According to their website, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) aims to “track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years”. We have recently covered another corporate bond ETF, iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR). NEAR has a 0.64% yield and we were not too impressed. We take you through SLQD today and tell you if this one passes the muster for “parking” cash.

Current Holdings

As of the most recent update, the bulk of SLQD holdings are A and BBB rated.

Being an investment grade corporate bond fund, it generally will not hold investments rated below BBB. This limits the riskiness of the structure. However, that also limits the income earning potential of this US bond fund.

The maturities are spread across the 5 year threshold, with the majority of them falling further up the scale in the 3-5 year zone. On the whole though, the effective duration of the fund is 2.36 years. Unlike NEAR, with its 190 day duration, this ETF does take some duration risk and is not exactly like parking cash. The yield does not compensate the investors for this duration risk.

SLQD, like other short term bond funds has some familiar names in its top holdings.

The fund is well diversified and holds a not so meagre 1,906 investments as of the last update.

Do You Want To Own This?

While some may highlight the 2.46% yield as an idyllic place to park cash, the reality is that fund yields less than a third of that today. The 2.46% is the trailing 12 month yield and is about as relevant to the “current yield” as a couch potato's ability to crush a marathon, based on their training times from a year ago.

The starting point of what you will get in yields today, is the 0.75% noted above as yield to maturity or YTM. Why are we taking this number? This number signifies what the bond portfolio yields today. In other words, if you bought the entire portfolio and held till maturity, the fund would get 0.75% annually in total for interest.

Now, we have to deduct the expenses, because there is no such thing as a free lunch (outside of following Trapping Value). We come to Step 2 where we glean how much we will pay in management fees and deduct it from the YTM. The management fees for this fund is 0.06%.

The net amount [0.75%-0.06%] is the current yield, which for SLQD is 0.69%, also noted on the fund website as the 30 Day SEC Yield.

We frequently hear rebuttals for this by investors holding these kinds of funds. They take the last distribution payment and the current price to come up with a higher yield number. In SLQD’s case, the last distribution payment was almost 9 cents. Using the current price of $52, we too come to an annualized yield of over 2%. However, we cannot stress enough that distributions paid over and above the 0.06% monthly [0.69% annualized] are NAV destructive. This is the Fund paying out the gains it has already realized in the past in order to remain non-taxable. Imminently, those gains will be all distributed and the investors will start receiving the more modest 0.69% annually or 3 cents per month. There is an underlying assumption that bond yields stay around these levels in our math though.

An investor buying today, although will receive the higher distribution at the onset, will also see an offset by the way of the NAV reduction, above and beyond the 0.69% annualized.

Conclusion

We fail to see the point of holding an investment for a 0.69% yield when it comes with duration risk. In an all-out panic the fund can really fall and investors could see many years' worth of interest temporarily vanish.

Of course it all came back, but if you wanted to buy your favorite stocks on sale, you would have to liquidate this at a loss as well. This is one hostage situation that we want to avoid. Until we see a break in the interest rates out there, we still think a high interest savings account or even a blue minivan would be better to park your cash. We prefer Cash Secured Puts because they give us high double digit yields for buying stocks we want to own, at the price we want to own them at.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.