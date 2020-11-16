If Teams can help drive growth in Office subscriptions, it will be huge for Microsoft.

Microsoft Teams' DAUs have soared from 13 million on July 2019 to 115 million at the end of October 2020.

Next calendar year could be big for Microsoft (MSFT). The gaming console cycle and the continued growth of Azure are likely to drive great results. Going forward, the focus will likely be on these two, but another product, Microsoft Teams, could help the company drive more growth in one of its largest divisions.

Teams, a Workstream Collaboration Platform, has seen explosive growth due to the pandemic. The market for these apps is expected to grow considerably in the coming years, and Teams is well-positioned to take a big share.

Workstream Collaboration Platforms

Workstream Collaboration Platforms (WSC) are apps that provide conversational workspaces for groups, normally arranged by different topics and within or between enterprises. Surveys show how collaborative work achieves higher performance, shortens timelines and helps lower costs because of the improvement in workflows and engagement.

These platforms have been crucial during COVID-19, and their importance should just keep growing in the next decade.

Several companies, like Twitter (TWTR), Square (NYSE:SQ), Facebook (FB), Mastercard (MA), and others, have announced plans to keep remote working as an option for the long term. With technological advances, remote working can be as effective as traditional work and can help companies save on rent and other business expenses.

Analysts estimate the WSC market will grow 21.7% per year, reaching $10.5 billion by 2025. The pandemic accelerated the timeline on WSC platforms, and they’re here to stay.

Right now, the largest collaboration platforms are Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Teams (CSCO), Zoom (ZM), Confluence (Altlassian) (TEAM), Slack (WORK) and Workplace (FB).

However, their services are not all the same. Here’s a brief rundown of what each platform offers:

Zoom offers a video and audio conference platform, very easy to use especially with people outside the business network. It does not provide permanent chat, storage nor data sharing services.

Cisco Webex Teams presents a platform with workspace messages, audio calls, and video conference services, known for their enterprise-grade security.

Workplace brings Facebook’s perks to businesses. It offers chat, video calls, audio and video conference (up to 50 people), a news feed, groups, share data, and it's integrated to familiar apps (Such as G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, etc.).

Confluence provides a project management platform where team members can create, elaborate and stay connected in every project. It does not offer an audio or video conference service nor external collaboration.

Teams offers an integral service from Web versions of Excel, Word, and PowerPoint, OneDrive storage (Basic Plan), video and audio conference service as well as group conversations.

Each platform contributes to improving collaborative work through its services, with alternatives to traditional activities such as group communications, conferences, storage, and project management.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams entered the market in late 2016, disrupting industry leader Slack. It has the advantage of having messaging, video, and other features, as well as integration with other Microsoft services. It’s arguably the most complete platform.

CEO Satya Nadella spoke about this in the company's latest earnings call:

Teams is the only solution with meetings, calls, chat, content collaboration, as well as business process workflows in a secure, integrated user experience. And, as companies move online, they also want one unified platform from meetings to phone systems, which Teams delivers.

From a user experience standpoint, Teams has the big advantage of being an all-in-one service that is also integrated with the other Microsoft programs.

There’s also the cost benefits of Microsoft's offerings.

With a Microsoft 365 Business Standard, you get Teams, Email Hosting, 1Tb of OneDrive Storage, desktop versions of Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access and Publisher, and other perks for just $12.5 a month. There’s also a plan with all of those perks but online (no desktop apps) for just $5 a month. As well as a free version, with some limited capabilities.

Those are very compelling offers when compared to Slack ($6.67), Cisco Webex ($13.5), Zoom ($15), Confluence ($5), and Workplace ($4).

Microsoft’s focus with these apps is to increase productivity for its clients. Teams is the perfect app to tie it all up.

