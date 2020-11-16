In November, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) gained as much as 41% during the month up until 11-Nov-2020, but some of those gains were given up. Stocks in the gaming sector cheered the conclusion of the US election result as well as the news of strong trial results of the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech. Subsequent narratives which pared initial gains were the concerns relating to speed of delivery and the evenness of distribution. News as such can be extremely capricious, hence it would be worthwhile revisiting the investment case for Wynn.

Industry Review: A Sharp Downturn in Casino Gaming Revenues and Hotel Occupancy Rates

Revenue for Wynn fell 78% YoY in 3Q2020. Similarly, revenues fell a huge 77% on average for industry peers such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR). Owing to a different business model which includes racetracks, Penn National Gaming’s revenue fell by a smaller degree of 17%.

Casino gaming: Industry peer revenues dropped greatly (USD million)

3Q2019 3Q2020 YoY % change WYNN 1,647.8 370.5 -78% MLCO 1,438.7 212.9 -85% MGM 3,314.4 1,125.9 -66% CZR 663.2 126.5* -81%* PENN 1,354.5 1,129.7 -17%

* Based on 2Q2020 data as 3Q data requires pro forma conversions following the merger. Source: reuters.com

Hotel occupancy rates in the US are still significantly lower, which gives an indication of footfall trends at the casino and resorts of companies such as Wynn. As the chart below shows, occupancy rates in the US have fallen dramatically between 2019 and 2020, from 67.4% to 48.3% based on September data. Adopting a broader view, this suggests there had already been signs of some overcapacity in the hotel industry.

Of note, August and September occupancy rates are also tapering off which suggests that revenues in leisure and entertainment are unlikely to accelerate as quickly going forward. Apart from US data, Wynn is also materially dependent on earnings from Macau. In 3Q2019, Macau earnings comprised about two thirds of revenue but as of 3Q2020, this dropped to just 18%. Not only are revenues lower, Macau has been a cash drain, with negative EBITDA. Despite signs of improvement, gaming revenue decline in Macau is still massive and was forecasted to fall by more than 70%.

Hotel occupancy rates in 2020 are significantly lower, and the recovery tapered off in Aug-2020 and Sep-2020

Source: statista.com

Earnings prospects: A tepid outlook

Earnings are unlikely to maintain the massively positive momentum seen between 2Q2020 to 3Q2020, since that represented a huge jump from the depths of COVID-19. In Wynn’s case, shown in the table below, quarterly revenue rose 332% QoQ in 3Q2020 while pre-tax net income grew 20%. As such, my Dec-2020 estimates as shown in the table below assumes a more moderate growth rate of 100% QoQ but notes that some benefit should be given to the holiday season. This is close to the average consensus estimate of 4Q2020 revenues to rise to $712.07M in 4Q2020. Of note, this estimate here can be very volatile, ranging from $506.8M to $1.14B in 4Q2020. Based on my estimate below, revenue could decline 67% YoY in 2020.

2021 revenue and earnings may continue to be murky, given the possibility of hysteresis on both consumer behaviour and the decline in wealth. In any case, the 2020 revenue estimate is likely to be just a third of pre-COVID revenues in 2019. Actual pre-tax net income has been in the red in 1H2020, and even with much better 2H2020 pre-tax net income, full year 2020 will likely be a loss.

The longer-term trends do not look entirely favorable either. In Wynn’s case, revenues peaked in 2018 and declined slightly in 2019. The growth rate has been rather stagnant, and it took quite some time between end-2017 to end-2019 to eke out a small growth rate of 8.9% on revenues over the whole time period. This suggests the industry has already matured, reinforcing the data on diminishing hotel occupancy rates, which appears to have peaked since 2015.

The industry review above sets the backdrop for a more measured increase in quarterly revenues on 4Q2020.

