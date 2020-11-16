On balance, why Workday doesn't leave investors enough margin of safety.

Tech continues to be volatile and as Workday goes into Q3 earnings this week, investors are paying 10x forward sales -- too high a multiple for what it is.

Investment Thesis

Workday (WDAY) is a leading financial management and human capital management platform. It operates very successfully two distinct verticals.

As the world rapidly accelerates its digital transformation, the tangible numbers that Workday guides investors to aren't compelling enough.

Presently, investors are paying 10x forward sales (meaning January 2022), while Workday continues to guide for sub 20% growth rates. Ultimately, I argue that investors can find better opportunities elsewhere.

Annoying Facts Getting in the Way of a Beautiful Story

This Thursday after-hours Workday will reports its highly anticipated Q3 2021 results.

Investors will be given the opportunity to see whether Workday's valuation is indeed justified.

When I noted towards the back end of September that Workday's growth rates were slowing down and that Workday's narrative wasn't aligned with underlying fundamentals, investors were dismissive of my assertions.

Then, fast forward two months, and we now see ample evidence that the work-from-anywhere digital-acceleration theme is losing momentum.

Data by YCharts

Investors with an ear to the ground will know that when PagerDuty (PD) (not shown above) reported its earnings back in September its earnings caused SaaS stocks to lose momentum. Indeed, tech broadly still hasn't fully regained its momentum from the Summer.

What's more, if anything, the second tech sell-off witnessed just last week brought up more questions, such as:

Is tech well-positioned for 2021?

Should we continue to expect a performance from tech stocks in 2021 to be as strong as it was in 2002?

I sincerely doubt that either of those questions will be answered in the affirmative.

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Moving on, when it all boils down to it unless Workday dramatically revises upwards its Q4 2021 guidance, I suspect that the stock is primed for a sell-off. Why?

Because there are two important aspects at play here.

Firstly, Workday is showing a steady and fairly consistent deceleration to its top-line growth rates. If Q1 2021 reported solid mid-20% revenue growth rates, as investors lookout to Q4 2021 shareholders are now bracing themselves for mid-teen revenue growth rates. Needless to say, this has dramatic implications on the multiple which investors will place on the stock.

Secondly, investors will have to contend with the likelihood that Workday's mid to high-20% revenue growth rates are now a thing of the past. Once again, further weighing down on the justified multiple investors will assert to the stock.

Workday's Path to Profitability?

Let's run some back of the envelope assumptions:

Assuming that Workday's sustainable revenue growth rate hovers around 15%, taken together with Workday's raised guidance for its non-GAAP operating income to reach 18% in fiscal 2021, this adds up to 33% for Workday's rule of 40.

Consequently, these inputs demonstrate ample evidence that compared with other SaaS stocks, Workday fares unimpressively on a rule of 40.

Here are some other SaaS stocks and how they fare on a Rule of 40:

Salesforce (CRM) reaches 35% at the high end;

Slack (WORK) comes in at sub 30%.

Zscaler (ZS) comes in at 44%.

I've chosen a group of SaaS stocks which deliver above and below Workday's rule of 40 for us to base our discussion on its valuation.

Valuation -- Why This Stock is Overpriced

To be absolutely clear, we know that Workday's contracts with enterprise customers have terms which are typically 3 years or longer.

Thus, we should expect Workday to beat its own guidance for Q3 2021, as Workday has plenty of visibility from quarter to quarter. What investors should be on the lookout for is whether its guidance is pointing towards a re-acceleration back to 20% in Q4 2021, or whether all we see is all there is.

More concretely, investors should focus on whether Workday's subscription revenue backlog improves to back to mid-20%.

If that's the case, then investors paying approximately 10x forward sales (meaning year-end January 2022) would be justified in doing so. On the other hand, if revenues backlog continues to decelerate to 20% or even slightly below that, then investors are paying too much to be invested here.

For example, investors are paying roughly 9x for Salesforce which continues to eye up 20% of revenue growth rates well into fiscal 2021 (Janaury 2022).

Whereas in the case of Slack investors are willing to pay 13x for Slack but that company is growing its revenue growth rates at approximately 30% y/y.

The Bottom Line

Unless Workday can demonstrate tangible numbers that its revenue growth rates can once again reaccelerate back to 20% y/y, investors are likely to find better opportunities elsewhere.

After all, there are plenty of other peers priced either slightly cheaper, while posting similar growth rates, or trading at matching valuations, but expected to continue growing at much faster rates than Workday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.