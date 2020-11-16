The acquisition is profitable for FFO and we expect that to drive long-term shareholder rewards.

The company has significantly improved its gathering rate on revenues, and we expect that to continue.

Simon Property Group has announced a new deal with Taubman Center at $800 million less and a 7.2% cap rate.

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) has recently confirmed a revised acquisition offer for Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) decreasing the offer to $43 / share versus $52.5 / share. The revised price comes after lawsuits between Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers, due to the timing of the acquisition in relation to the massive COVID-19 related price drop.

Taubman Centers versus Simon Property Group

Taubman Centers is a shopping center REIT. The company generally invests in higher quality properties around the world. The acquisition gets Simon Property Group 80% of Taubman Realty holdings at a 7.2% cap rate, versus 6% originally. For commercial property, a 7.2% cap rate is respectable, although the mall business is struggling.

The original acquisition in mid-February was popular, despite the sizeable premium. The synergies would be substantial and it would allow the company to significantly improve its financial positioning. However, soon after the acquisition, COVID-19 significantly impacted mall companies, causing malls to shutdown and become a lot less valuable.

Simon Property Group claimed that Taubman Centers didn't properly handle the acquisition versus peers, not concerned because of the buyout. The company attempted to back out of the acquisition. Lawyers on both sides geared up for a multi-billion dollar battle, and this recent settlement offer is the result.

The $800 million discount for a lawsuit shows a strong commitment to shareholder value from Simon Property Group.

Simon Property Group 3Q 2020 Earnings

Simon Property Group's earnings have continued to perform, highlighting the strength of the company's financial position.

Simon Property Group Earnings Performance - Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

Simon Property Group has clearly struggled due to COVID-19. As of November 6, 2020, the company had collected 72% of its net billed rents for 2Q 2020. The company's 3Q 2020 net billed rent collections came at an 85% collection rate. The company's contractual rates declined QoQ from $1.625 billion to $1.591 billion, with a 1% increase due to net contractual rents.

The company's deferrals and abatements decreased significantly from ~30% in 2Q 2020 to ~7% in 3Q 2020. The company's net billed and collected rents increased significantly. The company's collected rents net were at 50% of 2Q 2020 and 80% of 3Q 2020 rents. We expect that they will continue to increase, on the basis of their significant recovery.

In the next several quarters we expect to see a strong continued recovery.

Simon Property Group Earnings Release - Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

Simon Property Group, with its near $23 billion market capitalization, has continued to remain incredibly strong financially. The company has $9.7 billion in liquidity and $1.5 billion in cash on hand. The strength of the company's financial position is highlighted through continued massive appetite for the company's debt.

The company sold 2 tranches of debt for $1.5 billion with a weighted average term of 20 years and a weighted average coupon of 3.23%. The third tranche came at 3.5% of notes due in 2025. The company paid down debt and maintained its strong interest rates. The company's 3Q 2020 stock dividend of $1.3 / share cash continued with its near 7% dividend.

The demand for the company's debt highlights the massive strength of the company's financial position. The company's drop in net income from $1.77 to $0.48 / share highlights the difficulties with a significant drop in revenue but minimal drop in operating expenses. Simon Property Group's financial strength is peer leading.

Simon Property Group Financial Overview

Overall, Simon Property Group's financials have remained strong.

Simon Property Group Financial Picture - Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

Simon Property Group has seen its common shares and limited partnership units outstanding decrease slightly. The company's share of total debt is now more than $32 billion, with its net debt only increasing by $400 million. The company's market capitalization including debt has been decimated from nearly $84 billion to just under $55 billion.

In mid-2016, the company's share price peaked at just under $230 per share. Now the company's share price is just under $75 per share. The company's Taubman Centers acquisition now comes in at $2.8 billion or ~5% of the company's market capitalization. The company is paying this with cash, and getting significant FFO accretion.

The company's overall financial portfolio, combined with growth, and its low interest rates, highlights the company's financial strength.

Simon Property Group Tenants and Capital Expenditures

Simon Property Group has quality tenants and it's continuing to invest in the long-term growth of its business.

Simon Property Group Tenants - Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

Simon Property Group has 15.3% of its rent expiring by YE 2021, manageable for the company, and its tenants are well diversified. Its Anchors pay minimal rent with significant square footage, part of the deal as being anchors, with significant distributed stores. Financial struggles means that the company can significantly cut rent while allowing these tenants to keep their position.

The company's largest customers by rent paid are well distributed. The company has numerous clothing companies here, but they're all manageable.

Simon Property Group Asset Development - Simon Property Group Investor Presentation

Simon Property Group spent nearly $1 billion in capital expenditures across consolidated and unconsolidated properties. A significant part of the company's spending is redevelopment projects, which comes normally with much higher margins for the company. The company expects 2021 spending to be cut significantly.

Simon Property Group Opportunity

Simon Property Group has significant opportunity to drive significant long-term shareholder rewards. The company has managed to significantly cut its interest rate and increase its years to maturity, taking advantage of the significant COVID-19 related cut in interest rates. This is significant, because despite the short-term COVID-19 difficulties, it could help long-term.

The company offers investors a respectable 7% dividend yield and a payout ratio of just under 70% for the last 9 months. We expect that the company's NOI will recover significantly in recent months. The company's total collected money improved from 50% in 2Q 2020 to 80% in 3Q 2020. We expect that recovery to continue.

The company has cut its dividend, but its still long-term respectable. The company's previous dividend was above 10%, and we expect that the dividend can reward from there. That's massive potential for a massive capital spending investor. Simon Property Group's opportunity and massive recovery highlights its strength.

Simon Property Group Risk

Simon Property Group's risk is the chance of a drawn out COVID-19 related decline. Pfizer's new vaccine is incredibly promising with 1.35 billion vaccines from Pfizer alone expected by YE 2021. The US already has a deal for 100 million of those with an option for 500 million more, and numerous other vaccine manufacturers are continuing to improve.

Despite the company's risks, the company still has significant potential.

Conclusion

Simon Property Group has recently announced a revised acquisition for Taubman Center at $800 million less. That comes at a 7.2% cap rate, which will be immediately accretive to the company's FFO. That's before the lowered purchase prices along with the company's recently improved financial position based on interest rates.

The company has managed to decrease interest rates and extend the average maturity of its debt. The company has an incredibly strong financial picture, and the banks faith in the company highlights that. We expect that to continue going forward. Simon Property Group's financial picture makes the company an exciting long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.