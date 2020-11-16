Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) is literally my largest personal stock holding right now. I already had a solid position in the company, but I really loaded up shares during its recent dip below $15.

Figure 1: Karyopharm Stock Chart (source: finviz)

In this article, I take a deep dive into the company’s opportunity with Xpovio and discuss why I think the company presents a great long-term risk/reward at present.

Xpovio is a Huge Opportunity as it Keeps Adding Indications

Xpovio is an oral cancer drug that has a unique mechanism from anything else on the market. It works by inhibiting the export of proteins from the nucleus of cancer cells, allowing tumor suppressor proteins to build up, causing cell cycle arrest and cell death. Xpovio's first approval was in fifth line, relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (MM), a market of about 6,000 patients in the US each year.

In this indication, the Phase 3 trials showed that roughly 25% of patients responded to therapy and that these responders on average got 15 additional months of progression-free survival. That kind of data showing a significant survival benefit has likely helped with uptake because patients who have made it to fifth line relapsed, refractory MM typically only have very few months left to live absent trying Xpovio.

Figure 2: Karyopharm Q3 Summary (source: Karyopharm’s Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Xpovio launched in 5th line MM in mid-2019. Q1 2020 sales were basically flat on Q4 due to inability to move inventory based on COVID-19-related challenges. Xpovio sales got back on track in Q2, increasing 16% sequentially to $18.6 million. The company has said they are already seeing some use as a part of the combination therapy seen in the BOSTON trial in earlier lines of therapy due to clinicians' perception of the strength of that data. Q3 showed continued growth, coming in at $21.3 million in quarterly sales.

Xpovio also recently got approved in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) for its second indication. Xpovio just launched in DLBCL in July, so that indication likely didn't have a huge impact on the Q3 numbers. R-CHOP chemotherapy treatment is the front-line therapy and cures about half of all patients, but approximately 12,500-13,000 patients won’t be cured by first line therapy. Another chemo combo with a Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) drug was just approved earlier this year, but it can still only be given for 3-4 months, so unless they have a complete response, those patients will automatically relapse.

Single agent Xpovio had a 29% overall response rate, 13% complete response rate. That may sound low but it really isn’t for a single-agent therapy, and again, it’s really helpful here, just like in multiple myeloma, for patients to have access to a therapy with a completely different mechanism of action rather than just chemo combinations. Xpovio showed an overall median duration of response of 9 months for responders, and the 13% with a complete response got a 23-month median duration of response.

It should also be said that Xpovio is attractive in the COVID-19 era in particular for another reason. Xpovio is an oral agent that doesn’t require the patient to repeatedly come into a clinic for therapy. It will be interesting to see if this affects Xpovio uptake in the coming months, especially with the new DLBCL indication having launched.

Data from the BOSTON Phase 3 trial for 2nd-4th line MM was read out in May and now the FDA has already accepted an sNDA related to that new indication. This trial features a combination of Xpovio, Velcade, and dexamethasone (SVd). Darzalex and Revlimid are the typical front-line treatment now. Thus, the swap to SVd gets patients two new mechanisms of action to try when they progress on first-line treatment. SVd results were also notable for lower side-effects, in particular neuropathy, with Xpovio included than with just Velcade.

Figure 3: BOSTON Study Data (source: Karyopharm’s September 2020 Investor Presentation)

In the BOSTON trial, SVd had a 76% overall response rate. Only one of the patients on SVd ended up with progressive disease versus 10 for Vd only. The strength of this data should easily garner Xpovio a second line indication in multiple myeloma, which the CEO recently described as a $700 million opportunity in the US during his recent presentation at a Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) conference. This is a 30,000-patient market, and Karyopharm’s PDUFA date is coming up on March 19, 2021.

Karyopharm is also currently running the STOMP Phase 1b/2 trial to support approval as a front-line combination therapy. First-line MM therapy accounts for about half of all MM patients in a given year, meaning that the potential market for Xpovio could be up to twice as large as with just 2nd-5th line patients. Because it's just in Phase 1b/2 right now, an expansion to this indication is years away if at all.

