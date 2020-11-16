A bogey because when Peyto hits pay-dirt (and it has a ~100% success rate), it primary only "scores" low-priced natural gas - so profits are hard to come by.

Sticking with my golf theme in honor of this week's Masters Tournament, for those who don't play - a bogey is one-over-par and not a good score.

Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF) announced its Q3 FY2020 report Thursday evening (Nov. 11) and it was bogey - yet another in a long line of disappointments for shareholders. Searching for the bright side (if there is one in the Western Canadian energy patch...), at least Q3 was better than Q2. However, while some may be looking for value in Peyto's infrastructure, reserves, and the generally higher recent price of AECO gas, I urge caution because nothing has fundamentally changed in the region: there is still an abundance of energy, a lack of pipeline exit capacity out of the region, and multiple producers all trying to produce as much as they can and stay in business. This is just as true for natural gas producers like Peyto as it is for Canadian oil sands producers (see Cenovus & Husky: It's Dog Eat Dog).

Q3 Earnings

Despite a generally rising trend in the price of AECO gas, the Q3 EPS report was disappointing: a loss of $0.07/share. At least it beat the loss of $0.14/share in Q2. Note the press release wasn't very transparent as it goes from reporting revenue and realized hedging gains/losses ($92.85 million) and funds-from-operations ("FFO") of $49.2 million then went straight to a loss of $11.3 million without specifying how the loss (i.e. costs and expenses) were calculated. For that information, investors had to search the website for the full Q3 financial statement:

Source: Q3 Financial Statement

Here shareholders can find out what is really going on, from operating and transportation expenses, to the two big line items: $15.0 million in interest expense and a $57.8 million charge for depletion, depreciation, and just for kicks - let's lump in "impairment" so investors can't readily determine what the individual breakdown is (and "Note 3" is not helpful in that regard).

But it really doesn't matter what the non-cash impairment charge was because the bottom line here is that Peyto is struggling for a very simple reason: the low realized price of its gas production. And despite efforts to increase the liquids split, that strategy hasn't helped much. We can easily see the problem in one of Peyto's own slides:

Source: Peyto

(Note: The company continues to put its extremely hard-to-read "post-it" notes on its slide show presentation. Back when I was a shareholder, I remarked about this to the company and they were defensive.)

Regardless, as can be seen from the graphic above, the average sales price dropped from $3.27/Mcfe in 2018 to $2.78/Mcfe in 2019 (15%). Yet note the company's profit/Mcfe dropped from $1.17/Mcfe to $0.28/Mcfe (76%). That is, the company's profit machine hit a sales price cliff and profits fell off of it.

The good news, if we can find some, is that the western Canadian AECO gas price has recently firmed up to the neighborhood of C$3/Gigajoule recently with seasonal cold winter weather demand:

Source: Natural Gas Intel

And Peyto - in addition to increasing its liquids production - has been working to diversify its production sales from the AECO market place. That said, the forward strip is still weak (and weakening further all the way out to 2024).

Source: Gas Alberta

As I said - nothing has fundamentally changed for Western Canadian gas producers, and I don't see anything on the near or mid-term horizons that will do so.

Value?

Over the past year or so, Peyto has been trying to counter the very low stock price (currently C$2.96/share) by pointing out its assets and mentioning its book value:

Source: Peyto

Note the company says its gas gathering and processing infrastructure alone is worth C$8.42/share. Deducting the C$6.96/share of debt from that yields C$1.46/share. Which basically means the stock (which closed yesterday at C$2.96/share) is currently valuing the company's NPV(10) of $25.02/share at a whopping $1.50/share. Why? Because those reserves are obviously not worth the value assigned to them due to the fundamental problems facing Western Canadian gas producers mentioned earlier: a very weak price environment due to an abundance of energy, a severe lack of adequate pipeline exit capacity, and a bunch of other producers competing their way to the bottom.

Bottom line: don't fall for the value trap - it's more like a trapdoor.

Consolidation?

Meanwhile, the "President's Monthly Report" makes for interesting reading. His latest observations about consolidation in the energy patch infer that the U.S. nat gas producers need to consolidate because Canada is already consolidated in that a large percentage of Western Canadian gas production (50%) is already controlled by the top-10 producers:

Source: Peyto's November "President's Report"

That compares to only ~25% of U.S. gas production by its top-10 producers. That observation is intended to portray to investors that Canada's natural gas producers are in better shape than its U.S. counterparts when it comes to controlling production and therefore price. However, the fallacy in that argument is (at least) four-fold:

U.S. producers don't have the pipeline exit capacity problems that Western Canadian producers have. U.S. producers aren't land-locked and can feed gas to LNG export terminals that supply global markets. A large amount of U.S. gas production is associated gas as a result of oil exploration and, as such, will get produced regardless of the gas price. Markets for Western Canadian gas have shrunk as low-cost Marcellus production has moved into its historical Eastern Canadian and mid-western U.S. markets.

So investors should be cautious of buying into both the "asset value" arithmetic as well as the consolidation "angle." Because the fact is Western Canadian gas producers are in a world of hurt, and that won't likely change until two primary issues are solved: the lack of adequate pipeline exit capacity, and a large-scale LNG export terminal on the Western Canadian coast so deep-basin producers can access global markets.

Otherwise, the best outcome for Peyto would be if one of the top-2 Canadian gas producers - either Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) or Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) - bought them out. And it would actually make sense for one of these companies to do so given PEYUF's fire-sale price and that its gas production alone is not sufficient to run its gas processing plants at full capacity utilization. That said, Peyto would probably already had been snapped up if it weren't for the $1.1 billion in debt. Regardless, and barring a takeout, Peyto's stock will likely continue to stagnate even as seasonal gas prices rise a bit. As a result, investors should avoid the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.