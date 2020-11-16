OXY is not being given credit for its technical expertise which will drive capital efficiency and help to lower unit costs.

Introduction

In my last couple of articles on Occidental Petroleum, (OXY) I've highlighted areas of the company that haven't received much attention. It's deepwater portfolio and the emerging technology of Direct Air Carbon capture. Here they are if by some chance you missed them.

"Occidental Petroleum: Indulge Me In A Bit Of Whimsey"

"Occidental Petroleum: Capitalizing On The Carbon Capture Craze"

It was fun writing those articles as it forced us to look beyond the gloom of recent events that have put a damper on oil prices. Namely the resurgence of the virus and the continued supply overhang as we close out the year. We think the tide is shifting on the over-supply front and some of the gloom will recede early in the new year.

In this article we will return to basics and take a look at the data revealed in the company's Q-3 conference call. We will also continue the practice of picking something that's going right for the company to discuss in a little more detail. In this case OXY's superior acreage position and technology that's producing results.

Source

We think the worst is behind us at this point in the share price which has been fluctuating between $10 and $24/share for most of this year. Since mid-September the range has been between $10 and $12.00, driven largely by market pessimism. Gradual improvements in cost efficiencies will drive cash flow and a further improvement in the balance sheet. We think OXY can be safely bought at current levels by risk tolerant investors, and that it will break out of this low range as declines in shale production become more pronounced.

The investment thesis for OXY

The core of this thesis is that OXY will outperform competitors with its superior acreage, logistics, and technology producing capital efficiency numbers that drive profits higher. This was always the idea behind the admittedly flawed Anadarko purchase. The thing is this part is becoming reality and the impact of the flaws-price per acre, borrowing to close the deal, and debt creation will begin to lessen. Slowly of course, but it's happening.

The destruction of the oil market that began almost the day the deal was announced has exacerbated the flaws, and minimized the effect of the promised synergies. In past articles I've highlighted a number of features that long-term shale survivors would possess.

Prime assets -nothing replaces great rock!

-nothing replaces great rock! Logistical advantages -infrastructure to maximize efficiency is paramount.

-infrastructure to maximize efficiency is paramount. Low costs of production - in the oil business being the low cost operator is always a factor in survival.

- in the oil business being the low cost operator is always a factor in survival. Technology - there is no substitute for employing state of the art tech to maximize recovery per foot of interval.

- there is no substitute for employing state of the art tech to maximize recovery per foot of interval. Scale- bigly-ness is good as costs are distributed over more units. Ever seen a small car factory? The same principal applies in oil fields.

If you have been paying attention the shale market is now rationalizing itself to produce companies that will try and mimic what OXY already is. By rationalizing, I mean consolidating to reap the benefits of precisely the attributes I list above. Devon Energy, (DVN), and WPX Energy, (WPX); ConocoPhillips, (COP), and Concho Resources, (CXO); Pioneer Exploration, (PXD), and Parsley Energy, (PE), all have 5 things in common.

Can you guess what they are? If I could in the Seeking Alpha template, I would draw an arrow back to the five bullet points above. All of the companies mentioned above are seeking those traits in their acquisitions. ConocoPhillips and Pioneer Exploration may someday approach the attributes that OXY has now. But, both are at substantially higher prices than OXY, and that makes the investment case for them. Great rock, logistics, low costs, technology, and scale will someday make OXY the King of the Permian.

There were concerns raised in the analyst call as OXY held to a cap of $2.9 bn to achieve a 25% asset decline rate which would with the results they are generating keep production flat. Note-this is pretty darn good in shale wells.

What analysts seem to have missed out on is a steady decline in breakeven pricing to ~$38 a barrel presently. This is result of the cost cutting and excellence of the completions being installed.

Source

Mr. Market and the Analyst community! Please take note of this slide and understand what it means. OXY will drill fewer wells to maintain output than its competitors. This is capital efficiency at its highest level.

Q-3 For OXY

OXY missed on earnings and revenue, losing ($3.7 bn) thanks to asset impairments (WES) and working capital adjustments. Thanks to providential hedging it managed to generate $1.64 bn in operating cash flow which covered capex of ~$246 mm, leaving free cash flow of $1.4bn. It should noted that the working capital adjustment of $829 mm for the quarter, reduces this to ~$550 mm. The point here is that the company is generating cash and significant amounts of it, and these working capital adjustments are not expected to be of the same magnitude going forward.

