notes

These estimates are based on expectations that may not occur. Companies will need to execute to meet my expectations and costs will need to remain near their current levels. Plus, as stated above, gold/silver prices will need to rise significantly.

I think it is becoming clear that there is a good chance that gold will reach $2,500 and that this level is no longer a stretch. On the other hand, silver still lags gold, and $100 silver still seems implausible. I think this will change soon. Once silver reaches $35, it won't take long to get to an ATH at $50. I have included some of my reasoning for using $2,500 and $100 for future valuations in the notes at the bottom.

Gold hit an ATH of $2075 in August. Silver is still only halfway to its ATH, currently at only $25. Just think if gold was at half of its ATH. This is why $100 seems so far away. However, once we get to $50 silver, it won't seem so implausible.

It is my expectation that silver won't get to $100 until gold reaches $3,000, which would be a GSR (gold-silver ratio) of 30. I could have used a $3,000 gold target, but I'm comfortable with $2,500. Perhaps, I should have used a silver target a bit lower, but $100 is a number that I have stuck with in my valuations. Soon, I will have to use $3,000 for my future valuations (once gold reaches $2,200 or so), but I'll leave silver at $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAG, IAG, AG, CDE, HCHDF, PAAS, ARNGF, AUNFF, EXK, HL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.