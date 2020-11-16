Blowing In The Wind

It’s been a week on the wild side in markets, though amid all the confusion and commotion the main story is simple. The uplifting vaccine news from Pfizer (PFE) has invited markets to consider how a world without the virus looks like. Taking the initial reaction at face-value, this is a world basking in the glory of reflation—and accelerating nominal GDP growth—higher long-term interest rates and a sustained rotation from growth to cyclical and value stocks.

Let’s start with the obvious point. There is now a chasm between those basing their world view on an effective vaccine, and the end of Covid-19, and those staring down the barrel of a still-uncontrollable spread of the virus, and associated lockdowns to contain it. As far as the economy goes, forecasters now have to pass Fitzgerald’s test for a first-rate intelligence.

The near-term outlook for developed economies is not pretty, and as restrictions encroach on December, the Q4 GDP forecasts are sinking without a trace. We’re currently living in a start-stop economy. The question economists have to answer is whether this situation has to be assumed for 2021? It’s certainly possible in Q1 and Q2, but Pfizer’s news has thankfully made such an outcome less likely. The problem is timing and whether we have to be on lockdown-lite through parts of H1, as we wait for the ‘shot’. The best case scenario is that the population at large gets the shot in the first half of the 2021, but that’s a Hail Mary. Take it from me, a professional economist whose day job it is to put numbers on the state of economy over the next six- to-12 months, we don’t know.