OXY's CFO, Rob Peterson comments in response to an analyst question-

The majority of our cash interest payments come due the first and the third quarters. So, that was a big piece of it. Another piece was acquisition-related payments that were processed. And then, finally was just the timing of international crude sales in our marketing business. So, as we move forward, we do expect the marketing to improve as we reduce inventories towards the end of the year, certainly be a lower amount of the cash interest payments associated in the fourth quarter. And we won’t have the associated acquisition-related payments that drove a big piece that will happen in Q3. Directionally, we would expect a significant change in direction on working capital in Q4.

Source

Liquidity

The company had success in pushing back $4.1 bn in maturities that would otherwise have been problematic otherwise. And did this at average interest rates of 4.6%, far below what some prognosticators were predicting. This will increase interest payments in the future, but it all likelihood will be dealt with buydowns, proceeds from asset sales, and improved cash flows from better oil and gas prices. Cash improved by ~$850 mm from the previous quarter. The company also repaid $1.3 bn in debt. The company has a undrawn credit line of $5 bn. These are positives for OXY and put to rest any concerns regarding bankruptcy.

Source

It's fair to say there is still a wall of debt ~$4 bn to be dealt with in 2022. My expectation is it will be done in similar fashion to the $5 bn done this year. It's not causing me to lose sleep.

Execution

OXY is delivering on its promise to make better use of Anadarko assets. The Silvertip results are dramatic, exceeding EIA averages for new wells brought on production by 9X. This goes to the comparative efficiency of capital being deployed by the company. They are getting more oil and equivalents per unit of interval, quicker and for a longer period of time than competitors.

Source

Risks

Share dilution is the key variable risk I see. Over the last year, shares of OXY common have increased about 6% to ~900,000,000 shares. That's the wrong way to be going. Most of that was to pay Uncle Warren his dividend last year. This quarter they opted to pay him in cash. If OXY has to go for an equity raise, current investors will take a hit. So far management has chosen the other route with debt rescheduling and proceeds from asset sales to fill gaps.

OXY expects to be cash positive in the coming quarter. If they make in Q-4 investors can breathe a sigh of relief, as that may reduce the chance of future stock issuance.

There also the usual risks cited in energy plays, price of oil, alternative energy stealing market share. Let's leave that "taken as read," shall we?

Short Interest

This has been on the decline in recent months. We think this trend will continue.

Fintel

Technical Analysis

Fidelity Active Trader Pro

I'm not much of a technical analyst, but couldn't fail to note the stock recently crossed its 21 moving average before meeting resistance at just above $12. It fell back and now seems to be headed back up. I'll leave further interpretation of this factoid to wiser heads. The signals appear bullish to me for it go through previous barrier and make a near term high.

Your takeaway

The company has guided to Q-4 production of 1105-1155 mm BOEPD, a sequential decline of about 9% from Q-3. This sets the stage for another decline in revenues, but improved pricing from Q-3 in the low $40's should offset some of the EPS drag that might be expected. Cash flow sensitivity to oil prices nets ~$210 mm per $1 of increase or decrease. With average realizations in the high $30's for Q-3 and advantageous hedging for 350K BOPD, a rise into the mid-$40's would provide a ~$1 bn boost, less the loss of $106 mm from current hedging against Brent. In that scenario which is by no means assured, but a reasonable possibility, the company could be on track to generating ~$8 bn a year in free cash on a run rate basis, and ruining the short party currently being had in the stock. No sympathy from my end. The shorts have had enough fun at my expense.

Why buy OXY now? On a price per flowing barrel basis it's selling for about $38K bucks PFB. ConocoPhillips logs on at $45K PFB. Pioneer is running about $31K PFB. But COP is selling for $35 bucks a share and PXD is about $90 a share. These are not entirely fair comparisons as PXD and COP are paying healthy dividends. Nor are they fraught with the same level of risk as OXY. You have to decide if your profile favors income now, or strong growth when conditions improve.

Bottom-line, OXY is priced for bankruptcy. That isn't going to happen in any scenario I can see. With a shift in sentiment as inventories fall, WTI and Brent prices should go higher dragging OXY's stock along with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.