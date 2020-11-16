As investors are asked to pay approximately 30x forward sales, I question whether this stock offers investors enough upside potential.

Investment Thesis

Zscaler (ZS) is a cloud security provider. It was an incredibly attractive investment earlier in 2020, but now there's ample evidence that this investment potential is losing its appeal.

As investors are asked to pay close to 30x forward sales, for decelerating revenue growth rates, I charge that investors will struggle to see positive returns in this stock.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Strong, But Slowing

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

After Zscaler's strong fiscal 2020 performance, the guidance for the year ahead appears slightly unimpressive. But two details are highly relevant:

Firstly, investors are assuming that management is being very conservative with its guidance. However, even at the high end of its guidance, full-year fiscal 2021 is pointing towards just 37% y/y growth rate.

Secondly, Zscaler is due two report its fiscal Q1 2021 results in two weeks' time. If Q1 2021 ends up being printing an increase in revenues of 42% y/y, but its full-year guidance isn't meaningfully upwards revised, this demonstrates that as fiscal 2021 progresses there will be a steady deceleration in revenue growth rates.

If this aspect was easily dismissed by readers when I previously alluded to it, two months back, investors are now more likely to consider this possibility --after all, its share price has been a negative performer while the rest of the market has pressed ahead in the interim period. Having said that, there are some positive noteworthy aspects to this thesis.

Bulls Can Point Towards Very Healthy Billings

Zscaler's billings are pointing towards an increase of 55% y/y. This is undoubtedly strong and very reassuring for shareholders.

What's more, Zscaler's net retention rate was 120% as of last quarter. But beyond this headline figure, investors should question, are investors paying too much for this strong retention figure?

Doesn't the fact that Zscaler have such strong customer retention figures, in the face of decelerating revenue growth rates, imply that winning new customers is actually slowing down?

Could it be that IT departments that haven't migrated already in 2020, are now waiting for visibility before committing time and resources to upgrade their endpoint security products?

Furthermore, it should be noted that when it comes to security applications and monitoring cloud platforms, Zscaler is not the only player in this space. Indeed this an increasingly competitive environment, with many companies, including Cisco (CSCO) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) utterly determined to take market share.

Hence, even if Zscaler is intending on reaching 20% to 22% non-GAAP operating profits by fiscal 2024, roughly four years out, it may struggle to deliver particularly high on a rule of 40, given that its fiscal 2021 guidance presently points towards just 44% (at the high end).

Valuation -- Not Enough Upside Potential Left

Investors' appetite for security SaaS players has diminished of late.

Whereas previously the signs were barely perceptible and only those investors truly attuned to the market could pick up the change of sentiment, now the evidence now is quite clear.

Data by YCharts

However, what's truly important to understand is that it's not so much the case that Zscaler is not delivering results in line, or even above consensus, it's simply that investors' expectations have gotten ahead of themselves.

Even as we look out to its fiscal year-end, in July 2021, Zscaler is still trading at close to 30x forward sales. This is an exuberant valuation for several reasons.

Firstly, we have conclusive evidence that the pace of Zscaler's revenue growth rates is slowing down -- this is irrefutable. Now, the only valid question is the pace of deceleration.

Secondly, compared with fiscal 2020, its performance will look lackluster as it comes to lapping with 2020.

While keeping this in mind, how will the narrative hold up for Zscaler?

Will investors continue to see Zscaler as well-positioned towards an accelerating digital workforce as its revenue growth rates appear unappetizing when compared with this year? Will investors truly find enough compelling reasons to pay approximately 30x forward sales for a narrative that is clearly at odds with its fundamental performance?

The Bottom Line

Investors are paying to pay 30x forward sales for decelerating revenue growth rates. If fiscal 2021 isn't raised, this stock is primed for a sell-off.

With so many SaaS stocks including household names being priced at roughly 20x forward sales, there's no question that Zscaler trades at a premium. The critical question still to be answered is if this is valid? The answer will come in two weeks' time, Wednesday after-hours. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.