McGrath has a history of prudent and skilled management. If operating performance can turn around in the Adler segment, the stock could pop back to pre-COVID levels.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) was a stock on the rise with solid revenue growth and cash flow generation. The company has been hit by two forces: COVID and the general decline in oil & gas production. In essence, one is due to a novel event that is impacting a myriad of companies/economies and the other is a structural issue that most likely will not reach its previous highs.

MGRC is split up into three units: Mobile Modular (office buildings and complexes; classrooms and portable storage containers); TRS-Ren Telco (electronic test equipment rental); Adler Tank Rentals (solid and liquid containment solutions).

The pie charts below visualize contribution from each business segment.

Adler Tanks segment has been going through a tough time due to a decline in demand from oil and gas end markets. It's interesting that even though this business is dwindling, it generates a decent portion of adjusted EBITDA with EBITDA margins ranging from the mid to high 30s. This operating structure and growth in demand for modular rentals and the increase in 5G have led MGRC to grow revenue and profitability.

2020 was going to be another year of revenue and EBITDA growth as the outlook looked favorable. In February, management laid out the following guidance for 2020:

COVID changed the plan as revenue was not as robust in the Telco and Modular segments and Adler has hit a trough. The following table is guidance for the fourth quarter. Extrapolated revenue is $569M and adjusted EBITDA is $263M. Overall, financial performance will be unchanged from the previous year.

Management continues to be cautious about the near-term outlook. Joe Hanna explained in the 3Q20 conference call:

"Assessing the demand picture as we go forward, we still have the uncertainty of COVID-19 and how it may impact the economy. We are hopeful that some of the positive demand conditions that we've recently experienced during the third quarter will continue with a reminder that we typically experienced seasonal fluctuations in demand based on weather, the holidays and other factors that are normal fourth quarter occurrences."

Statements like this need patient capital. A company that had solid growth over the last few years may shake out investors that are attracted to growth. This does not seem to be the case as the stock has been range bound over the last several months, peaking at ~$70 with support at ~$59. The latest results were reported on 10/30 and the stock performance has remained steady.

Data by YCharts

As noted earlier, Adler Tanks is having a tough year. Average utilization, rental rate and EBIT are all down. This segment contributed a good portion of adjusted EBITDA and the decline has hurt overall performance.

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Deck

TRS-Telco in some aspects is having a good year, and in others, a fair year. Although the number of pieces of equipment out has increased year over year, EBIT is lower due to an unfavorable product mix.

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Deck

The Modular segment has had a good year thus far and has been supported by demand in their education markets and portable storage business.

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Deck

To reiterate, this has been a dynamic year as each segment is facing headwinds or tailwinds. The Mobile Modular segment has had strong performance this year and is supporting TRS-Ren Telco is having a moderate year and Adler Tanks that is having a terrible year. Mobile Modular's performance is not enough to buoy Adler Tanks as see in the EBIT table below.

Management had laid out a plan to grow profitably by increasing market share in their current markets, selectively expand into certain markets and invest capital into their business segments that show growth areas.

Growth opportunities for the Modular segment include:

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Deck

The growth trajectory for this segment is to focus on dense population areas that are growing too fast to keep up with their current infrastructure. These are areas the MGRC can also expand their presence and provide adjacent products. There were no direct growth figures provided.

Adler Tank growth opportunities:

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Deck

Given that if there is growth, it will be in the low single digits (if that), it is prudent to maximize the cash flow by vigorously monitoring costs and rates. I do not think management is really contemplating selling the business given its cash flow generation. Perhaps if this downturn continues, this may be a thought.

TRS-Ren Telco growth areas:

Source: 3Q20 Earnings Deck

The star of the show is the expansion of 5G. This category was up 3% year over year in the third quarter and 10% sequentially. Management did not lay out a specific figure, but investors should consider a high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth in the near term.

MGRC has experienced solid free cash flow generation over the last few years and the majority is from operating activity and not from changes in the balance sheet. The GPM and EBITDA margins are solid for an asset-heavy business. Gross profit margins were 47% over the last two years and that shows that there are favorable demand and pricing power. The EBITDA margins have hovered around 42% over the last several years that shows management does have the ability to control costs and operate the business efficiently.

Despite the solid EBITDA generation or cash from operating activities, the majority - if not all - cash flow is plowed back into the business to purchase rental equipment. MGRC is still in growth mode. It is interesting that MGRC has been largely self-funding their capital spending with cash flow which has led to a lower funded leverage ratio. Leverage of 1.04x on a capital and asset intensive business is impressive. Also, the lack of financing is preventing the company from generating higher cash flow that may appeal to investors.

The table below is the projected free cash flow that takes into account management's guidance and my estimates. I am modeling FY20 to be largely unchanged from FY19. FY21 shows modest top-line and bottom-line growth supported by Adler Tanks stabilizing and the momentum in the Modular segment to continue. Although it is not shown below, projected revenue and unadjusted EBITDA are $587M and $233M (adjusted EBITDA ~$238M), respectively, in FY21.

Unlevered free cash flow improves in FY20 due to lower capital spending, before returning to historical normal levels in the next year.

EV/EBITDA multiple has declined over the last several months which is reasonable for the current environment and the difficulty in operating performance within the Adler segment. If Adler can stabilize and the Modular segment continues to grow, a higher multiple would be warranted than the current 7.7x. Based on this multiple and the projected FY21 EBITDA, the target stock price is $73 per share. At an 8x multiple, the target price is $75 per share.

Data by YCharts

McGrath RentCorp is currently managing through a difficult environment largely in its oil & gas business. This segment has pulled the total operating performance down and there appears to be no growth on the top and bottom lines for FY20. Recent EBITDA generation has shown management does have skill to manage costs and the business as a whole. The focus is to improve operating leverage in the Adler Tank business as it was a solid contributor to EBITDA despite being the smallest business in terms of revenue and net income. If this does not improve, the prospects for the stock to return to pre-COVID levels may take time. Investors need to be aware that this is an asset heavy business and there is a lot of capital going out the door. This is largely self-funded through operating cash flow. If operating cash flow is not sufficient, they may need to borrow or raise capital through equity. I would not be opposed to increasing the debt profile as the balance sheet is solid with low financial leverage. Additionally, increasing leverage to fund capital spending will improve unlevered free cash flow and that may be appealing to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.