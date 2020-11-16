Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Rena Sherbill: Welcome again to the Cannabis Investing Podcast where we speak with C-level executives, scientists, and law and sector experts to provide actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. I'm your host, Rena Sherbill. Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. It's great to great to have you listening along with us. It's great to have you taking part in this cannabis investing community, which by and large is in a good mood right now, because of all the bullish laws passing in the States.

And if you're a fan of the show, you know that there's more work to be done that just because a law passes, that doesn't mean that it's implemented, it doesn't mean that it's implemented in the way that the lawmakers intended it to be. So, still a lot more work to be done. Also, guess what, if you're in New Jersey right now, you can still get arrested for weed. So - or cannabis, as we say on this podcast. So, you know, there's definite wrongs to right, and there's definite progress to be made, but also definitely a time for celebration in the cannabis industry, lots of positive developments.

Today, I'm very happy to be bringing you Narbé Alexandrian, who is President and CEO of Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF), which is the venture capital arm of canopy growth. One of the biggest, according to some the biggest cannabis company in the world, but definitely at the top in terms of market cap, and what they have going on. So, a great person to talk to. We've had Narbé on before last year. He came on the show. He has a lot of great insights into the industry obviously, because he's constantly looking at the industry to see what they want to invest in and who they want to partner with.

He talks about how they decide to make those decisions. He talks about one of their favorite, and my favorite companies in their portfolio, TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), which is about to capitalize on New Jersey going legal, and a lot to like in that stock. Narbé talks about what there is to like about that company and why he likes them and why they decided to invest a lot to agree on there, a lot for investors to get interested in, in terms of some of the stocks that Narbé talks about, like Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), like Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF), like TerrAscend, like OTC:HEXO, like Canopy Growth, like GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), a lot of great insights.

We also talk about finding the disruptors and creating brand equity and being customer obsessed and how those are the things that Narbé is looking for, but at the same time data showing that timing is the most critical aspect of success. And guess what, now is a great time to find that success. And as Narbé talks about, especially for VCs, typically, historically in recessionary environment as we find ourselves in today. You know, this is a time that companies are created and consolidated and mergers and acquisitions. And we talk about that in the coming weeks, a deeper dive into the mergers and acquisitions with Scott Hammon of MGO, but today we also talk about the power and the potential in those M&As and in these investments.

What can be found in a market that's rife with distressed assets, and how coming together a lot of the time, certainly some of the time makes the whole greater than the sum of its parts. So, a great conversation with Narbé today, hope you're enjoying it, hope you're enjoying the good news out of the cannabis industry and hope you are being responsible putting that capital to work. And you're following along with the shows. We have some great ones coming up. Bob Groesbeck, the CEO of Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF), and Nicholas Vita, the CEO of Columbia Care. And as I mentioned, Scott Hammon from MGO.

So, a lot of great episodes to look for, a lot of great content to get to, but aside from the excitement of the show and the cannabis industry and the conversation we have today, today is also Veterans Day in America, Remembrance Day in Canada and Great Britain, and a day that we're remembering people that gave their lives, gave years of their life, to service and to protect.

And, you know, I want to take a minute to recognize those people that have served their countries and gone out and helped protect many other people. And I also want to highlight Fabian Henry, who does a lot of great work out of Canada. He's a veteran doing great work for veterans. We had him on last Veterans Day.

We also had Mike Donnelly, who's a former Navy SEAL, who is also investing back into the veteran community with his company The CBD Path. We had Mike on earlier this summer in July. So, those are two episodes that are still well worth listening to, and talking to veterans that are giving back to veterans. So, lovely to see.

There's a number of veterans doing great work in the cannabis industry. I think cannabis goes hand in hand with helping veterans acclimate back to life outside of their service. So, a lot to be thankful for, a lot to be grateful for, and also a lot of great stories to listen to, and a lot of great companies that we can help support and invest in, and a lot of great companies that we can tell our friends about that do great things, aside from making profits, but are also doing great things in terms of giving back to their community. And there's many examples. I hope you know of them. I hope you find them and support them.

And before we begin, a brief disclaimer, nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. And in my model, cannabis portfolio, I am long Trulieve, Khiron, GrowGeneration, Curaleaf, Vireo Health, and Isracann BioSciences. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

Narbé, welcome back to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's great to have you back on the show. Thanks for taking the time.

Narbé Alexandrian: Thanks for having me. Really excited.

RS: Awesome. So, a lot has happened in the world in the year plus since we've talked. I would say, even if we had talked a few months ago, a lot has changed since then. So, a lot to catch up on, catch listeners up on where you're at with Canopy Rivers and what you guys have going on right now and what you're looking towards?

