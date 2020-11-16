The 15 Highest Quality Blue Chips To Buy With Market At All-Time Highs

We expect 13.4% risk-adjusted returns from these world-class blue-chips over the next five years. Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, with appropriate cash/bond allocation for your needs, these 15 SWANs represent some of the best blue-chips you can buy in this market bubble.

These 15 SWANs are 20% undervalued, and have delivered 13.7% CAGR total returns over the last 21 years. They yield 3.1%, have 10.6% CAGR long-term growth consensus forecasts, and 18.3% CAGR 5-year analyst return potentials, almost 6X that of the S&P 500.

AZPN, MO, SEIC, BABA, ORCL, EBAY, CSCO, TROW, CBOE, ABBV, BTI, BMY, PII, MCK, and PM are the 15 companies with the highest 13-year median ROC/PEG. This is a new super metric the Dividend Kings have added to our Research Terminal.

Fortunately, no matter how overvalued the broader market gets world-class blue-chips are always available at reasonable to attractive valuations.

For the rest of the year, the pandemic is expected to continue getting worse. JPMorgan estimates a 20% to 25% probability of a double-dip recession and a 22% bear market.

Optimism about effective vaccines coming soon have sent the market back to record highs, ending the pullback.

What a wild few weeks for Wall Street.

In the last few days, we've had two bits of news that have sent the market into a bullish mood and back to new record highs.

election uncertainty is largely gone, we face a divided government in 2021

Pfizer's (PFE) 90% effective vaccine is coming in a few weeks (50 million doses by the end of the year)

additional vaccines are also nearing approval (Eli Lilly's and Moderna's)

Of course, the risks of a short-term correction never actually vanish because the pandemic is far from over, and we now face the highest valuations in 19 years.

The US just set its 4th consecutive daily case record for the coronavirus. The Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation or IHME expects that US daily cases and deaths will continue rising through the end of the year.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Centers for Infectious Disease Research & Policy or CIDRAP, at the University of Minnesota, expects we could soon surpass 200,000 daily cases.

back in March Harvard estimated that a second wave in the fall could see up to 200K daily cases, based on the 1918 flu pandemic.

we're at 182,000 daily cases already and could actually surpass Harvard's worst-case scenario estimate from earlier this year

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $136.23 -16% 26.3 26.2 60% 54% 2021 $168.22 23% 21.3 23.8 30% 40% 2022 $194.58 16% 18.4 19.9 12% 17% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $159.92 22.4 36% 2.64 2.35 1.64% 2.05%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters/Refinitiv, Ed Yardeni, JPMorgan, Multipl.com)

While the pandemic rages unchecked, the market is literally at an all-time high, and about 36% historically overvalued.

S&P 500 Total Return Potential Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -36.7% -96.5% -72.4% 2021 -19.6% -18.7% -14.0% 2022 -5.3% -3.2% -2.4% 2025 19.5% 3.2% 2.4%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

The broader market's expected forward returns are now 2.4% CAGR over the next five years and -2.4% through the end of 2022.

Moody's base case economic forecast, which it just reaffirmed after the results of the election, is for a multi-year bear market in stocks.

the result of a strong economic recovery pushing up long-term interest rates

and popping the "there is no alternative" hypothesis that has "justified" sky-high recent valuations

But as my fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale, Seeking Alpha's "Mr. Valuation" likes to say, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Quality blue-chips are ALWAYS on sale, no matter what's happening with the economy, pandemic, or how overvalued the broader market may get.

An Exciting New Way To Find The Highest Quality Companies To Safely Buy In All Market Conditions

BM Cash Flow Detective is one of my almost 77,000 followers and he recently proposed a new "super magic formula" metric that combines the best ideas from Peter Lynch and Joel Greenblatt. These are two of the greatest investors of all time and are most known for two powerful wealth generating concepts

Peter Lynch: growth at a reasonable price (popularized the PEG ratio)

Joel Greenblatt: return on capital as the proxy for quality and moatiness

Greenblatt achieved 40% CAGR returns over 21 years using an advanced version of the Magic Formula that beats the market. This sorts companies by

return on capital as a proxy for quality

earnings yield as a proxy for valuation (Greenblatt himself used EV/EBITDA)

Return of capital is not appropriate for all industries, but for the majority of companies, it's a wonderful quality and safety screening tool.

annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

80% ROC is the average for 9/11 quality blue-chips

109% ROC is the average for 11/11 quality Super SWANs

Quality and value are two of the seven proven alpha factors, that over the long-term, beat the market and can make you rich.

