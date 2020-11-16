LYFT's positioning relative to market sentiment reminds me of TSLA, PINS, and SNAP before they took off. While I'm not saying LYFT will replicate those returns, there is a good chance of solid fundamental upside.

While the stock has been a dog since the IPO, it could eventually be one of the best picks in tech if my fundamental thesis plays out correctly.

While it will likely take quite a bit of time for LYFT to fully recover to normal levels, coronavirus vaccine and AB-5 developments could propel this name significantly.

The entire ride-hailing space has been one of the worst spaces to be invested in, period. LYFT and UBER have both seen drastic cuts in total rides, crushing their businesses.

My History With Lyft, And How It Relates to Snap

I have been covering Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) since its IPO in March of 2019. When the stock opened and rallied to as high as $88/share, a ~$30 billion market cap, I was quick to call the name a bubble that would end worse than Snap (NYSE:SNAP). I want to delve into this comparison between the two companies briefly, and talk about why the opportunity for Lyft could be outsized to the upside.

Snap IPO'd in March of 2017, with Wall Street's impression of the company being that it could grow into a Facebook-esque profile. This led to a ridiculous amount of hype around the company, pushing the stock from its $17 IPO price to as high as ~$29/share. This pinned the valuation close to ~$40 billion on revenues of ~$1-$2 billion. This was a ludicrous valuation, and as time went on, the stock unraveled, leaving shareholders deeply underwater. Usage on the platform was declining, Instagram was grabbing features from Snap left and right, and members of management were leaving the company left and right. Snap, for a long time, was an absolute dog that everyone loved to hate. For good reason. This chart says it all.

For a long time, Snap was one of the most hated names in tech. Here was the narrative around this time:

executives are fleeing

the company is burning cash, with no path to profitability

users are leaving the platform, and they have no moat

Eventually, all three of these key concerns were addressed, and where was the valuation?

Keep in mind, this is 6x the last twelve months of revenue. This isn't a forward multiple. The stock had everything going against it, and the valuation was dirt cheap. Eventually, every one of those problems were solved, with Snap adding ~70 million users, finding executive stability, and recently, a non-GAAP profit. The stock, and shareholders who found that bottom, were rewarded.

A 600% return in the span of a little less than two years. Wow.

This is an article about Lyft, so I'm sure you are asking, why am I spending so much time on Snap?

It is because of the incredible similarities of the two stocks. What is the narrative on Lyft?:

The company continues to burn cash with no real path to profitability

riders are leaving the platform

Lyft has no moat

Lyft execs are leaving

The similarities surrounding the narrative and even the timing are striking. Snap found its long-term bottom a little under two years after its IPO. It took Snap two years to find the valuation bottom and sort through the fundamental issues with the company for the stock could expand. Here we are in November of 2020, a little under two years after the IPO. While executives have left the company, it's far more stable than anything Snap experienced.

The reason that riders are leaving Lyft has nothing to do with Lyft the platform itself. It has everything to do with the overall economy. People aren't leaving Lyft because of a problem with the platform (like with Snap), they are leaving because they fear exposure to Covid in a vehicle. As Covid fears subside, or a vaccine is rolled out, this fear will dissipate, and consumers will return to riding in Lyft vehicles. This is a temporary headwind, not a structural one like with Snap.

Lyft having no moat has truth to it. There is nothing that fundamentally differentiates it from a competitor like Uber (NYSE:UBER). That being said, there is nothing that fundamentally differentiates Uber from Lyft. There is nothing that really makes Uber and Lyft materially different from one another.

And finally, Lyft has no path to profitability. Bears were saying the same thing about Snap, and now they are reporting non-GAAP positive EPS. Lyft has spent the last few quarters reducing inefficient operating expense spend. These cost efficiencies should translate to improved operating margins over the long term, when demand and revenue return to normal levels. This will position Lyft to drive towards profitability, a feat that the Street simply doesn't anticipate at this point.

Finally, let's look at Lyft's chart and valuation metrics over time:

Assuming Lyft rallies off its lows by as much as Snap did, the stock would trade at ~$100. While I'm not calling for that, I am saying that it shouldn't be discounted as a possibility.