NA: Yeah, so we've made 18 investments all together. We've made a couple since we last spoke. One of in gummy sector and then we doubled down in a few of our portfolio companies. And the way we see the industry is exactly how we said it was going to play out last year, which is, vertical integration doesn't work so long as it's not forced upon you. So, if you're an operator within a state where - like Florida where the government tells you that you have to go and vertically integrate everything, and they just want that one throat to choke completely makes sense, you have to do - we have to do from a regulatory perspective. But given a situation similar to what you see in Canada, or parts of the U.S. where vertical integration is a choice, what we've seen and what we've understood over this past year is that it just - that just doesn't work. It's very hard to do everything yourself with limited amount of capital, with a limited amount of human capital as well.

You can't be the cultivator, the extractor, the brand, the pharmaceutical company, the veterinary CPG company, as well as on the retail channel at the same time. It's just too much to do altogether. So, we've been seeing companies large and small, stripping themselves down piece by piece, taking right down, selling assets, and really leading themselves down to what do they do best? What are the 123 things they do best? So, we've continued on the path of looking at different investments across the spectrum to see what are the companies that are truly specializing in a way that we don't see in the rest of the industry, and the work we make those bets of those companies and also timing them correctly with how the markets going in terms of getting that rate investment in so that we get a large return on other side of it.

RS: So, you mentioned vertical integration, and that was the headline of your episode when you came on last year. And it's an important distinction to make, obviously vertical integration when it's not - when it's not fostered upon you. But speaking, you mentioned Florida, sticking with Florida for a second and looking at a company like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), which is doing really well in Florida under the vertical integration model, do you attribute that success because you gave really, you know, cogent reasons why vertical integration is not necessarily a factor for success and even can be an impediment to it. How do you - what do you attribute success for companies like Trulieve, ones that are vertically integrated that have done so well? Do you think they're anomalies, do you think they're just like have unicorn level management and kind of unique, what do you attribute it to?

NA: Well, I mean - what Trulieve has done is sensational, a phenomena and kudos to them for everything that they've built there. I think that when you dissect the company at its core to see what really helps them out, it's just focus. And when you look at U.S. players out there, many, many U.S. players the large MSOs are so focused on 8 to 10 states and that just spread themselves too thin. So, a company like Trulieve or a company in our portfolio, like TerrAscend, which is focused on key states and they want to really dig their heels deep into those states, and just get market share before looking at any other state. That's the kind of thing that we see in terms of success.

Now, you look at a company like Trulieve, do they actually want to do everything vertically integrated? I'm speculating here, but I would think so. I think if they had their pick of the pie, they would focus on that downstream side of things where they're doing very well, they have a good brand, they have a good reputation, they are talking to patients and clients very well. They understand what customers or patients or clients are looking for within the Florida market. And they will understand, as well as many other mature markets understand. The upstream piece, the cultivation piece, you can actually outsource that. You can push that to another company, you can get the unit economics to work for yourself. And then what happens by doing that is that, your product actually becomes better.

So, you can create service level agreements with cultivators and farmers, and saying that I'm only going to take product that's 20% or plus THC. And if it falls anywhere below that, I don't want it. And that's our agreement that we have going on right now. And that allows companies that have strong brand names like Trulieve, to really amp up their downstream efforts, and really push more products into market that consumers want, consumers like the quality, they come back to it over and over again. And then you create this virtuous cycle where you're getting more and more of a market share over time, and you're also creating a competitive advantage around you, and in terms of brand equity that new entrants can't get.

RS: So, talk to - speaking of brand equity and TerrAscend it's an interesting company, you know, I post sometimes and I tweet sometimes under #modelcannabisportfolio and TerrAscend in the past few months has gotten to my watch list. And a lot - there's a lot of excitement and bullishness around this stock, especially with the New Jersey vote coming up. Perhaps by the time this episode is released, we'll have some answers on that. But aside from the New Jersey piece, which I'm interested in hearing your take on, the other thing that people really like about TerrAscend is its ability to kind of take its brand power and really make it something that customers are looking for and really kind of created some brand penetration there. Talk to me about what you saw going in with TerrAscend? Like why you guys like them? And also what you see going forward with those points that I just mentioned?

NA: Yes, TerrAscend has done a tremendous job like you mentioned over last year; I think they're close to about 200% increase in terms of their share price. And that's just capital markets, right? Like we can't just focus on capital markets, we have to look at what's happening on Main Street, which is what's happening at the tail. So, in November of 2018, TerrAscend pivoted away from the Canadian market and started to really focus on the U.S. market. And at the time, I remember having numerous conversations with them asking them, are they going to focus on California and how they are going to focus on California, And the response back I got was very contrarian at the time, which was, everyone's focus is on the West Coast, there's a lot of competition on the West Coast, a lot of old school growers, there's a bit of a group or clique on the West Coast where it's very hard for new companies to come in, but nobody's paying attention to the East Coast.