BM cash flow's idea was to combine quality, growth, and value via a new "Super Magic Formula" ratio

ROC/PEG

I've modified this excellent idea with one change.

13-year median ROC/PEG

Over 13-years we've had two recessions and several industry cycles for most corporations. Thus 13-year or what I refer to as "historical ROC" is a more accurate judge of a company's quality and moatiness.

What's a good historical ROC/PEG ratio? For context, here are the average historical ROC/PEG for

S&P 500: 5%

the average 9/11 blue-chip quality company: 43%

the average Dividend Kings Phoenix list blue-chip: 65%

the average Dividend Sensei real money Phoenix portfolio company: 90%

the average dividend champion: 35%

the average dividend aristocrat: 31%

the average dividend king: 16%

the average 11/11 Super SWAN: 48%

the average hyper-growth blue-chip: 85%

All the Dividend Kings specialty lists offer superior quality, safety, valuation, and ultimately far superior long-term return potential.

We've already added historical ROC/PEG to its Research Terminal and screening tools, and I wanted to use these to present you with the highest quality companies you can safely buy with the market at all-time highs.

Finding The Highest Quality Companies To Safely Buy With The Market At All-Time Highs

The Dividend Kings Master List of 477 companies, including:

All Dividend Champions (companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Aristocrats (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Kings (companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

All 11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat businesses + 3/3 excellent management quality/dividend cultures, basically as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)

Master List Sorted By Historical ROC/PEG

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool)

When we screen for the highest 13-year median ROC/PEG we find some truly exceptional quality companies. But of course, many of these are overvalued.

green: potential good buy or better

blue: potential reasonable buy (modest discount to fair value)

yellow: hold (overvalued)

red: potential trim/sell (33+% overvalued)

As Chuck likes to say, "in the long-term fundamentals matter, and they matter a lot". The fundamentals he's referring to are the three metrics that ultimately drive 91% of stock returns over the long-term.

So step one of our screening process is to minimize valuation and volatility risk by screening out anything that isn't fair value or better.

Screening out any overvalued companies leaves us with

79 potential reasonable buys

75 potential good buys or better

154 out of 477 companies are fair value or better: 32% of the Master List

Thanks to the use of BM Cash Flow's super metric, we don't have much more to do in order to find the highest quality blue-chips we can safely buy in today's bubble market.

There is just one more step we need to take, which is to confirm quality.

The Dividend Kings rates companies on an 11 point quality scale.

dividend/balance sheet safety: 5 point scale

business model/moat: 3 point scale

long-term dependability: 3 point scale

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 7 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 8 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 9 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 10 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 11 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 12 Historical Current Ratio 13 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 14 Historical Quick Ratio 15 S&P credit rating 16 S&P rating outlook 17 Fitch credit rating 18 Fitch rating outlook 19 Moody's credit rating 20 Moody's rating outlook 21 MSCI ESG Score 22 ESG Trend 23 30-year bankruptcy risk 24 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 25 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 26 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of annual dividends standard of excellence) 27 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 28 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 29 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 30 Analysts Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 31 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 32 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 33 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 34 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 35 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 36 Historical Beneish M-score vs -2.22 or less safety guideline 37 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 38 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

We look at 38 metrics that academic research, credit rating agencies, and asset managers have concluded are important to minimizing dividend cuts during recessions, bond defaults, and bankruptcies that wipe out shareholders.

The proprietary weighting of these 38 metrics (not all are appropriate for all companies/industries/sectors) is the secret sauce that allows the Dividend Kings to determine the safety of a company's dividend and or balance sheet.

Using historical dividend cut data and the blue-chip economist consensus (16 most accurate economists out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch) we are able to predict with relatively high accuracy the probability of a dividend cut in any given economic downturn.

