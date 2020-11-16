Its free cash flow weakened in 9M 2020; however, its debt-to-equity ratio is low, while the company has made provision to raise the equity base, which can lead to M&A.

DMC Global Is A Better Bet In The Long Term

DMC Global (BOOM) has had a challenging time recently as the cheap assembled perforating gun products captured market share, leaving its integrated gun systems in limbo. As a result of the uncertainty in the energy market, it had to lower pricing, which can have a lingering effect on the margin. However, the company's management has not shied away from offering technologically advanced products because of its belief in the recovery in the completions market. Also, the prospect of wrestling back the market share is within its capability. Operating margin, however, can remain subdued over a more extended period. So, I do not see an upside in the stock price in the near term.

BOOM has a low debt-to-equity level, which is a significant advantage over its competitors. Although the free cash flows weakened in 2020, the company's recent moves to sell up to $75 million in shares can open possibilities for M&As. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. I think investors might want to hold as returns from the stock price can improve over the medium to long term.

Looking Through The Industry Indicators

The energy industry had a slightly better quarter in Q3 2020, although the recovery timing remains uncertain. Following a recovery in Q2, the crude oil price weakened moderately in Q3 (9% down) but seemed to be moving up again in Q4. The U.S. rig count remained steady in Q3. More importantly, there was considerable growth (up by 28% in Q3) in the completed wells in the key U.S. shales.

There is an increased possibility of consolidation and attrition for the E&P companies and the oilfield services companies in today's market. The service companies having lower capital intensity and offering less-efficient technology components can get marginalized in this environment. Even the vertically integrated wireline service company assembling components can be less competitive.

Dissecting The Outlook

Such a condition would be ripe for BOOM. Given the prolonged weakness in the energy market, the company's management thinks the worst quarters are behind as the well completions activity gathers pace. So, the low-priced inventory in the market will reduce in 1H 2021. Eventually, the company's DS systems will see improved demand in the U.S. Investors may note that the company's DynaStage (or DS) perforating system requires fewer people, less infrastructure, and inventory thus, allowing clients to lower operating costs. In late October, it received an order to sell 400 DS systems. The order size can potentially multiply over the coming months. Its international market is expected to see lower seasonal sales in Q4 2020, following which the company expects sales to rise.

Despite the pressure of lower pricing and margin shrinking, it stuck to its earlier policy of not chasing the low-price component business. It did resort to lowering pricing for its integrated perforating products but continues to refrain from offering factory assembled, no wiring-in-the-field products, which are typically less costly. It estimates that the aggregate cost of the people-intensive and capital-intensive assembled products offered by the competitors is high. DMC Global believes the integrated products' better quality will prevail over the competition and win market share in the long-run. You can read more about its advantages over the competitors' offerings in my previous article here.

New NobleClad Offerings

In the NobelClad segment, BOOM is investing in industrial processing, transportation, and alternative energy industries. In Q3, it shipped the first clad plates to a customer in the engineered wood industry. Engineered wood would extend the wood presses' life exposed to high temperatures, corrosive glues, and resins. According to its estimates, the engineered woods has $40 billion in product revenue and has limited competition (~50 competitors). The company expects orders to pick up more in 2021 and 2022.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

In Q3 2020, BOOM's gross margin and EBITDA margin eased substantially after a dire Q2. Improved demand in North America for integrated perforating systems explains the margin expansion in Q3. However, the margins remained sedate compared to a year ago as the gross margin declined by 36%, following lower year-over-year sales and lower average selling prices at DynaEnergetics.

DMC's earlier measures to streamline the cost structure and to strengthen the balance sheet reduced the SG&A expenses by 5% compared to a quarter ago. Compared to a year ago, it was down by 32%. It has suspended the quarterly dividend to improve cash flows, as I discussed in my previous article. In the near-to-medium-term, the company expects an expansion in the margins as volumes rise without the corresponding rise in the variable costs. At the moment, the company's operating margin at NobleClad is higher (16%) than DynaEnergetics (12%), even though sales volume is lower at NobleClad. The company expects fixed cost absorption to rise at DynaEnergetics, which will improve the operating profit margin.