You have these states that have high penetration of cannabis use amongst their population. You have the states that have a huge amount of population in general that you can cater towards. They have cannabis reform on the way, it's in the works, it's getting closer and closer. And yet you just don't see that same amount of competition there. So, when they went in, they said, you know what we're going to focus on a few key states. We're going to focus on New Jersey, we're going to focus on Pennsylvania to start off with, and it's really panned out.

You see New Jersey, we're on the eve of the, sorry, we're on the day of the elections and New Jersey, you look at all the polls, and they look like they're going to pass cannabis law, cannabis reform. And that's going to be absolutely incredible for a company like TerrAscend, which has really rooted itself into New Jersey. And then you look at a state like Pennsylvania, which, from my knowledge, is definitely looking at cannabis legalization as a form of bringing further and further tax dollars into a state where they've been really hurt by COVID, like many other states have, and they can't really run a deficit.

So, it's - when we look at the literature of what makes a great company and very successful, everyone starts pointing towards the team and the idea and the execution, but what data shows us and looking at hundreds and hundreds of startups in the tech sector, in specific is that timing is the most critical aspect of success. On TerrAscend and they've done a fantastic job of picking hypothesis, which was the East Coast of the U.S., timing it perfectly and executing on it with an incredible management team.

RS: Yeah. Do you worry at all in terms of Pennsylvania specifically, in terms of you know, there's talk of, you will only be able to wholesale the cannabis there because of the government, how they're going to work that model in terms of how they've done it with alcohol? Is that something that you guys are talking about or are concerned with at all?

NA: Yeah, I mean, there's always that concern when you move into a deli-style offering like what you see in Colorado where you pick a jar, and they show you the product, they put it into an unpackaged case, and then the customer takes it home like - that kind of, in any scenario where you can't really present your brand, you can't build that brand equity through your packaging your product, the way you're distributing all the four P's that I'm mentioning here. That does become a bit difficult for any company to control. However, I see these things as all being temporary in nature.

And it makes complete sense to me that governments like Pennsylvania are looking to create models that are a bit more conservative to begin with; they want a bit more control on who's doing what without really opening up the markets from a capitalist perspective. And - but over time, I do truly feel that cannabis is going to go down the path of liquor where it's going to be advertisements everywhere. The purchasing model is going to be a bit very similar. Customers are going to understand the differences of brand, [terrior], and many of the other attributes that we take granted for within the alcohol industry, but we just haven't really seen in the cannabis industry yet.

RS: When you're looking to partner with these companies, is it something that you look for, like the ability to pivot? You know, we talk a lot about in the cannabis industry, the ability to pivot and how essential that is as a company, as you navigate the industry? Is that something that you look for primarily? Is it a combination of that, and the management and how their financials look and their vision? And also, you know, you talked last time about the notion of disrupting parts of the industry? Is that also a factor in what you look for?

NA: Yeah, so I mean, we look for three things in general. First, we look for, what kind of market size it is in the area. So, this is the type of stuff that anybody with an MBA or with business, acumen can really build up, which is how big is this market going to get? What's the growth rate look like? Who are the competitors? What's the differentiating factor? And there's tons and tons of information online, you can read up about how to diligence a company deep dive into it. That's the easy part. The next part is understanding traction, like how well are they doing, what the unit economics look like? When you model it out? Can they get to cash flow positive, they are already cash flow positive?

Can they increase that over and over again? And can they see the growth rate take place or do the unit economics not work all together? That part is easy to do as well. Again, you just need the background and the toolset and understanding of how to do it, as well as someone or ability to model that out through direct shell. The last part, which is the most difficult part is just really truly understanding management. Because there's a - and I forget who says this, I think it maybe was Thomas Edison, but can't quote myself there that success is 1% inspiration, 99% perspiration. And in that sense, like what he's trying to say is that, the idea itself, and everything that you're building on a PowerPoint or Excel means nothing if you can't execute on top of it. And execution really falls into the hands of management.

So, we look at management in the lens of what's going to happen in the next 10 years. And in 10 years can they get from founding to exit, and then I say 10 years because the average time from founding to exit of a startup is about 9.3 years in the U.S. and 9.6 in Canada. So, it is a long haul. Like this isn't the - this is the type of deals that we used to see in 2018, where you just show up and you can sell your company for $100 million, $200 million. You actually have to prove yourself out now in this market. So, when we look at partnering with companies or investing in companies our key focus is not only on what does management bring, like what past experiences they bring, but where is the passion? How much do they understand the industry? How much are they data driven?

