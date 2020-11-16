We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), and one of the first names to report its earnings results was Great Panther Mining (GPL). The company had a much weaker quarter year-over-year due to less output from Tucano with just 39,800 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] produced. However, costs were down sharply from the year-ago period ($1,397/oz), leading to a significant margin improvement. Despite the weaker Q3 results, Great Panther remains on track to meet its FY2020 production guidance of 152,000 GEOs. Given the company's improving earnings trend and a reasonable valuation, I continue to see the stock as a Speculative Buy at $0.72 or lower.

(Source: Company Website)

Great Panther Mining released its Q3 results earlier this month and reported quarterly production of 39,800 GEOs, a 15% decrease from the same period last year. It's worth noting, however, that the company was up against a very tough comp year-over-year, with Q3 2019 being one of the strongest quarters at Tucano to date. The good news is that despite dramatically lower GEO sales (40,500~ vs. 50,200~), all-in sustaining costs actually dropped for the period, coming in at the lowest levels in over two years. While this still leaves Great Panther as a high-cost producer relative to the industry average, it is a significant improvement. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's flagship Tucano Mine, it was a tough quarter, with just 31,800~ ounces of gold produced, a 12% decrease from the same period last year. While the company managed to have an exceptional quarter from a throughput standpoint with 823,400~ tonnes processed, grades slid below the trailing-twelve-month average of 1.38 grams per tonne gold. These lower head grades (1.31 grams per tonne gold) combined with a 120 basis point drop in gold recovery rates offset the 10% higher throughput.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As noted by the company, the lower grades resulted from the processing of lower-grade stockpiles. These stockpiles were required to supplement mined ore because mining rates were weaker in Q3. This was largely expected and in line with the mine plan as Great Panther was busy mining at the Urucum Central North pit base. This area is more limited in terms of mining capacity, which explains the 18% decrease in material mined (5.7~ million tonnes vs. 6.9~ million tonnes in Q3 2019).

(Source: Company Website)

However, while production and sales were materially lower, Tucano had a solid quarter from a cost standpoint. As shown above, all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,061/oz, a 20% decrease year-over-year. This was due to a weakening Brazilian Real vs. the US Dollar (UUP) and lower sustaining capital expenditures. While $1,061/oz all-in sustaining costs are nothing to get too excited about, they are a dramatic improvement for Tucano, which could barely scrape together a profit last year with costs of $1,366/oz. Given the significant increase in the gold price, the mine is now quite profitable, and the Beadell acquisition seems to be paying off.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to the company's two smaller Mexican mines (Guanajuato and Topia), it was a satisfactory quarter with slightly lower production, though these mines just came off a government-mandated shutdown in Q2 related to COVID-19. At Guanajuato, we saw quarterly production of 334,700 silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], down 13% from the year-ago period. While throughput was marginally higher at 45,000 tonnes, gold grades were significantly lower at 1.59 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.47 grams per tonne gold. Given the lower gold sales, all-in sustaining costs spiked to $18.83/oz vs. $9.82/oz in the year-ago period. However, it's worth noting that this was tied to higher exploration & evaluation expenditures, higher sustaining capital, higher smelting & refining charges, and lower gold by-product credits. Therefore, while it was a tough quarter, I would expect costs to drop below $16.50/oz going forward.

(Source: Company Website)

Meanwhile, at the company's Topia Mine, we saw quarterly production of 383,900 SEOs, a 23% decline year-over-year. This resulted from a slight decrease in throughput combined with lower metals grades, with the most significant headwind being a 16% drop in silver grade to 353 grams per tonne silver (418 grams per tonne silver in Q3 2019). However, a weakening Mexican Peso and lower sustaining exploration expenses helped drive all-in sustaining costs lower to $15.85. This provided ample room for margins, with the silver (SLV) price well above $22.00/oz for most of Q3.

While it was a satisfactory quarter operationally at Topia, it is worth noting that the company is busy working to identify and reduce the flow of water into its tailings storage facility [TSF]. Great Panther noted that monitoring has indicated that it's safe to return to stacking in Phase II, and the company has received a permit for Phase III of its TSF, which will be available after the construction of retaining walls and erosion controls around the base of the facility. This is expected to be completed in Q2 2021. While this should not present an issue to future mining at Topia, this is something that investors should be monitoring going forward. This is because Topia makes up roughly 50% of overall silver production, and a stoppage of mining here would be a very negative development to the investment thesis.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Overall, it was a weaker quarter operationally for Great Panther, but this was more than offset by a continued decline in all-in sustaining costs. As shown in the chart above, all-in sustaining costs came in at a 2-year low at $1,123/oz. This was an 18% improvement year-over-year and marginal improvement sequentially, which has had a dramatic positive effect on margins. This is especially true as the gold price climbed 31% year-over-year from $1,460/oz to $1,907. Therefore, despite the weaker quarter operationally, Great Panther had a solid quarter from a financial standpoint.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, quarterly revenue hit a record high at $77.0 million, translating to an 8% increase year-over-year. While this might not seem that impressive, Great Panther was up against very tough year-over-year comps, as Q3 2019 was the previous multi-year high for quarterly revenue. If we look ahead to Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 results, we should see new records for quarterly revenue as GEO sales normalize, with Q4 estimates sitting at $79.5 million and Q1 2021 estimates sitting at $81.3 million.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Given the significant improvement in margins and record revenue, Great Panther's earnings trend has improved considerably. As shown above, the company is expected to return to positive annual earnings per share [EPS] this year, with FY2020 estimates currently sitting at $0.03. If we look ahead to FY2021, annual EPS is projected to increase dramatically as the COVID-19 shutdowns for the Mexican mines were a significant headwind this year. Based on current estimates, FY2021 annual EPS is expected to come in at $0.25, translating to 730~% growth year-over-year. While this is an industry-leading earnings growth rate, it's worth noting that FY2021 is up against very easy year-over-year comps, so the growth rate should be discounted. Regardless, this is a massive step in the right direction.

So, were there any negatives?

The only two negatives to the Great Panther thesis are that the company is a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer based out of Mexico and Brazil, and while we saw a significant improvement in costs, they are still well above the industry average of $978/oz. Also, Great Panther has a short reserve life at Tucano currently with just 646,000 ounces as of last year, and barely 500,000 ounces after this year's gold production. Given that this is the backbone of Great Panther's earnings, reserve life here will be imperative. I believe this helps to explain some of Great Panther's significant discount relative to its peers, as it loses points for both industry-lagging margins, jurisdiction, and low reserve life. However, at barely 3x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, the stock is reasonably valued even after factoring in these risks.

(Source: Company News Release)

While it was a sub-par quarter operationally for Great Panther Mining, the higher gold price combined with lower costs allowed the company to generate record revenue. This has further bolstered the company's balance sheet to over $66 million in cash, and this gives the company lots of flexibility to aggressively drill Tucano to replace reserves. However, at the end of the day, Great Panther is a high-cost producer in an inferior jurisdiction with a relatively short mine life, and there are certainly safer bets in the sector. Having said that, I believe that any dips below $0.73 would bake in a margin of safety, so I continue to rate the stock as a Speculative Buy at $0.72. The two key items for investors to watch will be the reserve update by year-end and ongoing progress at the Topia TSF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.