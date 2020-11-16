Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is the owner of the famous Manchester United English football club and the stock IPO'd in 2012. Although sports teams' stocks are notoriously known for basically non-existent returns, MANU has a tiny dividend and low downside relative to normal staple industries and stocks we are used to hearing about. The stock is trading very close to 5-year lows, yet there may be short and long-term growth potential considering the attractiveness of soccer in general. The stock reached its peak in 2018 at just over $26.

Manchester United will continue to be a leading sports brand

(Statista, 2020)

Since 2011, Forbes' estimate of Manchester United's team value has gone up steadily, with a recent dip in 2019 due to disappointments related to missing the Champions League and a lacklustre roster. Brand Finance's estimate of brand value has also risen steadily since 2011, and KPMG's current enterprise value of the team sits at $3.7B.

Although the past few years have been a bit unusual for the team, Manchester United will continue to be one of the richest clubs in the world and source top talent whether it be from the youth teams or through transfers. Their acquisition of Bruno Fernandes demonstrates the owners' willingness to bring in firepower when times are tough.

(Transfermarkt, 2020)

The team currently has several stars who boast insanely high market values, and the club has had an amazing track record of legends who played for the team in the past such as David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Regardless of team performance, popularity will never be an issue as the team has the third-highest social media following out of all soccer clubs trailing only Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, and beating out all other English soccer clubs. Manchester United has 37.7 million followers on Instagram, compared to Manchester City, who has 21.3 million followers.

COVID-19 has battered revenues and amplified net debt

(MANU 10-Q, 2020)

Matchday revenue decreased 77% for the quarter evidently due to the fact that all matches are currently being played behind closed doors. Although many American sports teams have allowed fans back into the stadium, it is unclear when the same will happen for European sports, especially because COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially at the current moment. The company also reported a 59.4% drop in broadcasting revenue for the quarter and a 41.9% drop for the year.

Broadcasting revenue should be much higher for the next fiscal year as Manchester United is currently playing in the Champions League and has the potential to make a run for the trophy. Moreover, "revenues have been further impacted by Premier League rebates (MANU 10-Q, 2020)" for the 2019/20 season, and any hint towards reaching normalcy will improve broadcasting revenue.

Commercial revenue was up 1.4% for the year and more specifically, sponsorship revenue was up 5.6% compared to the previous year "due to increased sponsorship deals and additional pre-season tour revenue (MANU 10-Q, 2020)." Moreover, retail, merchandising, apparel & product licensing revenue was down 5.7% on the year. The drop in revenue related to this account is temporary, especially because fans had no access to the Old Trafford Megastore during the first few months of the pandemic. Once the club starts hosting fans again, even at a limited capacity, the traffic flow should greatly benefit their retail & merchandising sales.

(MANU 10-Q, 2020)

Net debt has increased 132.9% on the year, which is quite concerning given that the company only has $51.5M of 'cash and equivalents.' The company missed out on over 50 million dollars of 2020/21 Matchday advance cash receipts partly due to COVID-19, and saw a net capital expenditure increase of $56.4M due to increased player investment in the past fiscal year.

COVID-19 has pushed Manchester United's balance sheet to an unhealthy state

Manchester United's current ratio is 0.56x, which is a bit concerning considering that it is unclear how long it will take the company to post consistent positive net income figures.

Over half of MANU's current assets are related to trade receivables, and if customers continue to delay payments, MANU may need to write down these receivables. Therefore, further delay of these payments will result in increased difficulty to pay current liabilities. MANU currently has an astounding $216M of payables and $5.6M in borrowings, which is more than quadruple the company's current 'cash and equivalents' balance. MANU will most likely need to raise further debt in order to support all current and long-term liabilities.

(MANU 10-Q, 2020)

Most of MANU's long-term liabilities are related to borrowings, and the $520M figure is significantly more than the company's total tangible assets. Essentially two-thirds of MANU's long-term assets are tied to intangible assets, and although these assets are probably not subject to write-downs due to the nature of the associated items, there's not a lot else that could help MANU pay off the large debt figures. If all else fails, MANU could theoretically list high-value players in the market, but we would expect this to be unrealistic considering the main objective of the firm is to build the best team and win.

(MANU 10-Q, 2020)

In summation, there's not much downside, but there's likely not much considerable upside either for MANU. Investors may be able to get away with some short-term gains driven by positive news related to the coronavirus; however, MANU's financial statements are quite vulnerable to any further COVID surprises. MANU is in a lot of debt and does not have a lot of cash or tangible assets to support this issue. We believe that the opportunity cost of investing in a low-growth stock is quite high, but it may be a good way to diversify a portfolio for the time being.