Are they coachable in the sense that if we present them with data, can they take that data and implement something or do they get defensive on something that's a bit contrary to their business model? And quite frankly, it all really comes down to how can they execute? And a lot of that is soft in terms of the skill se they need to diligence and assess that. There's no numbers attached to it. But when you spend time with management, you see how they see the world and what they understand and how they see things play out. And do this enough times, enough companies, you start catching who are the disruptors, and who are the ones that are just trying to build a similar company, a copycat company to what exists already.

RS: Yeah, you know, it seems to me like doing this podcast now and talking to a lot of, you know heads of companies and people that are getting into it. A lot of it seems to me, it's like the people that are willing to, if I can make an athletic metaphor, like people that are in the film room, watching the film, like executives that are in touch with consumers and customers and finding out what works for them, and what doesn't, and what they like and what they don't like, along with a financial acumen, and you know, the business model, things that you mentioned that are essential. In addition to that, I think it's a real just kind of like interest in the business and interest in the consumer and the patient and kind of having that dedication.

I'm wondering if you would agree with that, largely, and a byproduct of that question would be, I read a lot of what you write on LinkedIn, I think it's really great. I mean, for listeners out there, I think, reading our base stuff on LinkedIn, it's great insights into the cannabis industry. And something I read on your page has been kind of customer's inundation with this oversaturated market and kind of getting brand fatigue and not knowing where to turn at some point. Do you think that there is a point where a company has to grab that patient and consumer is simply by being interested in them and kind of serving them in a more intimate manner than a regular just brand customer?

NA: Absolutely, and I go beyond the word interested, because I just don't think it captures the essence of what - as I always like to say, which is, you need to be customer obsessed. It's not interest, its obsession. And I remember this one time, just to take it off track a bit. When I was working in a different venture fund, one of the - this was in the tech sector. One of the ideas we had was doing a Myers-Briggs on our portfolio company CEOs, understanding personality traits, from a psychological perspective to say that the ones that are really knocking it out of the park, are they psychologically wired differently than the ones that aren't? And we were about to push, push go on this, we had the consent from a number of portfolio companies and friendly companies around us.

And we pulled the plug in the last second, because we were terrified of what the answer was going to be. Because the CEOs and Founders that were very obsessed with their consumers were obsessed in a slightly unhealthy way, I'd say it, in the sense that they wanted to know everything about their customer, their customer prototype. Like, where else do they shop? What else do they - where do they eat? How much are they - what income levels are they? How many people do they have in their family, when they walk into store, what's the first brand they see, what's the last brand they see, how influenced do they get from a bud tender? And it's just digging and digging and digging and digging. And this is what I mean, when you talk to management of different companies. And you can see the ones that really stand out. There's questions that you ask some management say, what's your consumer prototype? And their answer is, yeah, I can get you that it's somewhere in my, in my email, I can pull that up for you.

And there's the other ones that just send you like a 60 page deck that says, this is everything we know about the consumer, and it's dated on a certain date in October, and it looks like it'll be updated every two weeks. And that's the kind of stuff that you're looking for when you want to invest in. And I think that's pretty rational and logical. If anybody's listening to this says, of course, I'll invest in a company where he or she who runs a company, comes to me with a bunch of data and just really digs into the consumer wants to understand everything about them. And definitely not the one that doesn't read its own reviews of why consumers hate their product is to drive, to mass market. So, it's easy to say, it's hard to do. It's very hard to find entrepreneurs like that.

RS: Yeah, I think sometimes when we describe things we're like, well, yes, of course, you know exactly what you say, but the chasm between understanding and implementation is great, I think as evidenced by the fact that we're not inundated with, you know, so many companies, I think, suffer from a lack of that. So, I would say that.

NA: Yeah, and I'll just add to that, that there's so for - the way you can find these companies is just purely just going to that. And I say this to a lot of the young investors and young venture capitalists that are out there that are going to be partner or make it to the C-levels. And they always ask like, what am I doing different - what can I do differently? What do I need to do? And the answer was, which used to infuriate me when I was much younger, was keep doing what you're doing. And the reason that's the answer is because like baseball, you can't just show up after you get drafted and just hit in the major leagues.

You need to go to the minor leagues, you need to go up to bat, you need to see different pitchers, pitchers that do curveballs, pitchers that do sliders, pitchers that do fastball, pitchers that have three good pitches, two good pitches, one very good pitch, just to really understand what are the different ways, different iterations and permutations of companies that you can see. And when based off of that you can you can understand what a major leaguer looks like and what a minor league baseball player looks like. And that's exactly what the analogy is, you need to just meet a bunch of companies.

