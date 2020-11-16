Henrik Fisker's first go at an EV startup would likely not have ended in bankruptcy if it were publicly traded.

Being public is a big deal, and de-risks a business substantially if there is always demand for their secondary offerings, ask previous Tesla (TSLA) shorts or current cruiseline longs. Fisker (FSR) recently went public via the SPAC merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (SPAQ). SPAQ shareholders as well as $500M from PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) investors, agreed to buy into Fisker’s business plan at a $1.9 billion pre-money valuation, $2.9 billion post-money. I am using VC terms, as this was analogous to a large VC deal that happens to be publicly traded.

Prior to the $1 billion cash infusion in exchange for about 33% of the business, Fisker had been a leanly run company with little prior funding. In the first 9 months of 2020, operational expenses were only $12 million (see page 13, Form 8-K). Fisker’s business plan to be an asset-light car company, depends entirely upon finding a contract manufacturer to build cars at a reasonable price. One can envision how this plan would be a tough sell to VC firms without a signed contract manufacturing agreement. A chicken and egg problem, as contract manufacturers would want firm funding before agreeing to retool an assembly line to build a Fisker car. Enter SPAQ, problem solved.

On July 13, 2020, Fisker and SPAQ announced their intention to go public via merger. On October 15, Fisker announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Magna International (MGA) to produce the Ocean SUV at Magna's European vehicle assembly facility. As part of the deal, Magna gets warrants equaling 6% of Fisker’s equity. For those following the Nikola (NKLA) drama, this may sound reminiscent of the pending General Motors (GM) deal. From Magna’s Q3 earnings call, it seems they are excited to be partnering with Fisker (Magna Q3 2020 Earnings Transcript). Below is slide 10 from Magna’s Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation.

Fisker’s business plan calls for 50,000 Ocean deliveries in 2023, and 150,000 in 2024. Magna’s assembly plant in Graz, Austria has spare capacity to produce the 2023 volumes, but an additional manufacturing facility would be needed for Fisker's projected 2024 volumes. Magna's contract manufacturing division does not yet have a plant in North America. After recently opening contract manufacturing plants in Slovenia and China, North America is the obvious hole in its portfolio. [“Magna Steyr Again Eyeing North American Plant” – WardsAuto]. During the third quarter earnings call, an analyst asked about this possible North American expansion, and Magna alluded to Fisker volumes being one of the deciding factors.

Below are Fisker’s projected (hopeful) delivery and revenue numbers from its July presentation (slide 29).

Fisker Stock Price

Given all of the above, what does it tell us about Fisker’s stock price? Well, one traditional valuation framework is to compare valuations to its peer group. I do not think NIO (NIO) and Tesla should trade at 10x revenues, but I do think they encompass Fisker’s peer group. If Fisker is also awarded a hefty revenue multiple in the early years of its growth stage, then the table below shows the market capitalizations that are possible, if Fisker is able to execute its business plan. Those are two big “ifs,” but investing is about assigning probabilities.

Year Revenue ($B) Implied Market Cap ($B) 1x Revenue 2x Revenue 5x Revenue 10x Revenue 2023 3.3 3.3 6.6 16.5 33 2024 10.6 10.6 21.2 53 106 2025 13.2 13.2 26.4 66 132

Most eyes are probably drawn to the bottom right quadrant of the table above. Could this really trade at such a high multiple? Nothing would surprise me in this market. NIO just delivered 5,000 cars last month, and has a $50 billion market cap. Fisker should be delivering 5,000 cars a month by the second half of 2023.

Finally, if the power couple of Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta decide not to sell any shares for the foreseeable future, it makes trading at a higher multiple increasingly likely. From Fisker’s S-1, “The percentage ownership of Common Stock is based on 277,258,103 shares of Common Stock outstanding, comprised of 144,903,975 shares of Class A Common Stock and 132,354,128 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding as of the Closing Date.”

Mr. Fisker and Dr. Gupta collectively own all of that class B stock and 16,824,229 class A shares. If they decide to have “diamond hands” that leaves less than 50% of the market capitalization floating, WSB and the Robinhooders might not be able to resist repeatedly YOLOing their savings into weekly calls to get Fisker to trade at previously unimaginable levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSR, GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.