The Long-Term Narrative On Lyft

While Lyft is certainly not a risk-free company, the growth trajectory simply has too much potential to ignore at this point in time. While 2020 has been an absolutely brutal year for Lyft's business, 2021 (assuming Covid fears ease) will likely be a year of recovery for Lyft. Thus, it is likely one of the best upside plays from a post-lockdown recovery.

There are a few reasons for my newly acquired bullish sentiment on Lyft. First of all, Lyft has a large addressable market that they are attacking. Lyft identifies its addressable market as mobility in general. In reality, I believe the market is the combination of the ridesharing and taxi markets of the US and Canada, not the entirety of transportation as a whole.

Ridesharing will likely overtake traditional taxis, not general transportation as a whole. That is at least until autonomy comes in full-steam ahead and has the potential to disrupt everything. Why is this? Taxis just aren't as efficient as ride-hailing for both riders and drivers. There is no estimated time of arrival for a taxi, there is no technology-savvy process for ordering a ride, and there is the burden of purchasing a medallion. For both drivers and riders, ridesharing is a much more technologically-savvy and simple process than hailing taxis.

Right now however, only 63% of total revenue from the taxi/digital ridesharing market is online. As these trends accelerate, I predict the percentage of the total market that taxis operate in will diminish. As a result, Lyft has a long runway for growth over the coming years.

Risks: Uber's Network Effects and Autonomy

Investing on the long side of Lyft is absolutely not without risk. Outside of Lyft's cash burn/lack of profitability, there are two key risks with the company that should give investors pause. The first risk is Uber, more specifically its network effects. Uber has many more driver and riders than Lyft does. It is just a larger platform. Think of it from the perspective of a potential rider who needs to quickly get from point A to B. Which platform should they choose? Uber has more drivers on their platform than Lyft. This means that the amount of time you will likely have to wait on a driver to pick you up is reduced with Uber. This is very convenient for the end-consumer and could lead to increased dependence on Uber, rather than Lyft. Watch out for this competitive threat that could damage Lyft's market share in years to come.

Second of all, there is autonomous driving. This could be the mother-of-all disruptors for the ridesharing business. If a competitor to Lyft comes out with a fully autonomous ridesharing platform, Lyft could be made obsolete in the blink of an eye. This is a serious threat to consider over the long run, especially considering companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Waymo continuing to advance in the autonomy space.

These two risks are the two most pronounced long term, at least in my view. While I believe the stock can meaningfully re-rate higher, these two hurdles need to be overcome.

Valuation

One of the key tenets of my bull case on Lyft on this stock is the valuation.

For a company expected to see a strong 2021 rebound, and with a long roadmap for success revenue-growth wise, why is the stock trading at such a discount multiple?

The stock trades at ~3.5x '21 revenues. Keep in mind, revenues are projected to grow by ~44% in 2021. 2022 revenues, already relative to difficult comparables, are expected to grow by a staggering ~35%. While growth is anticipated to slow to the mid-to-high teens in the years to follow. There are a couple of good reasons for this discount however. First of all, Covid. The virus has disrupted Lyft in a big way, and we don't know when exactly the recovery will take shape. Second of all, there is a big segment of the Street that believes Lyft is structurally unprofitable.

With Lyft's Proposition 22 win in California, the possibility of greatly increased COGS (cost of goods sold) has been diminished. Lyft's OpEx cost-cutting measures will likely (eventually) turn the company into a robustly profitable business, if, they can continue to scale revenue at the pace that I am anticipating. As such, in spite of the risk the stock does have, I believe the company is fundamentally deserving of a higher multiple to reflect its turnaround story and growth profile.

In the short term, I'm targeting a target multiple of 5-6x revenue as the Street begins to appreciate the rebound and the company's long-term future. Keep in mind however, that compared to other names in the tech universe growing at this pace, 5-6x sales is fairly cheap. Taking a multiple of 5.5x revenue and applying it to consensus 2021 numbers of $3.41 billion, we get a YE2021 valuation of ~$18.755 billion. On the outstanding share count of 317.5 million shares, the stock's valuation comes out to $59.07/share. This leaves us with upside of ~57% relative to current trading. So, despite the risk involved in investing in Lyft, the reward could be incredible at this point.