So, when we do, when we pick a sector like bio synthetics or cosmetics that we're talking to - read a little bit every company that you can think of, any company that shows up in any article or consumer insight or competitor deck of any sort, we're talking to them, kind of understand how they see the industry, what they're doing differently, we don't share the information between the companies, because that's completely unethical. But it helps us really truly understand how this thing is going to move, and which are the entrepreneurs that will not take failure as an option, and will just keep pushing to succeed.

RS: And in this time of kind of, you know, there's many companies that are looking to be acquired, or have a partnership with, are you guys looking to do, you know, you're pretty well funded? Are you guys looking to do more deals in this type of environment where people are suffering from a capital crunch? Probably more than you are? Or are you guys keeping things as though it were just a typical year?

NA: No, we are definitely [looking]. So, when COVID first hit, we took the first 60 days to 90 days, sorry, 30 days to 60 days, and our focus was on looking at our portfolio companies. And I hope nobody else has to do this again. But we're going to companies in March, when we had approved their budgets back in December, and we're going back into March and saying, hey, I know we approved the budget in December, and we have no idea how long this thing's going to take. We might - we think we're going to be out of work for two weeks. With little did we know, it might be two years, and let's do a budget, just for - just to understand, let's do a budget where you make zero revenue for a complete year, and your costs are remaining the same.

You're not doing any cuts, you're not doing anything. And let's see how you survive through this. And that was the most conservative path that we're going to take. And then we build on revenue after that of saying, okay, let's assume that cannabis stores open up in May or June or September, and how does that change things in your cash requirements? So, we figured that out, we made sure our companies had enough cash enough runway in order to get to the next little while. The second piece we did, and that was the next 30 days, it was really focused on ourselves and say, okay, we're going to go into the deep slumber looks like, what we need to understand is, how to how to make Canopy Rivers look better? And who do we need? And where can we lean our team down and lean our costs down as well on different spend? And then once we're done that, which was - which took us to June, the next thing we did was say, okay, now we have this war chest of money.

We have opportunities out there, we've seen 2,200 companies out there, why don't we find all of us sit back and say what are the top three to five companies that you would love to get into, you would love to invest into, but it just hadn't worked out, they weren't looking to raise, their valuation was too high, you didn't like the terms of what you're putting in, etcetera, etcetera. Because this is the time where as these companies really need to come up for money for capital, you want to be there competitively and be ready to pounce on them and make investment. So, this is the stage that we're at right now. We found the companies, we're talking to the companies, we have them in our pipeline, we're understanding more about them, we're getting close and closer to the finish line for some of them.

We've backed out of other ones because of the way the markets have turned out. And that's kind of the recipe for investing. Investing in recessions or - and I call this a recession, I know. Theoretically, we haven't gone through this three quarters yet. But what I love about these times is that, you can get good deals on great companies. And this is a time where historically venture capitalists have made a ton of money. Because it's at these times where someone leaves a certain company because of some restructuring situation, has the talent builds another company and it becomes the next Uber, the next Airbnb, the next FedEx, next Microsoft, and guess what all of these companies are founded in the recession. So that gets me very excited and optimistic about what's to come.

RS: Yeah, definitely. I mean, venture capitalists investors, like, in times where the world seems so dire and in peril, it's like if you have some vision, now is the time to execute that vision, or certainly laid the groundwork for executing that vision? Because, yeah, you know, when there's blood in the streets type of thing.

NA: Absolutely.

RS: So, you know, we talked about some of the companies that you're invested in, like Dynaleo that is automated, that is automating gummies, and edibles and kind of pushing that to the next level. Something else we talked about the last time you were on it, and something that I haven't seen a ton of progress on, and you've written about this also is like in terms of cannabis 2.0 is the beverage side of things. And also, especially coming from Canopy Growth, you know, they have some tentacles in that side of the sector. What's your take on that side of the sector? And what will it take to kind of, I guess, get there for lack of a better term for beverages?

NA: Yeah, there's been a lot of naysayers in the beverage side, ever since I joined the industry in 2018. I never understood why. You have alcohol, which is a multi-billion dollar industry in North America, where people are, have the habit of drinking something and feeling a certain way. And humans are creatures of habit. And I always believe that change isn't radical, it's incremental. And here you have a form of consumption that we've been doing for thousands of thousands of years through fermentation, and others of wines and liquors and spirits, and beers. And that same thing can be applied to the cannabis size.

