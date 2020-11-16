It's a buy-and-hold stock just as the rest of the pack of Canada's top five banks, and it offers an attractive opportunity to earn solid income for many years to come.

Despite record low interest rates and surging unemployment figures throughout fiscal Q2 2020, it appears that the worst is over and the path to recovery is gaining traction.

A large part of my portfolio is tied to investments into the big US and Canadian banks. Needless to say that all of them have seen some heavy capital erosion in March and April this year and some impressive rebounds in the months thereafter.

Overall, the latest earnings reports for Q3/2020 for the US banks and Q2/2020 for the Canadian banks show a clear trend indicating that despite economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, the big banks have solid balance sheets and can withstand the pressure from expected credit losses.

Similar to the Financial Crisis of 2008/09, the big banks haven't increased their dividends, and except for Wells Fargo, which was forced to cut its dividend dramatically, have kept their dividends steady.

The big performance mismatch between U.S. banks and Canadian banks I have outlined in a December 2019 article has also reversed, as at least so far, Canada is mastering the crisis substantially better than the U.S. with around 4x fewer cases.

Apart from the big investment banks in the U.S., Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), Canada's Big Five are all performing better than their U.S. peers in 2020.

Still, Canada's big banks on average offer significantly better yields, and one of Canada's most scarcely covered bank, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - also known as CIBC - is still boasting a very secure 5.3% yield.

What is going on at CIBC?

CIBC's latest earnings for Q3/2020 covering the period May to July 2020 have been an all-round surprise, shattering earnings estimates by C$0.53, driven by substantially lower-than-expected provisions for credit losses. CIBC took C$525 million in provisions for credit losses (PCL) vs. the C$681.7 million consensus and the around C$1.42 billion it took in Q2/2020, which is the quarter ending April 30, 2020. Meanwhile, CIBC's top line contracted by a meager 0.4% Y/Y, which I view as a very solid result amidst the pandemic.

CIBC's largest segment, Canadian Personal and Business Banking recorded net income of C$508 million, which is more than double what it did in Q2/2020 but unsurprisingly lower (-23%) compared to the prior year, where it recorded $658 million. The economic impact continues to impact performance, but the bulk of that is due to PCL build-up. Net interest income is only down 6% Y/Y, as margin compression is partially offset by strong growth in deposits, which are up 12% Y/Y and outpacing loan growth, with the loan balance only C$3 billion higher compared to Q3/2019, while deposits have increased by C$22 billion.

The economy has been recovering over the last couple of months, albeit it is unclear how the current and massive second COVID-19 wave will impact the economy given the enormous uncertainty as to what measures the government might impose both in the U.S. and in Canada. Still, by the end of July 2020, credit card purchase volumes have rebounded strongly, with volumes only down 6% Y/Y in July compared to a significant 22% Y/Y in May.

The same applies to CIBC's Canadian Commercial & Wealth segment, where the solid growth in loan balances (+5% Y/Y) has been easily outpaced by growth in deposit balances (+17% Y/Y). In U.S. Commercial Banking & Wealth Management, this phenomenon could also be observed but to an even greater extent, as loan balances were up 17% Y/Y (+12% Y/Y if we exclude loans from the Paycheck Protection Program) and deposit balances soared by 36%. Thus, even though the net interest margin dipped by 48bps vs. the prior year, adjusted net interest income actually grew by 2% Y/Y.

Provisions for credit losses have come down dramatically

Most of the banks have reported substantially lower PCL build-up for Q3/2020 compared to Q2/2020, but CIBC's level of provision build-up is one of the lowest, coming in at C$525 million, which is down 63% sequentially and less than twice as high (+80%) compared to the prior year. Considering the absolute change in PCL, CIBC has been absorbing a large chunk of what it did build up in Q2/2020, which was large in line with management's economic forecast and the impact on PCL. In relative terms, the PCL rate is now at 0.5% vs. 0.29% in 2019 and 1.39% in the previous quarter. Compared to some of its Canadian peers, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), which recorded PCL rates of 117bps and 136bps, respectively, CIBC's PCL level is one of the lowest in the industry.

(Source: CIBC Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation)

Management is confident that if its economic forecast turns into reality, it can keep these low PCL levels:

We're very comfortable with our allowance coverage at this point based on our current economic outlook. If and to the extent that changes, where we see deterioration in the credit books, which we're not seeing today, that would impact that. But currently, we're comfortable with where we are.