By contrast, positive Phase 3 data came through earlier this month for Xpovio in liposarcoma. This is a relatively rare solid tumor, typically roughly grapefruit-sized and mostly in the abdomen, which can press on organs and make the patient feel sick. There are about 2,000 patients per year that aren’t cured by surgery, and other than surgery, the only treatments are chemo combination regimens.

This is such an unmet need that the FDA is only requiring the company to show efficacy against a placebo in trials rather than against any of the current standard of care. Low response rates are unfortunately a hallmark of liposarcoma at present with just 5-7% for the current chemo regimens. With this positive Phase 3 data now in hand, Karyopharm expects to be able to go ahead with submitting an sNDA in the indication in Q1 2021. Data for another solid tumor with a clear unmet need, uterine adenocarcinoma, is also expected next year.

The company’s focus on nuclear export inhibition is unique in the space. Karyopharm is doing something different from any other cancer company right now, and the company is finding success already in building sales.

Figure 4: Karyopharm Pipeline (source: Karyopharm’s September 2020 Investor Presentation)

As you can see from Figure 4, Karyopharm has additional early stage indication for Xpovio and other nuclear export inhibitors in the pipeline beyond that, too. For the sake of how long this article is getting to, I will save discussion of those for another time.

Karyopharm has the Balance Sheet it Needs to Support Continued Xpovio Growth

Karyopharm reported having $304.2 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3. The company had a net loss of $53.5 million in Q3 which annualizes to just over $210 million, implying about a cash runway through mid-2022 without any sales growth factored in. Mid-2022 is exactly what the company has said too on the topic of its estimated cash runway. At that point, I think it’s very possible the company will have cash flow sufficient to offset most, if not all, of its prior cash burn, meaning current cash could be close to enough for Karyopharm to get by on.

Lower-than-expected sales could lead to Karyopharm having to raise more substantially, more dilutive, which represents the biggest potential risk to me. This shouldn't be terribly likely given the clear path to a much broader indication for Xpovio, but is definitely something to be aware of in considering an investment in Karyopharm. Also, future indications might never get approval which would also pose a risk of Xpovio sales being a major disappointment. Again, I don't view this likely given the strong proof of concept we have even in solid tumors now, but one should certainly be fully aware of the risks.

Karyopharm is Significantly Undervalued Given Xpovio’s Success

Karyopharm’s current market cap is about $1.15 billion at its current level in the mid-$15s. This grossly undervalues the company based on the opportunities in DLBCL and 2nd through 5th line MM alone. Recently, I saw results of a physician survey to assess to size of the SVd opportunity for Xpovio in 2nd-4th line MM that will hopefully get approval in the Spring. I believe the survey was conducted by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and one of their analysts suggested peak Xpovio sales based on this data of $1.4 billion in MM and $300 million in DLBCL.

These results are way higher than what I modeled at the time of my last article, and even with lower estimates I still thought Karyopharm looked undervalued. Again, between just 2nd-5th line MM and DLBCL, JPMorgan is estimating peak sales of $1.7 billion which is over $500 million above the current market cap and also doesn't factor in any of the solid tumor opportunity whatsoever. If you consider industry average for a mature company in this space to be about four to five times sales, you can clearly see the upside potential Karyopharm has on continued success, and downside should be somewhat limited given Xpovio's already approved indications and positive data in at least two more potential indications.

In short, Karyopharm has a technology platform of nuclear export inhibitors that’s unlike anything else on the market, and the company has already demonstrated the viability of its technology and that the market wants such a drug. Karyopharm’s management has done a good job with the Xpovio launch so far and has the balance sheet positioned well for the next several quarters. Finally, the valuation at which Karyopharm currently trades leaves tremendous room for error. All of these factors combine to make Karyopharm stock very attractive at present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KPTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