However, at the time, in 2018, all the cannabis beverages that were out there were extremely sugary, loaded up with THC, so a whole bottle out 100 milliliters of THC. And nobody could drink that entire thing unless you were a serious medical patient, or you were really well versed in the sector, but it wasn't very consumer friendly, wasn't going to bring any new consumers into the market. So when Canopy Growth unveiled their drink line, and not just Canopy Growth, but HEXO has done a great job of it in Canada, I think CANN in the U.S. has done a fantastic job of it as well.

What their focus is, is creating product that has low amounts of THC, that you could buy a 24 pack of, a six pack of, you drink them like you are drinking a beer or drinking a cooler, or spritzer, and that's the type of consumption feeling that you're getting there. And I think it's worked out tremendously. We're seeing the numbers, up to 200%, 300%, 400% in Canada. 100 is small numbers, we're seeing the success of CANN in the U.S. as well and how they're going, they're plowing through state by state as they expand in their model. And I do think that we take for granted that beverages can be such a large piece of the market down the road, and nobody knows how big it's going to be. But I do truly believe that, maybe even as much as 20% of the market, it will be dominated by beverages in four to five years.

RS: Interesting, interesting. In terms of like geographic locations, are you guys focused? You guys are focused globally? Correct? Not just on the United States and Canada?

NA: Yes. So, we have investments in the U.S. and Canada, in New Zealand, and in Europe, as well in Italy.

RS: And what are your feelings on Europe as the world is developing the way that it's developing? You were becoming more bearish on Europe? What are your thoughts on it now?

NA: I mean, Europe was on a great path towards legalization. They took a step back and they took a step forward again, and then COVID hit, nobody's talking about it now. Because everyone's focus is on getting out of this pandemic, as it should be. Cannabis shouldn't be at the front of everyone's and politicians when there's millions and millions of people around the world that are sick or have died due to this pandemic. And I like Europe, because it's a huge market. There's areas of Europe that are primed for agriculture, there's areas of Europe, they're primed for extraction. And there's areas of Western Europe, specifically, where you have a large population and household income is high and discretionary spend is high, and they can go out and they buy vices like cigarettes and alcohol.

So, I do think Europe is going to happen. The big question and the reason why a lot of companies are pulled out, because you just don't know when it's going to happen? Will it be five years or will it be in 10 years, and you don't know how conservative they're going to be. Europe relatively to the U.S. is much more conservative in terms of how fast they go into creating a very capitalist structure or model for building industry. And it's a little bit more conservative than in Canada. So, I think it's going to take time and I think that's the main difficulty with wrapping your head around because of the European market.

RS: And speaking of regulations and building out a market, something that's come up recently as the FDA is, you know, coming out with more announcements regarding the CBD and the Hemp sectors, and just recently they came out with - that if it's above 0.3% THC, then it's going to be deemed, you know, an illegal substance. What are your thoughts about the FDA and how they're coming out for CBD and Hemp and how much does that affect like, how you, your take on that part of the market?

NA: Yeah, you definitely need them on your side. And whether that be narrow down the road is the big question. Like, how much risk you want to take versus how much reward you get? We do know that when that once FDA says yes, CBD is completely safe. And, sure there's some drug-to-drug interactions that we found that cause issues, but if you're a healthy individual, and you take CBD then chances are you'll be fine. That's the kind of stuff the industry is looking for. I mean, they have their job to do, and they need to understand what CBD does before they can just let it go into a bunch of different products. And that takes time. Clinical trials take time doing the research and consultations with companies, people, as well as groups that takes time as well.

So, in my opinion, like we should all be welcoming the FDAs interest in CBD. We should be encouraging them to get to the process as quick as possible, but we should also be encouraging them to do the right thing of taking their time to understand things. And understand how CBD affects not only the body, but with people taking different drugs, and really, truly create a platform and a policy that we know to be safe for individuals, because that's the whole - that's their job. And it is really important for us as citizens of society to make sure that they do their job well.

RS: And are you optimistic like encouraged by how they have been doing it so far?

NA: I mean, the speed of it is what bugged me, but beyond that, I do think they are following their process. And it's the same process that many other companies, sorry many other products go through. We are a bit impatient on our end. I'm a bit impatient, because this is the sector that I play in and you play in, and many of the other individuals listening to this podcast play in as well. But again, like we need to like it, it's inevitable it's going to happen, unless there's some science that we get to know that I could turn everything upside down. But anecdotally, what we know is it'll happen. The question is just when and getting them to the process quickly, making sure that they don't take their eye off the ball, that's important to all of us.

RS: And broader speaking in the States. What's your take on? You know, I'm not sure when we're going to know the answer to some of these questions, but how much time and energy do you spend wondering who's going to win these elections? And how much does it matter who is, not just in the White House, but in the Senate and in the house? How much time do you spend on that? And how much do you think it's worthy for a cannabis company to spend on that?

