The company has cut its capital spending significantly, but still has ~13% of its market value coming online for shareholder returns.

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD) is one of the largest publicly traded midstream companies with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. The company has a peer-leading financial position, near 10% dividend, and an exciting and unique capital spending program. This, combined with a strong commitment to overall shareholder returns means a unique investment opportunity.

Enterprise Product Partners - Forbes

Enterprise Product Partners Overview

Enterprise Product Partners is overall, an exciting company with significant potential.

Enterprise Product Partners Overview - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Product Partners' debt means the company has an enterprise value of $69 billion, of which $39 billion is its market capitalization. The subtext here is that investors value the company and all its assets at just a hair under $70 billion, meaning a simple path to increasing value for shareholders could be the company simply buying back debt.

The company's leverage of 3.5x adjusted EBITDA is one of the strongest financial positions among the large midstream companies, and the company has >21 consecutive years of distribution increase. The company's 1.6x coverage on a near 10% dividend, with these increases, strong return on investment capital, and management ownership are all promising.

Long-term, the company is an exciting company to invest in. It has strong current cash flow, manageable debt, a low valuation, management ownership, and growth potential. All of these things are things we love to see from investments.

Enterprise Product Partners Financial Positioning

Enterprise Product Partners' overall financial position is exciting and can help drive shareholder returns.

Enterprise Product Partners Capital Expenditures - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Product partners 2020 growth capital forecast is $2.9 billion. After that, the company is expected to cut growth capital significantly, which can help drive significant shareholder returns. The company expects 2021 growth capital of $1.6 billion and 2022 growth capital of $800 million. Sustaining capital expenditures at $300 million are much lower.

That means, should COVID-19 continue, the company can focus on lower capital expenditures and other shareholder returns. The company is staying near its 3.5x target area for leverage, and has $6 billion in credit capacity if it needs it. The company's distribution remains strong and the company's payout ratio is a mere 68%.

More importantly, the company is buying back shares, which we see as a major benefit. The company has bought back ~8.3 million shares YTD for $174 million. We'd like to see the company increase this significantly at a near 10% dividend yield. With $6.6 billion in 2019 DCF and $4 billion in dividends, it could easily increase buybacks by an order of magnitude.

Enterprise Product Partners Capital Spending

In addition, the company has significant capital projects which should allow its financial strength to improve.

Enterprise Product Partners Capital Projects - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Product Partners has $2.9 billion in 2020 capital spending for the year, supporting $3.9 billion in major capital projects that will help drive long-term financial improvements. A majority of the company's significant capital projects are expected to come into service in 2021, or are already in service driving capital rewards from an impressive portfolio of projects.

These $3.9 billion in projects will drive hundreds of millions in additional DCF, which the company can choose to use for dividends, growth, or anything else.

Enterprise Product Partners Shareholder Returns

Fundamentally, Enterprise Product, with its peer leading financial position, is well setup to drive substantial shareholder rewards.

Enterprise Product Partners Debt - Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Product Partners has significantly improved its debt profile. The company's average maturity is now 20.6 years with an average cost of debt of 4.4%, a significant improvement. The company's $30 billion in debt costs it a manageable $1.2 billion in annual interest, with the company's 12% return on capital.

The company's debt profile means that it can comfortably continue its long-term shareholder rewards. The company's near 10% dividend comes at a 68% payout ratio leaves several billion annually. The company has spent a minimal amount on share repurchases, but we'd like it to spend more. Still its share repurchases represent close to another 1% annualized.

Past that, the company has another 5% annualized in "retained shareholder earnings". The company is currently using that for growth, however, it can use that for other forms of shareholder rewards. Already, the company is giving a double-digit shareholder return, and it has the potential to expand that significantly. All of that will drive long-term rewards.

Enterprise Product Partners Risk

Enterprise Product Partner's risk is the fact that the company continues to offer in an overall industry that from both climate change and COVID-19 continues to struggle. Long-term, there's the chance that cutting capital spending will hurt volumes, which will hurt the company's ability to drive long-term shareholder rewards.

This is a major risk investors in the company should pay close attention to. However, the company's shift of growth capital spending to other shareholder returns is significant in the short-term. More so, energy is a business that moves slowly, and the company's assets are viable for decades.

Conclusion

Enterprise Product Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets worth paying close attention to. The company has continued to invest heavily in its asset portfolio, seeing the pay out of billions of dollars worth of capital investments. However, simultaneously, the company has shifted its future capital spending more towards shareholder rewards.

The company's peer leading portfolio has minimal debt. The company's 3.5x debt to adjusted EBTIDA is peer leading, and we expect the company to no longer paydown its debt with an exciting asset portfolio. The company will instead shift towards immediate double-digit shareholder rewards which we expect to drive long-term value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.