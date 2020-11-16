10-Year Real Yields Are Rising, But Still Not Attractive

The current market for this TIPS shows it with a real yield (after inflation) to maturity of -0.85% and a price of about $109.85 for $100 of par value.

The U.S. Treasury will reopen CUSIP 912828ZZ6 at auction Thursday, creating a 9-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. Although market conditions have improved slightly for a TIPS of this term, I don't think many small-scale investors are going to find it attractive.

CUSIP 912828ZZ6 was created in an originating auction on July 23, 2020, when it got a real yield to maturity of -0.93%, the lowest in history for a TIPS of this term. Then it was reopened for the first time in an auction on Sept. 17, and the real yield dipped to -0.966%, setting a new record low.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So, the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above (or below) inflation.

CUSIP 912828ZZ6 now trades on the secondary market, so it is easy to follow its current real yield and price on Bloomberg's Current Yields page, which updates continuously during market hours. As of Friday's market close it was trading with a real yield of -0.85% and a price of $109.85 for $100 of par value. Investors at Thursday's auction will have to pay a premium price because this TIPS has a coupon rate of 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go for a TIPS.

That price of $109.85 has actually dipped from the first two auctions for this TIPS. On July 23, the adjusted price was about $111.03 and on Sept. 17 the price was about $112.39. Since early September, 10-year real yields have been gradually inching higher. A higher real yield lowers the price of a TIPS.

A year ago, on Nov. 21, 2019, a TIPS auction of the same term and size ($12 billion) generated a real yield to maturity of 0.149%, about 100 basis points higher than the current market yield. A lot has changed in a year.

Here is the trend in the 10-year real yield over the last two years:

A reality check: An investor in this TIPS will be accepting a return that will lag official U.S. inflation by 0.85% for 9 years, 8 months. If inflation averages 2.0% over that period, the investor will get an annual nominal return of about 1.15%.

So why would anyone invest in this TIPS? Because a nominal 10-year Treasury note is now yielding 0.89%, well below the potential return of this TIPS in a time of moderate inflation. This TIPS offers upside potential versus a nominal 10-year Treasury, and its downside risk isn't too dangerous. An investor in a TIPS is guaranteed to get a full return of par value, even if a long period of deflation sets in. However, the premium price above par value isn't guaranteed; it is essentially a pre-payment for future earnings.

Also, note that this TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.01512 on the settlement date of Nov. 30, 2020, so buyers will pay an extra $1.51 for $100 of value, but will receive a matching amount of additional principal.

Inflation break-even rate

Both nominal and real yields began inching higher in early September, in theory because the financial markets were pricing in the possibility of a Biden administration and Democratic control of the Senate. Now, with Republican control of the Senate looking likely, that trend has stabilized.

With a nominal 10-year Treasury now yielding 0.89%, this reopened TIPS should get an inflation break-even rate of about 1.74%, higher than the rate of 1.52% set on July 23 at the originating auction. So inflation expectations have been rising, and that makes this TIPS more expensive versus a nominal Treasury.

Here is the trend in the 10-year inflation break-even rate over the last two years:

A 10-year inflation break-even rate of 1.74% remains low by long-term historical standards, but this chart shows it is very close to typical over the last two years. U.S. inflation as of October was running at 1.2%, and over the last 10 years has averaged 1.8%.

Common sense tells you this TIPS is not "bargain priced." Is it more attractive than a 10-year Treasury note yielding 0.89%? I'd say "yes," but the equation is pretty even. That nominal 10-year Treasury will offer better deflation protection, and doesn't require a premium up-front price.

Where are we headed?

The stock market is bullish on a Biden presidency combined with a Republican-controlled Senate because that essentially takes large tax increases off the table, and probably signals lower trade barriers. This scenario should also open the door to a new economic stimulus package being approved by Congress, possibly very soon. And it could mean greater U.S. spending on infrastructure in the next two years.

The bond market, though, has been more bearish, with nominal rates rising (but not dramatically) with fears of higher future inflation. A TIPS protects against future inflation, so I would expect Thursday's reopening auction to be met with decent demand.

If you are thinking of adding this TIPS to an investment ladder, I'd advise watching the Bloomberg site to be aware of potential yield and price changes. Although the last two TIPS auctions of this term set record low yields, Thursday's auction looks likely to come in 10 basis points higher, or more.

This is the last 9- to 10-year TIPS auction of the year. A new 10-year TIPS will be offered at auction on Jan. 21, 2021.

I will be posting the auction results after the close at 1 p.m. Thursday. Noncompetitive bids must be entered before noon Thursday.

Here's a history of 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions going back to 2017:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.