(Source: CIBC Earnings Call - Q3 2020)

Currently, the is no broad-based credit weakness to be seen, and exposure to COVID-19 sensitive sectors is overall very low at 2%. For instance, out of CIBC's $414.5 billion in loans and acceptances, only $3.8 billion is in the leisure & entertainment sector and only $4.8 billion are retailer loans outstanding, of which 45% is attributable to auto dealers.

Payment deferrals are rounding the corner quickly

A telling metric to watch in order to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the bank is the number and the development of payment deferrals. Ever since hitting a sharp peak of 79,000 account accommodations in CIBC's Canadian Personal Banking segment in early April, weekly account accommodations have declined substantially. They have been hovering around 1,000 per week for the past 8 weeks, and the majority of those remaining will be rolling off in the current quarter.

(Source: CIBC Investor Fact Sheet - Q3 2020)

The overwhelming majority of accounts (90%) on deferral is tied to mortgages and, in particular, to residential mortgages. These 99,000 accounts - which, by the way, is a lot - have actually pretty solid characteristics despite being in the deferral program. Most of these accounts are clients that have been with CIBC for more than 10 years, the majority are employed, and only 15% have taken CERB payments, which stands for Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is sort of the equivalent to the US Paycheck Protection Program and overall stimulus package. Just because you are on a deferral program does not mean that you are not liquid anymore, but rather that economic hardship due to the pandemic has lowered your income, and if the bank is offering you to preserve liquidity by deferring your mortgage payments, it is a pretty straightforward decision to make.

Speaking of mortgages, one should note that although 4 of the most 14 expensive housing markets are in Canada (Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary - ranked in descending order per price per square foot), Canada's mortgage market remains a stronghold with very high levels of owner's equity and a non-alarming household debt service ratio.

(Source: CIBC Equity Investor Presentation - Q3 2020)

Canada's mortgage market has navigated the 2008/09 housing crisis almost unscathed with mortgage arrears barely hitting 0.5%, whereas in the U.S., almost every twentieth mortgage was in jeopardy at the peak of the crisis. Canadian mortgages have consistently outperformed U.S. and UK mortgages, and Canada's credit culture is very strong. As a result, I am not concerned at this stage about the 99,000 mortgage accounts on the deferral program.

What's in it for dividend investors?

Right now, the company boasts a 5.3% yield, which is the second highest among Canada's big five - Bank of Nova Scotia currently yields around 5.7%. Although the bank does not have a similarly impressive dividend streak as Bank of Nova Scotia or TD Bank - the latter grew its dividend by staggering 11% per year over 25 years - it has still richly rewarded long-term dividend investors. The bank's semi-annual dividend hikes have been growing roughly in-line with earnings at a 5% clip over the last couple of years, ranging between +2.4% to +2.9%. In 2020, the story is different, as dividend growth has slowed down dramatically, with the only raise of 1.4% being announced in February. Ever since, the dividend has remained flat, and it is of very high priority to the bank not to cut the dividend for the first time since 1868, which undoubtedly is one of the most impressive dividend track records ever.

(Source: CIBC Investor Fact Sheet - Q3 2020)

Right now, with the stock yielding 5% and the dividend growth streak intact thanks to the February raise, there is also no need at all for the bank to raise its dividend even if its payout ratio and very strong CET1 ratio and liquidity coverage ratio would allow so. The adjusted dividend payout ratio is in the low 50s right now, which leaves enough room to pay the dividend and invest into the bank's digital operations.

Investor Takeaway

I have been deeply under water with my investments into the big banks this year, and while most stock prices have rebounded profoundly (Wells Fargo being the ominous exception), CIBC is still yielding in excess of 5% and has so far navigated through the crisis much better and healthier than expected.

Management put it nicely by saying:

our focus has shifted towards recovery, maintaining our commitment to our clients as we reignite our long-term strategic growth plans and to do our part to support the recovery of our economies



(Source: CIBC Earnings Call - Q3 2020)

Now, that does not mean that things can't change, and the current second wave of the virus is definitely concerning because - as we are currently seeing across Europe - it could easily lead to another round of lockdowns (full, partial or light) and other measures with a detrimental economic impact. The path to a full recovery and thus the return to the bank's previous earnings level and level of PCL could be lengthy, but it will definitely be uncertain.

At this stage, though, the bank is financially healthy and has substantial reserves to confront any situation it will be facing, while at the same time carrying out its big restructuring program with expected run rate savings of $260 million in FY 2021 and investing into its digital services where it has seen strong growth in digital adoption.

CM is a buy-and-hold stock just as the rest of the pack of Canada's top five banks, and it offers an attractive opportunity to earn solid income for many years to come.

One final word

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM, BNS, RY, TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.