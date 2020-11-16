While things are not back to "normal" yet, and headwinds still do exist with a potential for another partial shutdown, EIF remains resilient amidst its improved results. Dividend is safe.

Despite continued COVID-19 headwinds, the company continues to manage its segments well, and we're seeing the return of passengers as well as normal operations.

Exchange Income Corporation reported 3Q20 numbers, and results came in as a beat - as I have come to expect from this well-managed company.

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) has managed the crisis without cutting its monthly dividend, unlike many companies that operate in COVID-19 sensitive areas. Not only that, the company has, over the quarters, actually improved certain numbers.

The purpose of this article is to give an update on Exchange Income Corporation and see where we stand after a fairly positive 3Q20 that saw further improvements to many of the company's fundamentals. This quarter should ease the worries of some that the 2Q20 trough would become a trend and that as a result of this, the company would need to look at some other options in the future.

Let's see what we have here.

Exchange Income Corporation - How has the company been doing?

I outlined in my recent article three specific reasons why I didn't do anything with my EIF holding when COVID-19 began, and instead remained committed, with belief and faith in management. That has certainly paid off.

(Source: Annual Reports)

While 2Q20 in terms of the operating environment was positive, 3Q20 was excellent no matter what way you slice it.

Let me qualify that.

Exchange Income Corporation reports positive adjusted net earnings of over $20M, or $0.59 per share, which is not only enough to pay the company's monthly dividend, but fund CapEx and pay down debt - all despite the crisis. The company has also, through CapEx reductions, debt downpayments and reduced maintenance improved the YoY FCF payout ratio from 49% to 45%, even with the pandemic challenges the company is seeing. That means significantly less than half at this point, despite all of these challenges.

As the company forecasted during the last quarter, 3Q20 also saw:

A firm uptick in the number of passengers, with numbers back to 60% of pre-COVID-19 traffic.

Charter operations remain steady, due to the company's organization which allows them to deploy air transport with effective safety protocols, such as transporting medical personnel. EIF has been part of the Canadian program of rotating nurses through isolated communities, and more than 2,000 of these have been transported with EIF.

Significant EBITDA improvement in Quest, due to the M&A of AWI and WIS, both part of the "New Quest Texas" plan.

The manufacturing segment overall saw upticks in EBITDA, also due to the L.V. controls M&A.

Future plans for EIF include complementing existing Medevac services with helicopters aside from planes. The company has also recently taken its first Bombardier Q400 into service to provide charter into Labrador, a new partnership with PAL aerospace/PAL airlines with the Canadian government, as well as the existing one I mentioned in the last article concerning two Dash-8s.

In short, over the past two quarters that have been the most challenging during the company's entire history, Exchange Income Corporation has:

Unfailingly paid the monthly dividend without change, at a fairly appealing payout ratio, even lowered in 3Q20.

Improved the company balance sheet through the downpayment of debt, access to more appealing credit facilities, and debt covenants.

Continued growing, both in its Aerospace as well as its manufacturing ambitions.

Again, this doesn't mean there aren't negatives or risks during the quarter or for the company here. Legacy airline operations continued to provide poor EBITDA contributions, as the company has commitments to scheduled service even during times of reduced volumes. The company has made an active choice not to seek termination in these theaters, as EIC in many of these instances is the only way for logistics - both passengers and freight - as well as medevac. While not operating at a firm loss here, legacy airline business results continue to hamper the company's growth here, and will until things are back into positive. Until then, the company's other operations will have to shoulder the financial load and responsibility.

The size of the company's credit facility is $1.3B, with an additional $300B accordion feature. This currently translates into total available liquidity of $840M including the accordion, for a company that strictly speaking and on a quarterly basis, has no need for it given its positive operational results and cash flows.

The credit facility can therefore be used if the company finds appealing M&A targets. At current levels, the company carries net debt of around $760M. The increase in YoY is due to the M&A and FX, not due to any drawing due to necessity for other reasons. Since the end of 1Q20, the company has actually reduced the net debt by $20M, and current maturities tell us that no long-term debt whatsoever is actually coming due until December of 2022. On the basis of annualized EBITDA, the company currently carries an LT debt/EBITDA of around 2.3X, with covenant limits raised from 4X to 5X as of 2020.

Revenue during the quarter was, of course, down due to COVID-19, but even on the basis of its current earnings and EPS, the company can cover the quarterly dividend simply only with its net earnings, which again is impressive. On the comparison based on FCF less maintenance CapEx, the payout ratio for 2Q20 was still less than 60%.

The headwinds we can expect perhaps more significantly as we move forward is another increase in COVID-19 cases, which seems to be global at this time. These continue, and may continue at an increased level, to impact the company's operations if COVID-19 becomes worse as we go into 4Q20 and 2021.

With the onset to the second wave of the pandemic, the recovery we were beginning to experience in our passenger business in Q3 has stalled and there has been some pullback in passenger numbers, but they are still at levels higher than the initial lows. In Manitoba increased case numbers caused the government at the beginning of November to move restrictions to the Code Red critical level, which has created more uncertainty around our passenger levels in Manitoba and Nunavut. Our passenger business however will rebound quickly when restrictions ease as travel in and out of the communities we serve is essential travel. This quick recovery was evidence in Q3 when communities started to open up. (Source: 3Q20 Earnings Call Transcript, Carmele Peter)

The company has experienced what a reduction of COVID-19 will result in, and how quickly passenger numbers and trends will bounce back. The answer to this is, "nearly instantaneously." Even with things being back more towards a lockdown level, we can expect a similar bounce-back when things go back to normal. With the vaccine now on the way, it's quite literally now only a question of months - and likely no more than that.

