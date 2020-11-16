Provisions will likely remain high in the next few quarters before the pandemic comes under control.

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the third quarter, almost unchanged from the second quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely recover slowly in the coming quarters due to low loan growth. However, earnings will likely not return to the pre-pandemic level next year because of elevated provision expense and margin compression. Overall, I’m expecting BANF to report earnings of $3.36 per share in 2021, up from expected earnings of $2.65 per share in 2020, but below the 2019 earnings of $4.05 per share. The June 2021 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BANF.

Loans Growth Likely to Slow Down in 2021

BANF’s loan portfolio declined by 1.2% in the third quarter from the end of the last quarter of 2020. I’m expecting the loan balance to decline further in the coming quarters because of the early forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. As mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings release, BANF had $831.7 million of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter. I’m expecting around a quarter of these loans to get forgiven in the fourth quarter of 2020, which will reduce the loan balance. Moreover, BANF has signed an agreement to sell approximately $20 million of loans in the first quarter of 2021, as announced in a recent press release.

Excluding the impact of PPP and the loan sale, loan growth is likely to remain soft because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. BANF operates mainly in the state of Oklahoma where the daily average cases in the last seven days were reported at 50.4 per 100,000 people, which puts the state at the 25th position among all states, according to data from the New York Times as of November 15, 2020. BANF also operates in Texas, which is better than Oklahoma at 35.9 cases per 100,000 people. However, loans in Texas made up just 8% of total loans as of the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the latest 10-Q filing.

On the plus side, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is much better than the national average, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting loans to increase by 1.3% in 2021, which is much below the historical trend. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Provisions Likely to Remain Elevated Amid an Uncertain Environment

BANF’s provisions for loan losses remained elevated in the third quarter at $19 million, almost unchanged from the first and second quarters of 2020. The management mentioned in the earnings release that provisions could remain elevated in the coming quarter until some economic certainty emerges. Following is the full quote from the earnings release:

Our provision for credit losses remained consistent with previous quarters as little clarity or improvement was projected for the economic effects of the pandemic. It reflects an extension, for yet another quarter, of our assumption on the timing of the end of the pandemic and the government’s stimulus-response to it. We believe this view continues to be aligned with that expressed by the Federal Reserve Board indicating a lack of economic certainty. Absent an improvement in this assessment, we would expect provisions in future quarters to continue to be elevated from historical levels.”

I foresee uncertainty until much after a vaccine first becomes available because it will take months for the immunization to bring the pandemic under control. The timeline of the normalization of life is highly uncertain; therefore, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain high. Moreover, the next few months are particularly high-risk because of the surge in the COVID-19 cases. Overall, I’m expecting BANF to report a provision expense of $19 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For 2021, I’m expecting BANF to report a provision expense of $20 million, or 31bps of total loans, as compared to an average of 16bps of total loans from 2014 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings of $3.36 per Share

The expected low loan growth will likely drive earnings next year. However, net interest margin (“NIM”) compression will likely offset the benefit of loan growth on net interest income. The management’s rate sensitivity analysis shows that a 100bps interest rate cut can push net interest income down by 2.84% relative to the base case over the next twelve months. Therefore, I’m expecting NIM to remain under pressure in the coming quarters. On the plus side, the sale transaction mentioned above will somewhat reduce liquidity, which will help the NIM. As mentioned in the press release, BANF will sell more deposits than loans under the transaction ($38 million in deposits versus $20 million in loans), which will help reduce some of the excess liquidity. Overall, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 21bps below the average for 2020.

The elevated provision expense will further pressurize earnings. As a result, I’m expecting earnings to be unable to return to the pre-pandemic level next year. Overall, I’m expecting BANF to report earnings of around $3.36 per share in 2021, as shown in the table below.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current Market Price is Above the Estimated Target Price

I’m using the historical price-to-book multiple (“P/B”) to value BANF. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.61 from 2014 till September 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/B multiple.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying this P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $32.4 gives a target price of $52 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a small downside of 1.7% from the November 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

BANF is offering a modest dividend yield of 2.6% from the last closing price, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.34 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 41%, which is sustainable and in line with BANF’s historical trend.

Based on the small downside and the modest dividend yield, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BANF. The company is on its way to a slow recovery, but the prospects of the slow earnings growth appear to be already priced-in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.