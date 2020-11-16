The N class are very likely to be redeemed and present a slightly different proposition than the two others.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) set off some fireworks when it announced that its vaccine would be about 90% effective. Investors jumped for joy and REITs were big winners. While Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) is not a REIT, it had been caught in the malaise of Covid-19 and we were surprised to see it buck the trend.

The company recently came out with Q3-2020 results and we decided to examine the numbers and see if LMRK was worth buying.

The Business

LMRK has acquired and developed a portfolio of assets comprised of real property interests and critical infrastructure. These have been leased to a large number of tenants under long-term, triple-net leases.

The company is focused on tower sites and outdoor billboards used in advertising. Landmark has always stressed that these have very little operating costs and any expenses are borne by the tenant. We find this to be true when we dig through the financial statements. Landmark has got a firm base in the US but this has been complemented by select plays in 3 other countries.

What Has Not Worked For The Company

One thing that Landmark did over its early years was focus hard on a growing distribution. While that may sound like the right focus, the cash flow was just not there to support it. So we went through multiple quarters where Landmark kept nudging the distribution up or maintaining it, all while the gap between free cash flow and distributions grew wider. We were on this story from the beginning and had a firm opinion that Landmark's distribution was unsustainable. Finally, the company did cut its distributions under the cover of COVID-19.

Recent Results

LMRK reported rental revenue of $14.2 million in Q3-2020, a 10% increase year-over-year. Despite the big jump in rental revenues, adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, declined slightly by about $.2 million. AFFO per unit fell by close to 3%. While the increase in revenues coupled with a decline in AFFO may seem odd, there was an easy explanation.

Landmark has been getting expenses reimbursed by its General Partner, and it is a matter of time until this stops. Originally, it was put into place, likely with the hope that Landmark stock would rise high enough to issue accretive equity. With Landmark's stock pinned to the earth, this expense reimbursement just continues to be drag on General Partner's cash flow. This quarter though, Landmark received $0.425 million versus $0.93 in the same quarter last year. This offset the revenue increase.

Key Issues With The Common Shares

The good part for the common shareholders was that Landmark's AFFO per share would be suffice to cover the new distribution ($0.20 a quarter), even if this General Partner support stopped completely. The distribution cut was done at the right size to ensure this. We estimate that Landmark shares are probably worth a bit more than the current market price, but it will be hard to capture that unless it is sold to another player. Factors that hinder proper price discovery include the uncertainty related General Partner support and timeline for a potential REIT conversion. But more importantly, if you constantly state that your shares are undervalued and then keep issuing shares, well, no one will believe you.

At-The-Market (“ATM”) Equity Programs Year-to-date through September 30, 2020, the Partnership issued 109,724 common units, 64,734 Series A preferred units and 84,139 Series B preferred units through its At-The-Market (“ATM”) issuance programs for gross proceeds of approximately $5.6 million.

The Preferred shares

LMRK has three preferred stocks and all are interesting plays today. The three preferreds are:

LMRKN Series C Float/Fix Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN) LMRKO 7.90% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKO) LMRKP 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKP)

We will make the case today for LMRKN - LMRKN is a floating payment preferred share, with a distribution set at 3-month LIBOR plus 4.698%. LMRKN though does guarantee a minimum distribution of $0.4375 per quarter regardless of how low or negative LIBOR gets. This guarantees investors a minimum yield of 7.00% (on par). That works out to a distribution yield of 7.1% at the current price near $24.8/share. The two other classes yield almost 1% more than this. However, there are some big perks in the N series. Their distributions will move to 9% in about 4.5 years and holders have an ability to force redemption in common units.

Distributions accruing on and after May 15, 2025 will accrue at 9.00% per annum of the stated liquidation preference. Holders of Series C Preferred Units, at their option, may, at any time and from time to time, convert some or all of their Series C Preferred Units based on an initial conversion rate of 1.3017 common units per Series C Preferred Unit. In the event of a fundamental change, holder of the Series C Preferred Units, at their option, may convert some or all of their Series C Preferred Units into the greater of a number of common units plus a make-whole premium and a number of common units equal to the lessor of the liquidation preference divided by the market value of our common units on the effective date of such fundamental change and 11.13 (subject to adjustments). On May 15, 2025, May 15, 2028, and each subsequent five-year anniversary date thereafter (each such date, a “designated redemption date”), each holder of Series C Preferred Units shall have the right (a “redemption right”) to require the Partnership to redeem any or all of the Series C Preferred Units held by such holder outstanding on such designated redemption date at a redemption price equal to the liquidation preference of $25.00, plus all accrued and unpaid distributions to, but not including, in each case out of funds legally available for such payment and to the extent not prohibited by law, the designated redemption date (the “put redemption price”). At our option we may pay the redemption in our common units or cash, subject to certain limitations. At any time on or after May 20, 2025, the Partnership shall have the option to redeem the Series C Preferred Units, in whole or in part, at a redemption price of $25.00 per Series C Preferred Unit plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to the date of redemption, whether or not declared.

These features make LMRKN more likely to be redeemed and more a bond-like offering, rather than a perpetual preferred share.

LMRKP and LMRKO are fixed rate preferred shares. They have no resets or a maturity date. The two classes, however, can be redeemed at Landmark's option in case of a change of control.

The Series A and Series B Preferred Units may be redeemed by us at our option in the event of a Change of Control or at any time on or after April 4, 2021, for the Series A Preferred Units and on August 8, 2021, for the Series B Preferred Units.

Distribution Coverage & Safety At Preferred Level

Landmark generated about $11.0 million in AFFO before preferred share payments. This quarter the preferred shares consumed $3.05 million in distributions. This gives the preferred a 3.6X coverage. This is on the strong side although a little less what we would prefer in ideal circumstances. On the other hand, Landmark has a very strong interest coverage ratio. Adjusted EBIDTA was $15.2 million this quarter and interest expense came in at $4.1 million. An interest coverage ratio of 3.7X gives us confidence in the overall safety of the preferred shares. Landmark's earliest debt maturities are in November 2022, and the amounts are modest in relation to its cash flow.

This does refer to when Landmark anticipates paying off the date, although it could extend this out if it wanted. The November 2023 credit facility maturity is the larger one ahead. We don't foresee any issues with the stable nature of its cash flow.

Conclusion

LMRKN is a strong 7.1% yielding security and is a good alternative for those that like Landmark common shares, but are not convinced of a strong upside potential. The shares are convertible into common shares via two different routes, but the key reason for liking this is the likely redemption in 5 years. LMRKN preferred shares remain a good alternative in a zero rate world and are backed by strong assets with the ability to generate cash flow in any environment. The common shares and the preferred shares do issue a K-1 though and this may make it unsuitable for certain investors.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

