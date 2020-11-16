I'm not a fan of banks in the current rate environment, but I think there's an interesting story brewing at ING Groep (ING) heading into year-end. In particular, ING's lowered CET1 target should unlock a massive chunk of capital, given its current surplus position, leaving the company well-positioned to significantly increase the capital return (dividend + buybacks) while maintaining a healthy buffer against loan losses. With a likely steady-state shareholder return of ~5-6% at current prices and a deeply discounted ~0.6x P/Tangible Book multiple, investors aren't taking on much downside risk here, in my view, skewing the risk/reward very favorably.

NII Pressure Aside, Underlying 3Q20 Results Were Surprisingly Strong

For 3Q, ING's total underlying revenues of EUR 4.3bn was down ~7% YoY, driven mainly by the unsurprisingly weak net interest income (NII) result (-5.7% YoY). There was at least some silver lining in the NII, though, as a substantial portion of the NII miss was down to FX (including hedging), while other income was dragged down by a EUR 230m impairment on the TMB stake – excluding one-offs, underlying revenue would likely have been closer to EUR 4.5bn. Narrower than expected YoY fee and investment income declines also helped offset some of the NII weakness. But with ING guiding to "continued pressure on NII in the coming quarters" on similar headwinds (weaker lending growth and FX), I wouldn't count on an NII recovery anytime soon.

And while headline profit before tax (PBT) was ~EUR 1.2bn, the result would have been closer to ~EUR 1.6bn if we were to net out the ~EUR 230m impairment of its TMB stake, ~EUR 140m in other one-off impairments, and ~EUR 37m from restructuring/legal provisions. The strong clean PBT reflected lower underlying costs at ~EUR 2.4bn, with lower than expected loan losses at ~EUR 0.5bn, also helping. In sum, net interest income pressure aside, ING had a strong performance given the challenging backdrop.

Some Tailwinds to Offset the NII Headwinds

Yes, net interest income remains pressured by lower rates, but there is some mitigation ahead. In addition to volumes, which have generally provided the largest offset, credit demand has been improving in certain pockets – for instance, management highlighted "loan demand already improving in the U.S. and Asia." Plus, recent changes to deposit repricing should add ~EUR 140m per year from FY21, while favorable one-offs such as a reversal in hedges (negative in 3Q) and TLTRO benefits should cushion PBT. Thus, I don't see quite as much downside in the headline numbers in 4Q, and though NII will likely be down YoY, I wouldn't rule out a QoQ improvement given positive trends in the Wholesale Bank.

The second, I think, in the Wholesale Bank, as you mentioned, that it really depends on the prospects for loan growth in the future. But we also see that we are not seeing further decline, for example, in the Trade & Commodity Finance activity. That is plateauing. So again, depending on the future, we don't see too much further compression because of that and potentially growth as economies return to more normal levels." – 3Q20 Transcript

Moving Past the Cost of Risk Peak

For 3Q, ING's cost of risk hit EUR 469m (equivalent to ~30bps) due to a macro-driven ~EUR 380m release, which was offset by a ~EUR552m management overlay on COVID. But management commentary suggests provisions have peaked, which is very much in line with commentary at other banks and should give investors plenty of comfort in underwriting a more benign FY21 outcome.

That bodes well for the ROE target, in my view – with ING delivering on its pre-FY20 targets, the focus is on driving lower costs, fees, and a lower CET1 target to return to its 10-12% goal. Though improvements in the cost of risk should help, I see a challenging ROE path in the current rate environment. For ING to hit its ROE target, I suspect it will need to sustain both a below-trend cost of risk and cost discipline to offset the rate pressure – no easy feat. But given the valuation (ING trades at a little over half tangible book), I doubt investors need to underwrite anywhere near 10-12% ROEs in a base case scenario.

Ambitious Cost Out Target, but Lacking Commitment

As it moves toward unlocking ROE gains, ING's plan to reduce costs over time is a step in the right direction. Alongside the 3Q20 results, management disclosed a plan to reduce ~1,000 employees (~2% of the workforce) by end-FY21, which will likely entail a sizeable one-off charge in 4Q. While I do think these announcements are positive, the lack of color around the specific projects in the pipeline, as well as the lack of commitment toward a hard number, was somewhat disappointing. That said, management was clear that the future cost trajectory is downward, and thus, I think a ~0.5-1% YoY decline in the cost base (ex-regulatory costs) is a fair assumption into FY25. That should get ING well past its long-term C/I target of 50-52%. Expect more announcements on the cost out plans, with an updated C/I target likely, in my view.

A ~EUR 9bn Capital Unlock Boosts the Capital Return Outlook

With a CET1 of 15.3% (~15.8%, including the FY19 dividend reserve), ING is very well-capitalized. Thus, the lowered CET1 target to 12.5% (from 13.5%) announced in 3Q implies a capital surplus of ~EUR 9bn (implied ~2.8% of RWAs or ~25% of current market cap), in addition to the EUR 1.8bn dividend reserve (~5% of current market cap). That means even if some of the excess capital goes toward COVID impacts, ING is still well-positioned for a massive capital return in the coming years.

There's a clear catalyst as well – ECB approval is set for December, and, if approved, ING will proceed with paying out the 2H19 dividend in full (a ~5% yield), after which the payout ratio should gradually increase given the updated CET1 target. Assuming a 50% payout (dividend + buybacks), I see a steady-state ~5-6% yield based on current prices if ING manages to a 14.5% CET1.

Many Ways to Win with a >40% Discount to Tangible Book and a Capital Return Catalyst

I've been neutral to bearish on banks in the past, given the current rate environment, but I think ING could be a winner heading into FY21. While I fully expect downward pressure on NII forecasts, the ~EUR 9bn of unlocked capital (~25% of the current market cap) could drive a significantly higher capital return post-ECB approval. And investors aren't taking much downside risk here – at ~0.6x P/Tangible Book, ING stock is very cheap and could re-rate on upside to fee income penetration or a successful cost out execution. Key downside risks include a deterioration of the operating environment and adverse shifts in the interest rate trajectory.