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (38 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2%

safety ratings confirmed by actual Great Recession dividend cuts

safety ratings confirmed by actual Pandemic dividend cuts so far

We continue to improve the Dividend King's safety and quality models but the fact that our safety ratings managed to nail the actual dividend cuts of the two worst recessions in 75 years gives us high confidence in our overall approach. How high?

I'm investing $160,000 per year based on our safety and quality scores

my entire life savings is invested based on our risk management guidelines, safety, and quality models

These are the risk-management guidelines that

I've been perfecting over seven years

with input from colleagues with nearly 100 years of asset management experience

that have been stress-tested over 275 times

using historical market crashes

and JPMorgan's future risk assessment scenarios

and 30 and 75 year Monte Carlo simulations (5,000 to 10,000 portfolio simulations using statistical return, volatility, and inflation data)

all Dividend Kings portfolios use these risk-management guidelines

After we estimate the risks of a dividend cut or long-term bankruptcy, we move onto the business model.

moatiness determined by stable long-term profitability vs industry peers

Finally, we conclude with our new long-term dependability score.

The old management quality/dividend culture score is now the long-term dependability score which takes into account

management quality (capital allocation over time)

dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

long-term sustainability via ESG scores & trends from MSCI

Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI

ESG is NOT simply the purview of "woke" and "on-trend" hippy millennials trying to "virtue signal" to impress Silicon Valley venture capitalists.

According to the world's best risk-assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models.

BlackRock

MSCI

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Morningstar's credit rating agency)

The reason some investors consider ESG to be political is that some investors consider some industries to be inherently "evil" such as tobacco, energy, big tech, pharma, health insurers, fast-food, snack foods, and defense contractors.

such opinions are personal and based on individual ethics

ESG scores as calculated by institutions are quantitatively based and focused on only fundamental risks to the underlying business

they are compared against industry peers and as objective as can be realistically expected

Personal, ethical or political opinions are not something rating agencies or asset managers care about.

Our global team of 185 experienced research analysts assesses thousands of data points across 37 ESG Key Issues, focusing on the intersection between a company’s core business and the industry issues that can create significant risks and opportunities for the company. Companies are rated on an AAA-CCC scale relative to the standards and performance of their industry peers...

The MSCI ESG rating model seeks to answer four key questions about companies: • What are the most significant ESG risks and opportunities facing a company and its industry? • How exposed is the company to those key risks and/or opportunities? • How well is the company managing key risks and opportunities? • What is the overall picture for the company and how does it compare to its global industry peers?" - MSCI

(Source: MSCI)

The ESG scores you find from the best risk-assessors in the world are not opinions based on political correctness. They use a quantitative approach to fundamental company risk analysts. One based on decades of historical data pertaining to minimizing the risk of fundamental deterioration, bankruptcy, and stock/bond investors getting wiped out.

Dividend Kings Dependability Score

Company DK Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 63% Average 2 Non-Dependable Companies 27% or below Poor 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 28% to 73% Below to Above-Average 2 Very Dependable Companies 74+% Exceptional Dependability 3

So finally, before we look at the companies by highest historical ROC/PEG let's eliminate anything without at least above-average quality.

8/11 above-average quality: 37 companies remain

9/11 quality blue-chips: 48 companies remain

10/11 SWAN quality: 31 companies remain

11/11 Super SWAN quality: 15 companies remain

131 potentially attractive long-term investment opportunities

Now we can screen by highest historical ROC/PEG. Of course, we can't forget that ROC is not appropriate for several industries and sectors including

REITs

utilities

midstream

most financials

most LPs/yieldCos

But here are the top 15 companies by highest historical ROC/PEG, combining high quality, reasonable to attractive valuation, and relatively attractive growth prospects.

Safety & Quality Analysis For These 15 High ROC/PEG SWANs

Fundamental Stats On These 15 Dividend Aristocrats

Average quality score: 10.0/11 blue-chip quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat.

vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat. Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 1.5% dividend cut risk in this recession).

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 1.5% dividend cut risk in this recession). Average FCF payout ratio: 40% vs. 62% industry safety guideline.

industry safety guideline. Average debt/capital: 51% vs. 41% industry safety guideline ( see video for why this isn't necessarily concerning ) vs. 37% S&P 500 vs. 46% average dividend aristocrat.