NA: Yeah. I think it's really important. If the U.S. opens up and we see that happening much faster under a democratic President that opens up a bunch of possibilities, because through certain policies, you can see the money that's parked in kind of the billions of dollars that companies like Canopy Growth and Cronos have been holding on to finally enter the U.S. market. And you can see a bunch more consolidation happening in the U.S. market to create national players that we really haven't seen that much as what we do see is MSOs that are focused on regions, that really changes everything.

In terms of how much effort we put into guessing how that impacts or estimating how that impacts companies and groups, I'll say anecdotally that there's a group that I've been working with, lately, where we're picking board members, and we're picking a few board members to add to that group there and a lot of the choice is going to come down to who wins the presidency. Because there are certain board members from certain states that have poll in certain states that can help if there's a Republican President, and there's others that can help if there's a Democratic President. And so, it doesn't really shape the way you think about business and the way you think about the future.

RS: Well, that's interesting. For lobbying purposes, you're saying?

NA: Lobbying purposes or like the ability that they can impact certain regions of the U.S. not only in the lobbying perspective, but from a business perspective as well. The connections they have, where their focus is, again, like when you look at the U.S. and the players in the U.S., it's very regional, and certainly even MSOs that are multi-state operators, they operate with states around each other not necessarily in other parts of the country, because it's hard to manage.

RS: That's interesting. So, you guys are waiting until after the election results are known to fill those seats?

NA: Yes, yes.

RS: Interesting. So, you think a democratic - you would agree with the sentiment that a democratic controlled house White House Senate is better for the cannabis industry overall?

NA: Absolutely. I mean, there's certain people that believe that even a Republican President, because this has been tabled, because this isn't everything's going to be positive for the cannabis industry? I don't think so, I do think that there's certain republican states that have truly shown their cards in terms of how conservative they are against cannabis. There's, for example, there's an Instagram handle that a peer of mine and other venture fund sent me that it was called, it was called, like CBD kills. And it was some of the most outlandish [means] of what CBD can do to people, which was absolutely insane.

And to see that someone put that much effort into what is based off of fiction. And so, we think that from a Republican President perspective, it is going to slow things down. From a Democratic President perspective, it could speed things up, not to say that it will, not to say it'll do it for sure. Not to say that the stock should go up 20% tomorrow, if we find that there's a Democratic President today. Not saying that at all. But there's a better chance with a Democratic President, because of the way they lean liberal that we're going to see some sort of decriminalization or legalization or semi-legalization take place in the next four years.

RS: All right. Well, I'm about to pump your LinkedIn profile again, but you made this list of predictions in 2020 predictions, and one of them was that five MSOs would exceed a billion dollar valuation, would you - do you still agree with that happening by the end of the year?

NA: I think so. I think there's a lot of MSOs that have really proved themselves out in the last little while. In terms of the growth that they've shown in their states, how fast they can get to an outcome that that has positive EBITDA and positive cash flow, I think they've done a tremendous job. And whether that the TerrAscend, which has broken a billion dollar mark, or Trulieve, which has also broken that mark, Columbia Care is not so far away from it. Harvest Health is not so far away from it. These are companies that - I hope that they can make and break some mold. The U.S. is just beginning. I mean, the whole world is just beginning. Even in Canada, where we see it as a mature market, like we're still growing by 8% to 9% per month, from a retail perspective, like there's so much out there to go capture. And I hope that all of these companies do get there because success - for one company's success for everybody in the industry.

RS: And how do you see it playing out? Like do you see it as the MSOs that are leading the U.S. industry? Do you see them staying at the top? Do you see them partnering with another CPG company or tobacco or an alcohol company? How do you - what's your vision in the next like 5 years to 10 years?

NA: 5 years to 10 years, I do believe there's a whole segment of the market where we don't really have anything, any major players out other than GW Pharmaceuticals, which is the medical sector. And then this is a side where we've seen anecdotally how much cannabis can help people. Like mind you, for 1% of what we know of human history, cannabis has been prohibited another 99% it's been legal and we've seen it helpless, depression, anxiety, sleeplessness, nausea, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.

So, we haven't seen many medical applications, you can't go into Walgreens or CVS and find a cannabis product sitting there. That isn't CBD oil for whatever you want to use it for, but actually has a target component. This is for sleep, and this is for pain relief, and this is for nausea, etcetera. And so, we're getting there. The clinical trials take a long time, 5 years to 10 years, 5 years to 15 years, 5 years, if you're doing orphan drug status, like what GW did 10 years to 15 years for going down in normal clinical path. That to me is something that when we look at the crystal ball, nobody's really doing and that should be the focus going forward for some companies.

