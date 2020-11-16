Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) mainly provides residential communication services to consumers in Canada, including video cable and satellite services, and wireless offerings. The company has paid out a steady dividend for many years and continued to do so in 2020 despite the coronavirus debacle. Shaw is a highly profitable business that operates in an industry with few prominent players, thus we do not see any drastic changes in market share in the foreseeable future given the nature of the Canadian landscape. The stock has bounced back very well from March lows and has remained relatively stable ever since.

Please note that all figures below are in Canadian dollars.

(Google Market Chart - SJR, 2020)

Consumer trends and indirect competition will cause continued loss of customers

(Shaw Annual Report, 2020)

Currently, 68% of Shaw’s revenue comes from its Wireline segment, which comprises of video cable, video satellite, internet, and phone.

(Shaw Annual Report, 2020)

Shaw’s total consumer subscriber count went down 243,317, or a total percentage drop of 5%. We believe that this drop-off may be due to many factors that were amplified by the pandemic. Consumer trends suggest that cable will die off in the long run, as more catered streaming services related to entertainment and sports are gaining leverage in Canada. A few platforms include Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), Hulu, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and DAZN. Shaw already owns a major portion of the cable market in Canada; there are a total of 12.4 million households, which means that more than 10% of all Canadian households use Shaw Cable. A decline in cable subscribers will simply be due to the fact that cable is not innovative in nature.

15% of all Canadian households use Shaw internet. Shaw can’t raise internet prices in the long run because competition between the major players forces general price-cutting and discounts, and Shaw won’t see a large increase in internet subscribers given that it already owns a large market share, and other competitors are solidified in the market as well.

The "phone segment" saw a 12% decrease in total customers Y/Y, and we expect this decline to continue for the next few years. There aren’t a lot of reasons to have a home phone, given that mobile phones can act as the single point of contact for all individuals, not to mention alternatives such as social media outlets.

Therefore, unlike TELUS (NYSE:TU), Shaw is very focused on the communications space, but the nature of the industry suggests that there won’t be growth in the long run.

Canadian regulators crack down on insane mobile data prices

(Shaw Annual Report, 2020)

Shaw recently entered the mobile internet services space, and this comes at a time where regulators are cracking down on Canada’s high mobile phone plan prices. Canada ranked "209 out of 228 countries and territories surveyed for the lowest average cost of one gigabyte of data (Thomas, 2020)."

The Canadian Liberal government is giving the large national providers two years to slash prices of mobile plans, and the government stated it is willing to step in if companies don’t follow orders. Price cutting of plans will not only mean lower gross margins for Shaw, but also its advertising spend per customer will increase, and companies will continue to fight for customers by offering generous switching incentives.

Shaw will continue to generate tons of cash

(Shaw Annual Report, 2020)

Shaw has increased adjusted EBITDA margin every year for the last three years, and the revenue has grown slightly over the same period. Clearly, Shaw is unaffected by the pandemic as its products are considered consumer staples.

(Shaw Annual Report, 2020)

Shaw has posted impressive EPS figures for the past two years, and most of the extra cash is sent out for dividends. Shaw has a PE ratio of around 17.7x, which is very reasonable for a mature company, and the company’s asset-to-debt ratio is close to 3.5x.

Investing in Shaw depends on one’s risk preferences

We believe that Shaw will continue to operate solely in the communications space, and the company seems to be comfortable with the position it is in. If investors are looking for a stock that essentially guarantees continued dividend payouts at a 5% rate, this company is the definition of a cash-cow business. However, the opportunity cost of investing in such a business is that investors would be missing out on the potential for exponential growth.

We believe that fellow competitor TELUS might be more appealing if investors are looking for a higher potential return, as the company is looking to become a conglomerate more than anything. TELUS has launched home and cybersecurity services after the acquisition of ADT and owns a med-tech business. TELUS produces a similar dividend yield.

In summation, an investment in Shaw is a bet that it will retain subscribers rather than grow or lose them. We remain cautious given that government price cuts and overall consumer trends are forcing rapid changes, thus we would not be surprised to see declining revenue figures starting next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.