) vs. 37% S&P 500 vs. 46% average dividend aristocrat. Yield: 3.1% vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats.

vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats. Average discount to fair value: 20% vs. 34% overvalued S&P 500 and 20% overvaluation for aristocrats.

vs. 34% overvalued S&P 500 and 20% overvaluation for aristocrats. Average dividend growth streak: 19.2 years vs. 43.0 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence.

Average five-year dividend growth rate: 9.6% CAGR vs. 7.5% CAGR average aristocrat.

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 10.6% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 and 7.5% CAGR aristocrats.

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 and 7.5% CAGR aristocrats. Average forward P/E: 14.0 vs. 17.5 historical vs. 22.4 S&P 500 and 22.6 dividend aristocrats.

vs. 17.5 historical vs. 22.4 S&P 500 and 22.6 dividend aristocrats. Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale's "essence of valuation"): 7.1% vs. 4.5% S&P 500 and 4.4% aristocrats.

Average PEG ratio: 1.32 vs. 1.65 historical vs. 2.64 S&P 500 and 3.71 aristocrats.

vs. 2.64 S&P 500 and 3.71 aristocrats. The average return on capital: 242% (85% Industry Percentile , very high quality/wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt).

, very high quality/wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt). Average 13-year median ROC: 317% (pandemic effects, historically wide moat, and extremely high-quality businesses).

(pandemic effects, historically wide moat, and extremely high-quality businesses). Average 13-year median ROC/PEG: 206% vs 5% S&P 500 and 31% dividend aristocrats

vs 5% S&P 500 and 31% dividend aristocrats Average five-year ROC trend: -1% CAGR (temporary pandemic recession effects).

Average S&P credit rating: A- stable vs. A- stable average aristocrat.

vs. A- stable average aristocrat. Average Bankruptcy Risk: 2.7% vs. 2.9% aristocrats.

vs. 2.9% aristocrats. Average F-score: 6.0/9 safe (low short-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 5.6 aristocrats.

(low short-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 5.6 aristocrats. Average Z-score: 5.41 very safe (very low long-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 4.23 aristocrats.

(very low long-term bankruptcy risk) vs. 4.23 aristocrats. Average M-score: -2.50 safe (low accounting fraud risk) vs. -2.77 aristocrats.

(low accounting fraud risk) vs. -2.77 aristocrats. Average annual volatility: 27.3% vs. 23.1% average aristocrat (and 27.0% average stand-alone company).

vs. 23.1% average aristocrat (and 27.0% average stand-alone company). Average market cap: $118 billion large-cap.

Weighted five-year analyst total return potential: 3.1% yield + 10.6% CAGR long-term growth +4.6 % CAGR valuation boost = 18.3% CAGR (5% to 22% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error) vs. 3.2% S&P 500.

3.1% yield + 10.6% CAGR long-term growth +4.6 % CAGR valuation boost = (5% to 22% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error) vs. 3.2% S&P 500. Weighted risk-adjusted expected return: 13.4% vs. 2.4% S&P 500 (5.6X more than S&P 500).

These 15 SWANs represent some of the financially strongest and highest quality companies on earth as seen by their

low payout ratios

A- stable credit ratings

sky-high returns on capital (in the top 15% of their respective industries)

very strong advanced accounting safety metrics (low short-term and long-term bankruptcy risk, low accounting fraud risk)

Their average historical ROC/PEG is 206% or

41.2X more than the S&P 500

6.6X more than the dividend aristocrats

Analysts currently expect these 15 companies to potentially deliver 18.3% CAGR total returns over the next five years if they grow as expected and return to historical fair value. Over the very long-term (30+ years when valuation changes cancel out according to Princeton) analysts expect:

3.1% yield + 10.6% CAGR growth = 13.7% CAGR total returns

vs 8.1% CAGR for S&P 500

vs 9.7% for dividend aristocrats

Portfolio Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 18.3% Conservative 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential (from Chuck and JPMorgan) 9.15% Bullish 50% Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 27.45% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (40% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate, according to Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks) 5.49% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return (20% probability that analysts are wrong about any given company's growth rate) 21.96% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 13.73% Ratio vs S&P 500 5.72 Bankruptcy Risk 2.7% Probability Of No Bankruptcy 97.3% Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return 13.35% Ratio vs S&P 500 5.56

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

We only expect 13.4% CAGR total returns over the next five years, after adjusting for

the probability of these companies not trading at historical fair value in 2025

the 20% to 40% probability that analysts are wrong about their growth rates, even after adjusting for each company's historical analyst growth forecast margin of error

But that's almost 6X the 2.4% CAGR probability-weighted expected return of the lower quality, 36% overvalued, lower-yielding, and slower-growing S&P 500.