The key to productivity is to move beyond transactional meetings and stay in the flow of work and maintain business process context. That’s where Microsoft 365 and Teams stand out. You collaborate on a PowerPoint presentation before a meeting and share it with participants in SharePoint. If you miss a meeting, you can access a recording via Stream and catch up via persistent chat. Action items can automatically be assigned in Lists. With Power Platform in Teams, you can build custom productivity apps using lists as the data source. And you can even connect Dynamics 365 to Teams so you can see customer information and take action.



- Satya Nadella, CEO, Company Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Teams Usage and New Features

Between 2016 and 2019, Teams reached only 20 million active users. The pandemic, however, boosted subscribers to 44 million by March 2020, 75 million by April and 115 million by October. Explosive growth, and there’s room for more, since there were around 258 million paid Office 365 users in April.

Teams Daily Active Users (Millions)

Date July 2019 November 2019 March 12, 2020 March 19, 2020 April 30, 2020 October 27, 2020 DAU 13 20 32 44 75 115 Change 53% 60% 37% 70% 53%

Teams has been a great tool for remote working during the pandemic. Users are more engaged than ever.

We are seeing increased usage intensity as people communicate, collaborate and co-author contents across work, life, and learning. All up, Microsoft 365 users generated more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day this quarter.



- Satya Nadella, CEO, Company Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Teams is not just being used for remote working. Over 270 thousand institutions are using Teams to power remote learning, like the University of Nottingham (UK), Morehouse College, the University of South Florida, and school districts like Miami Dade County. They have also found creative ways to use Teams, like the gameday experience, which allows virtual fans in NBA and NFL games.

Competition has increased significantly, but Teams has the advantage of being the default appearance in Windows and Office 365. It also has a great price/value relation given the other Office apps you get with the package. As more companies realize the value of these integrated workplaces, it could help drive more Office subscriptions.

Microsoft also has the resources to continue improving the platform, challenging the likes of Zoom and Slack and driving more usage. It has included over a hundred new capabilities since the start of the pandemic, like reimagined workspaces, breakout rooms, meeting recaps, shift scheduling, large-scale events of up to 20k participants, and others.

Financial Outlook

Right now, Teams has a free version with limited features or a paid version that comes with Office subscriptions. While it does not directly add to the company’s top or bottom line, it can be a driver going forward for the Office subscription plans.

CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged as much in the earnings call:

But, the other aspect which I referenced in my remarks is, when you look at Microsoft 365 all-up, Teams is bolstering all-up growth, right, because meetings are important but they’re transactional. Work happens before meetings, during meetings and after meetings. So, that ability to have the workflow completely stitched together is where Microsoft 365 really stands out. So, that reinforcing effect of Teams by itself and then Microsoft 365 in conjunction with Teams is where you’ll see a significant amount of usage growth, more so than individual tools of the past even.

Last quarter, the company generated over $37 billion in revenue. Office products generated almost $9.3 billion in revenue, or 25% of the total. The YoY growth was 9.6%, slightly below the company’s total growth of 12.4%.

Office products and cloud services Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Revenue (USD million) 9,278 8,466 % of Total 25% 25.6%

For comparison, Microsoft's server products generated $11.195 billion (30.1% of total) and gaming generated almost $3.1 billion, or 8.3% of total revenue.

Right now, a lot of the attention is on Azure’s growth, and for good reason. It will likely be Microsoft’s primary growth driver, but Teams should not be overlooked. As I’ve mentioned, the Office products segment represented 25% of Microsoft's revenue. If Teams can drive Office 365 subscriptions and accelerate that division’s growth, it can be huge for Microsoft.

Conclusion

COVID-19 accelerated the presence of the WSC platforms in everyday life. These platforms should be a new staple in life, even when the pandemic is over. COVID-19 just accelerated adoption.

There are numerous platforms that provide these services, and given the huge need for them, it’s not a winner take all scenario. However, of all the platforms, Teams has one of the best offerings. Thousands of companies and consumers already use Office, and adding Teams without any cost is a very attractive deal.

A lot of the attention is on Azure’s growth and the Xbox Series X, but if Teams can help drive more Office subscriptions, it can be big for Microsoft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.