How Did The Segments Perform In Q3?

Higher demand for integrated perforating systems in North America benefited the DynaEnergetics segment results in Q3 2020. So, revenues in this segment increased by ~45% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020. The segment adjusted EBITDA also turned positive in Q3 2020. However, a sequential decline in international sales offset some of the North American territory's progress.

The NobelClad segment revenues were relatively resilient, increasing by 7.8% in Q3 2020 compared to a quarter ago. The segment adjusted EBITDA increased by 10% during the same period. However, investors should remember that the collapse in global oil and gas demand following the pandemic has suppressed the top-line and margin in 2020 so far.

NobelClad's backlog remained steady in Q3 after recovering in the previous two quarters consecutively. At the end of Q3 2020, the backlog was 34% higher than the beginning of the year. Investors may note that the demand for NobleClad product suites is driven by maintenance and retrofit projects. Its trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.09x. Anything above 1.0x is typically positive. So, we can expect the segment top-line and the margin to improve in 2H 2020.

Q4 2020 Guidance

DMC Global expects to improve revenues in Q4. Revenues for the DynaEnergetics segment can increase by 33% (at the guidance midpoint) compared to Q3. In the NobelClad segment, revenues can increase by 7.4% sequentially. In the international markets, growth can fall in Q4 but can begin to show improvement in early-2021. On the other hand, gross margin can contract by 310 basis points due to an adverse project mix at NobelClad and the decline in international orders at DynaEnergetics. With higher SG&A costs, the company's EBITDA can deteriorate in Q4.

Cash Flows And Balance Sheet

In 9M2020, BOOM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined by 29% compared to a year ago due primarily to lower revenues during this period. Its capex was 57% lower but could not offset the effect of a lower CFO. So, free cash flow (or FCF) fell by 18% in 8M 2020.

BOOM's debt-to-equity ratio (0.05x) is significantly lower than its peers' (HAL, OIS, and GRC) average of 0.55x as of September 30, 2020. With falling FCF, the company might need broader available resources when the energy market turns. In October, it commenced an at-the-market equity program, which will allow it to sell up to $75 million in shares. The company has evinced possibilities of using the proceeds in debt repayment and payments for potential acquisitions. With the available liquidity of $74 million (cash balance and revolving credit facility) and positive net cash balance (i.e., cash exceeding total debt), the company does not have any financial risk.

Linear Regression-Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the U.S. rig count, and BOOM's reported revenues for the past 16 quarters. The shorter trend factor will initially play a more significant role but will fast lose importance. So, I expect its revenues to increase marginally until 2022 and then change gears and increase radically in 2023.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $422 million and $527 million. The current revenue falls short of this range. This, however, is only an academic exercise.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next two years. However, in 2023, the EBITDA can rebound.

I have calculated the EV using BOOM's forward EV/EBITDA multiple and its past average multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (29.6x) is higher (14% upside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (32% downside). The Wall Street analysts have moderate returns expectations (6.5% upside) from the stock.

BOOM's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers because its EBITDA is expected to decrease more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple, however, is higher than peers' (CLB, HAL, and OIS) average of 13.7x. So, I think the stock is slightly overvalued at the current price.

What's The Take On BOOM?

The uncertainty in the energy market and overcapacity of completions activity equipment in the market has driven down pricing sharply over the past few quarters. DMC Global has not remained unscathed as the cheaper component perforating gun providers temporarily took away the market share. The company responded by lowering prices for its product suites, which may continue to affect its margin adversely.

However, the management shows sufficient confidence in its integrated perforating products as opposed to the field assembled products that are selling in large quantities in the current environment. As the completion activity starts showing signs of recovery, the quality issues have started to benefit BOOM in winning back customers. The operating margin, too, will inflate as volumes pick up, although I think it may take longer than anticipated. I think the valuation is stretched at the current level. Investors might want to hold and consider gains from the stock price returns over the medium to long term.