Investment Decision Score On These 15 Dividend Aristocrats

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Goal 15 High ROC/PEG SWANs Why Score Valuation Potential strong buy 20% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent Average A- stable credit rating, 2.7% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 20.6% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 9.7% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 13.4% RAER vs 2.4% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ exceptional S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

These 15 companies, in an equally weighted mini-portfolio bucket, represent as close to a perfect long-term dividend growth investment as you can realistically make in this overvalued market.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

I should point out that an equally weighted portfolio of these 15 companies is 27% tech, about equal to that of the S&P 500. That violates my risk-management guidelines so I recommend that this not be your entire portfolio unless you are comfortable with 27% tech exposure.

The math looks great, but you should always be skeptical of models unless they are proven by actual historical data as well.

Historical & Future Returns Of These 15 High ROC/PEG SWANS

Remember that analysts expect these companies to deliver

potentially 18.3% CAGR total returns over the next five years

13.7% CAGR over the very long-term (30+ years)

we expect 13.4% CAGR risk-adjusted returns over the next five years

How reasonable are those forecasts? Very reasonable according to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, the physics of finance, and the most accurate long-term forecasting model ever devised.

Highest ROC/PEG SWANs Total Returns Since 1999 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Over the last 21 years, these 15 high ROC/PEGN SWANs delivered 13.7% CAGR total returns...exactly what analysts expect in the future and within 3% of the current 5-year risk-adjusted expected return forecast.

there is no other forecasting model that even comes close to being this accurate over 10+ year time periods

why speculate in risky short-term market timing when you have a high-probability/low-risk strategy that is this accurate?

What about the long-term? Well, let's run a 30-year Monte Carlo statistical simulation on this portfolio. Monte Carlo simulations are what certified financial planners use to help construct personalized retirement portfolios for their clients.

30-Year Monte Carlo Analysis Of These 15 High ROC/PEG SWANs

Monte Carlo simulation results for 5000 portfolios with $15,000 initial portfolio balance using available statistical model data from Jan 1999 to Dec 2019. Returns were modeled as correlated random samples from a multivariate normal distribution. The historical return for the selected portfolio for this period was 17.21% mean return (14.56% CAGR) with 19.02% standard deviation of annual returns. The simulated inflation model used historical inflation with 2.17% mean and 1.28% standard deviation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) data from Jan 1999 to Dec 2019. The generated inflation samples were correlated with simulated asset returns based on historical correlations. The available historical data for the simulation inputs was constrained by eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) [Oct 1998 - Oct 2020]." - Portfolio Visualizer)

While no simulation or long-term forecast is perfect, Monte Carlo analysis allows us to analyze companies and portfolios through historical statistics and probabilities, the languages of finance.

80% probability that these 15 companies will deliver 7% to 18% CAGR total returns over the next 30 years

80% probability that these 15 companies will allow a perpetual safe annual retirement account withdrawal rate of 6% to 15% vs 5.5% 60/40 retirement portfolio (according to William Bengen creator of the 4% rule)

80% probability that $1,000 invested in each of these companies will be worth between $124K and $2 million in inflation-adjusted dollars in 30 years

80% probability that this portfolio will suffer a 28% to 50% peak decline over the next 30 years

What about the REALLY long-term? We can run Monte Carlo analysis out to 75 years, which effectively is an infinite time frame for most investors.

75-Year Monte Carlo Analysis Of These 15 High ROC/PEG SWANs

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Of course, over 75 years the probability of companies growing at the rates analysts currently expect is far lower. But this analysis is still useful in showing us what is statistically likely IF these 15 companies continue growing at their historical and currently forecast growth rates.