Beyond that, what we call wave five, which is mass market. In a mature market, you see typically three to four major players that really dominate the market share with the rest of the companies really fighting for niches, not scraps, but niches and so there's going to be a ton of consolidation. Whether that be consolidation between cannabis companies or with a cannabis company with a pharmaceutical company or a liquor, alcohol company or with a tobacco company that's bound to happen as cannabis starts to take market share, or revenue away from pharmaceuticals and liquor, as well as tobacco.

RS: Yeah, that's a good layout. That's a good layout. Nearing the end, I wanted to get your thoughts if you wanted to share with us your thoughts on the dispute with PharmHouse and where that stands and what's happening there?

NA: Yeah, so I can't say much outside of what's in the public realm, but this is an investment that was made at a time where the markets were very different from what it is right now, there is a general under supply of cannabis in the market. So, the agreements that were put into place had a price tag that was higher than what you see in the market right now from a wholesaler buck perspective, about four times, and in the party that we're picking up the product, we're also in much more need of cannabis [indiscernible] than what they are right now. Because the Canadian market is in an oversupply place.

The thesis of PharmHouse still remains true. This is a very extremely automated facility that can cultivate cannabis at very low cost and sell it for a good margin, but at a price where our large companies or medium sized companies that are traditional cultivating can say, I don't want to cultivate anymore, I'll use PharmHouse for my contracts. The unit economics works just as well or work even better than if I did it myself. And that's the future of what I think, when I see horizontal integration. Unfortunately, the way that PharmHouse has played out with the parties that were partnered with us, as well as some of the [off-take agreements] has caused some sort of a reset that we need to do through the process, but I still feel confident about the acid and then where it's going to go.

RS: Very good. I appreciate that answer. And in general like, when you're dealing with partnering and acquiring other companies, how many times does like something like that happen, where maybe the thesis doesn't change, but certain factors within the thesis change? How much does that throw you guys off track? Or how much is that built in as part of what you do?

NA: It's a good question. I mean, a lot of it is already like, we know it's coming down the line. We know it's going to happen. And what we're trying to do is bring all parties to the table to either find a way to pivot or find a way to save the situation from taking place. And the difficulties like for example, if I use PharmHouse as an example, is that you're trying to bring companies large and small, together with partners large, large and small together, and trying to make everyone put their - put a put a stake in the ground that says, this is what we're going to do from now on. And the difficulty of doing that is that the market is changing so fast within Canada and North America within the cannabis sector, this is an exponential growth sector for a reason, that it's very hard to pick a deal and go along with it knowing that things can change very quickly, week-over-week.

RS: Yeah, yeah. The one essential ingredient, I think to anybody in this industry is the ability to be nimble. Regardless, it's something that you're going to have to navigate at some point, probably multiple points, even within a day. Well Narbé, we're nearing the end from my end, I really appreciate you coming on and sharing your insights. And like I said, people that want to follow you on LinkedIn, it's a great resource, but if you want to leave listeners with something about Canopy Rivers or the cannabis industry or investing or something else of your choosing, feel free.

NA: Yeah, I mean, I think we spoke about Canopy Rivers enough and in the sense of how many deals we've seen and how focus we are in the market and the amount of domain expertise we have. Outside of that, I just generally say that we need to see this industry in a different light. This is a once in a lifetime revolutionary industry that we're being a part of, where we know something works, we know something works well. And it's just a matter of getting the science behind it, so that this market really blows up and becomes big.

So, if you're running a cannabis company and if you're watching the industry or you invest in the industry, don't be myopic or short sighted with what's happening in capital markets right now, or what's happening with certain companies in your portfolio right now. Just really focus on who are the companies, who are the individuals, who are the idea makers and not even - they could - might not be CEO, could be a podcast host or someone else that has a different thesis or different view of how the markets going to change or how the industry is going to evolve. Take everybody's advice with a grain of salt, put it together, create your own thesis around it. And I'm sure you'll get to the point where you're going to understand that this again is a once in a lifetime opportunity. And if you're patient enough, the reward will come.

RS: That is some great advice. I love how you describe building, you know, one's own thesis. It's so important. You know, too many people take my word at its face value. No, just kidding. No, but it's so important to build your own thesis and to get your ideas from different thought leaders and executives and people in the media. Yeah, people that have been covering it for a long time. Wholly echo your sentiments. Narbé, thank you so much for taking the time and joining us and hope to talk to you again soon. And as much as it's changed in negative ways the world, I hope it changes for the positive, and I look forward to catching up again soon.

NA: Thanks for having me. Love to come on again in a few months and see how things have changed post elections.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.