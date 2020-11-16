After initially losing half their value in response to Covid-19, shares have tripled from their lows, followed by a small correction.

Fox Factory (FOXF) has received some ''love'' from me on Valentine's Day earlier this deal as the company was announcing another deal. In that article I looked at the prospects as I claimed that Fox Factory has rapidly built a great track record since its public offer 7 years before.

The good dealmaking track record allows for rapid topline sales growth and some margin expansion, as investors have taken notice of this, with valuation multiples attached to this earnings power being up over time as well.

The Thesis

Fox Factory is a designer and manufacturer of high performance suspension products. These are used on mountain bikes, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, and other vehicles which fit within this wider ''category''. These products are used by pure players like Polaris Industries (PII), yet more generic producers and manufacturers as well like Ford (F), as well as a range of other producers.

The company generated about a quarter of a billion in sales and net earnings of $15 million when the company went public at a $700 million valuation in 2013, as the high multiple made me cautious at the time of the offering. While the company grew into the valuation for quite a while, a massive momentum run pushed shares up to the $80s in the summer of 2019, with shares trading at $70 in February when I looked at the business.

At those levels the equity value came in at $2.7 billion, for a $2.8 billion enterprise valuation, or about 3.8 times sales seen in 2019. On the 3rd of March the company reported its 2019 results. Note that Covid-19 was not yet on the radar, with no mentioning of that development in the entire press release.

Revenues for the year 2019 did come in at $751 million, on which the company reported $113 million in operating earnings, for earnings of $2.38 per share. With a largely unleveraged balance sheet ahead of the announced deal, multiples were steep at $70 per share, valued at 29-30 times earnings.

Of course there were quite some developments taking place. The company announced a big $328 million acquisition of SCA in mid-February, a significant deal at just over 10% of the enterprise value of the firm. Furthermore, the company guided for sales to grow further to $881-$906 million, with earnings set to rise further towards $3.00-$3.10 per share.

With SCA set to add an estimated $86 million to the sales numbers for 2020, it reveals that the company expects some organic growth as well on top of the contribution of this acquisition. Based on the forward guidance, multiples fell rapidly to 23 times earnings, although of course based on forward earnings while some leverage was incurred as well.

Concerns, But Swift Recovery

Like the rest of the market, share came under a lot of pressure amidst the Covid-19 outbreak and traded at $35 at the lows, losing half their value in the time frame of just a month. The recovery came early and swiftly, with shares having recovered to the $70 mark already in May. This undoubtedly surprised both management and investors, as in mid-June the company opportunistically sold 2.4 million shares at $76 per share, thereby raising $182 million in gross proceeds.

Believe it or not, by the time the second quarter results were released early in August, shares even briefly surpassed the $100 mark. Revenues fell 5% on an annual basis and the reported revenue trends are worse than that due to the acquisition of SCA which closed in the first quarter. Despite the decline, sales numbers were far stronger than anticipated, or feared by analysts. With net debt down to $200 million, that provided comfort to investors as well.

Despite lack of a guidance, investors were betting on better days not in spite of the pandemic, yet actually thanks to the pandemic with demand for outdoor goods up significantly. This includes strong demand for bikes and power sports, among others, in which parts of Fox Factory are included as well.

Third quarter results revealed the impact of these emerging trends into tangible revenue and profit developments. Revenues rose 23% to $260 million, with adjusted earnings per share up 29% to $1.07 per share, as strong cash flow generation makes that net debt is down to just over a hundred million.

For the year the company reinitiated a guidance again, now seeing sales at a midpoint of $873 million and earnings around $2.88 per share, just below the initial guidance provided for the year, although the current run rate comfortably exceeds the $3 per share mark. Furthermore, the lagging earnings per share performance is in part due to the equity raise early this summer.

A Final Word

While the company will not entirely meet its original guidance for the coming year, the shortfall is limited as of course the damage has been incurred already mostly in the second quarter. By now, the run rate meets or exceeds the original guidance, and amidst all of this, shares have risen about 20% since trading in the $70s in February, currently trading at $85 per share. With the company being a cyclical player, shares have shown quite some volatility this year, as this is quite an understatement.

Given the set of conditions and the current share price, I end up drawing the same conclusion as I did in February as the full valuation multiple in combination with the cyclicality makes me cautious. While the company sees a (short term) benefit from the current conditions, the final impact of a potential awaiting economic downturn might have real repercussions for the company and its shares. This is despite a very strong track record of the business since the offering.

Thus, I am not actively looking to initiate a position here, although above-average volatility might provide for some real trading/entry opportunities.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.