Revenue and income trends for Wynn with 2020 estimates

Quarterly Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 (est) Revenue 1647.8 1653.5 953.7 85.7 370.5 740.9 Growth 0% -42% -91% 332% 100% Annual 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (est) Revenue 4076 4346 6070 6718 6611 2151 Growth 7% 40% 11% -2% -67% Quarterly Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Pre-tax net income 46.6 140.0 -374.5 -653.9 424.2 430.2 Pre tax margin 1% 2% -6% -10% 20% 20% Growth 200% -368% 75% -165% 1% Annual 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (est) Pre-tax net income 310.6 560.27 305.74 488.22 -456.0 Pre tax margin 7.1% 9.2% 4.6% 7.4% -21.2% Growth 80% -45% 60% -193%

Source: reuters.com; author’s calculations and forward estimates. Note: est = Estimate

Balance sheet should improve with recovery but leverage remains high, in line with its speculative grade credit rating

Standard & Poor’s rates Wynn’s debt as BB-, a speculative grade rating. As such, it is not surprising that its debt level has stayed high at $12.6B as at 3Q2020, as compared to $9.4B a year ago. Cash from operating activities after capex was over negative $1B in 3Q2020, and most of 2020 is a foregone conclusion, being obviously negative. Wynn has largely depended on refinancing, and operating cash flows less capex (the latter is very lumpy) has been largely negative even before COVID, save for 2017. As with other Casino and Gaming businesses packaged with hotel operations, operating costs are very high, and most of them have speculative grade ratings. Fortunately, Wynn’s debt rating is not the worst among peers and the interest rate environment (for now) remains supportive of refinancing activity.

Relative valuation: Not cheap

The table below indicates Wynn is overvalued based on EV/revenue, TTM price/sales and price/book - Wynn's premium against the peer average is shown at the bottom of the table. While EV/EBITDA is a popular measure for this sector, the calculations did not yield meaningful results for comparison as it was mostly negative, and was therefore excluded from the below table. Price-to-book would be a useful measure for speculative grade companies given the denominator which measures tangible value.

Consensus has a price target of $91.94 (at the time of writing), suggesting a neutral rating at the current price point. While the TTM (trailing 12 months) could be argued against as being backward looking, the contraction in sales has been quite similar, hence the ebb and flow of the business outlook is correlated (save for PENN, as discussed above in the “industry review”). At best, Wynn’s revenues are likely to return to 2016 levels (pre-2018 peak revenues), and back then, the stock price was trading mostly near the $90s.

Given industry headwinds, rich valuations, uncertain financials and changes to operating conditions, it would be best not to overhype the expected recovery into the valuation. At the same time, upside risks must be weighed, where Wynn could benefit on stock price momentum due to continued vaccine news, a faster recovery in its China-Macau markets nexus, and the benefit of some reallocation out of the tech sector to the “old economy.” In view of these, a near- term fair value for Wynn could be $77, near previous minor peaks forming a support level and its 50-day moving average, which is a bearish view versus consensus. Hence, the valuation does not assume a complete erosion of its premium versus peers as shown in the below table, owing to the abovementioned upside risks.

Relative valuation versus peers

EV*/revenue TTM** Price/sales Price/book (mrq***) S&P Credit rating WYNN 6.3 3.2 12.5 BB- PENN 5.0 2.1 3.8 B MLCO 2.0 2.9 6.0 - MGM 3.8 1.6 1.6 BB- CZR 5.6 2.2 7.2 B Average 4.5 2.4 6.2 Wynn's premium to metric average 39% 34% 101%

* Enterprise value; ** Trailing twelve months; *** most recent quarter

Source: Valuation measures from Yahoo Finance; credit rating from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Conclusion

Wynn continues to make net losses and 2021 revenues are unlikely to reach pre-COVID levels as it would require a tripling of the 2020 estimates. Furthermore, the operating environment has changed and consumer behaviour is unlikely to suddenly turn optimistic given tepid global GDP growth, uncertainties in the labour market, and heightened caution towards activities which require social interaction. Discretionary spending on casino gaming is unlikely to be a priority at this stage. Valuation measures based on EV/revenue, price/sales and price/book suggest the company is overvalued, even as its credit risk remains high.

At the same time, upside risks must be weighed, where Wynn could benefit on stock price momentum due to vaccine news, a faster recovery in its China-Macau market nexus, and the benefit of some reallocation out of the tech sector to the “old economy.”

In view of the above, and without being pessimistic, a valuation at $77 would be more acceptable. A vaccine is certainly good news, but there remain question marks over its speed and evenness of distribution, and whether there could be future waves or mutated strains of COVID. A vaccine would boost sentiment in the financial markets, but the hysteresis in consumer behavior and reduced willingness to engage in discretionary spending are counterweights to the optimism in Wynn’s stock price, amid headwinds in the broader leisure industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.