80% probability that these 15 companies will deliver 9% to 16% CAGR total returns over the next 75 years

80% probability that these 15 companies will allow a perpetual safe annual retirement account withdrawal rate of 8% to 14% vs 5.5% 60/40 retirement portfolio (according to William Bengen creator of the 4% rule)

80% probability that $1,000 invested in each of these companies will be worth between $9.9 million and $742 million in inflation-adjusted dollars in 75 years

80% probability that this portfolio will suffer a 35% to 56% peak decline over the next 75 years

For prudent long-term investors, who understand that all portfolios will be volatile over time (90% probability that these 15 companies fall 35% over the next 75 years) these 15 companies can indeed make you rich.

superior safe yield to the S&P 500 and aristocrats

that analysts expect to grow faster

superior valuations (margin of safety in case something goes wrong)

vastly superior long-term return potential

Of course, in order to get to the long-term, you first have to get through inevitable periods of short-term volatility.

Historical Volatility & Future Risk Analysis

Highest ROC/PEG SWANs Total Returns Since 1999 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

These 15 companies have more than doubled the S&P 500 over the last 21 years turning $10,000 into $164,000. But along the way, they suffered

three bear markets

four corrections

and numerous 5% to 9% pullbacks

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Here's a summary of their volatility over the last 12 years, a period that includes

the two worst recessions in 75 years

the 2nd biggest stock market crash in US history

the fastest bear market in US history

They managed to outperform the market by 3.1% CAGR with 18% average annual volatility, below the 20% volatility seen with most 15 company portfolios.

20% better volatility adjusted returns than S&P 500

captured 995% of the market's downside

and 111% of the market's upside

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan's economists are one of the 16 most accurate economist teams out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch, and so part of the blue-chip consensus.

They expect these 15 high ROC/PEG SWANs to remain about as volatile as the market in the near term, though slightly less volatile during a future mild recession caused by a potential inflation spike.

While this model from JPMorgan is not a crystal ball, when combined with historical volatility and Monte Carlo simulations, we can get a reasonable idea about the kind of volatility prudent long-term investors need to be emotionally and financially prepared for.

SWAN, or sleep well at night, does NOT mean "never falls a lot" but refers to the quality and safety of a company and its dividend and or balance sheet. Volatility has nothing to do with fundamental quality or safety.

Prudent asset allocation in terms of cash/bonds is how you turn this collection of high ROC/PEG SWANs into an ultra-SWAN retirement portfolio.

Bottom Line: Even In A Market Bubble World-Class Blue-Chips Are Always On Sale

The broader market may be at all-time highs and highly overvalued. But as Chuck Carnevale says, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Today 15 companies represent world-class quality SWAN companies that are available at reasonable to attractive valuations.

AZPN

MO

SEIC

BABA

ORCL

EBAY

CSCO

TROW

CBOE

ABBV

BTI

BMY

PII

MCK

PM

Collectively these 15 companies offer a yield of 3.1%, 10.6% CAGR long-term analyst growth consensus, and a 20% discount to historical fair value.

13.4% CAGR 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns vs 2.4% CAGR S&P 500

18.3% CAGR 5-year analyst consensus return potential vs 3.2% CAGR S&P 500

13.7% CAGR 30-year analyst consensus return potential vs 13.7% CAGR 21-year historical returns, 8.1% CAGR S&P 500 expected returns, 9.7% CAGR dividend aristocrats

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, these 10/11 quality SWANs offer income growth investors the opportunity for superior safe income, market, and aristocrat crushing long-term returns, and a dividend rich retirement.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Good long-term investors tolerate short-term volatility and pray for luck in the stock market.

Great long-term investors embrace and harness volatility and make their own luck.

Success on Wall Street is only a matter of luck in the short to medium-term. Over the long-term, 10+ years, it's purely a function of sound strategy, strong risk-management, discipline, and patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZPN, MO, SEIC, BABA, ORCL, CSCO, TROW, ABBV, BTI, BMY, PII, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings own AZPN, MO, SEIC, BABA, ORCL, CSCO, TROW, ABBV, BTI, BMY, PII, and PM in our portfolios.