Exchange Income Corporation has proven that thanks to its structure and varied cash flows, it can survive even when one of its business arms needs to go back to essentially "survival mode." It can survive, continue to pay the dividend, and continue to operate normally everywhere else. Another period of a few months forced to do this will neither break nor set back the company in a significant manner.

Forecast-wise, the primary cost is of course the ongoing maintenance CapEx of the company's significant fleet of planes in the aerospace/aviation segment. The company does expect the maintenance CapEx to essentially go up or down in tandem with flight hours, which has already reduced it in 2Q20 and 3Q20. The company expects this to continue towards the end of the year. 4Q20 will experience some increase here due to the two Dash-8 planes in the Netherlands, but it's expected to be minimal.

The company's objectives continue to be:

Generate sufficient FCF to pay the dividend, meeting CapEx, and paying down debt.

Maximize shareholder value through investment in subsidiaries.

Grow the business and the range of products offered and expand the company's airline network.

Manage debt levels responsibly.

I view 3Q20 as an excellent quarter where the company once again showed its fundamental strengths and the strengths of its product and service mix in one of the most testing times in memorial.

Exchange Income Corporation - What's the valuation?

Valuation for the company, despite 15% growth since my last article, is still appealing. If you invested back then, you locked in a 7.3% yield with a monthly payout. That yield is now down to around 6.25%, a full 100 bps less. My view is that we've gotten further clarity as to the company's strengths and can expect the company to operate more or less as they are.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Current trends show us that while recovery is occurring, that recovery has not yet reached the company's historical discounted multiple of around 7.7X to OCF, which for the year is expected to come in at around $6.36/share. Unfortunately, these forecasts simply aren't that precise. While analysts on a 2-year basis with a generous error margin have a semblance of accuracy, at 80%+ hit, that 20% margin really is exposed when you look at the shorter-term 50%+ miss rate. In short, Exchange Income Corporation isn't all that easy to forecast on a granular level. This makes sense when you consider the businesses, products, and services that the company mixes.

Low visibility doesn't mean a lack of appeal though, just a demand for higher margins of safety. Given the operating performance we've seen over the course of the pandemic, I view it as unlikely that the company should encounter fundamental difficulties as a result of this for the next few years.

The company currently trades around $35, which comes to around 5.5X average weighted P/OCF, or around 2X lower than historical trends. Trading at these levels for the next 2 years, and ignoring the company's positive OCF growth that's being forecasted, returns would come out to around 25% in total, or 11% annually. I consider this very good as a "base" case, which assumes no improvement in its multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The reversion case to a 7X OCF multiple carries with it potential 2-year returns of 72.6% or 29.21% per year. This is a good bullish case, as I view things, and one that's not even based on something outlandish as EIF tends to trade around a multiple of this level, at least for the past 10-15 years.

This forms a pretty appealing investment case for Exchange Income Corporation, even at the somewhat less appealing investment price, now that things have moved back upward.

The potential for losing money in the long term here is low. Even if the company should drop back down to pandemic valuations, the total loss over 2 years would be more than -6%, and we then consider EIF trading permanently around a 3.8X P/OCF, which I view as unlikely.

I view it unlikely because even during the worst of times, the company delivered positive numbers. Its services are part of the necessary fabric of logistics for many of its operating areas, its manufacturing is showing promise, and management has proven its mettle time and time again. While a bearish overall thesis based on the problems with the legacy airline segments does exist, it's one that's based on fairly temporary COVID-19 trends. We couldn't say this in the prior article, but these issues now have a timer on them, given the pipeline of vaccine delivery.

This makes EIF a "Buy." I want to draw your attention to this part from my previous article.

It is because of this that I choose to look at the company's OCF multiple as more indicative in the long term at this time. At a fair-value historical multiple in terms of operating cash flow, EIF trades similar to my discussed EV/EBITDA 7X multiple - namely at a price target of around ~$45/share for a 7.7X OCF multiple. Long term, and at a 2022E OCF increase from 6.10/share during 2020E (the current forecast) to $6.91/share in 2022 - which I consider to be valid given the company's recovery and new M&As, this gives us a long-term price target of ~$52/share at a 7.5X operating cash flow multiple - but let's make that $48/share, to represent the lower end of the historical 7X OCF multiple. Even the current analyst consensus at today's share price, however, reaches a ~$39/share target, averaging 9 analysts, indicating an OCF multiple of around 6.5X during times when the company is still heavily impacted (Source: S&P Global Infront). Based on that 2020 price target, the upside in Exchange Income Corporation could still be considered to be 22%. When considering the 2022E results, we would have an upside of over twice that - 50%. (Source: Exchange Income Corporation Article, September 2020)

These numbers have only changed slightly. At the lower end of the price target, the upside is now down to around 14%, and at the upper end, the potential has dropped to around 41%. That still makes the company, as I see it, an appealing potential "Buy" here.

Thesis

The company has once again proven in 3Q20 that it has the ability and indeed, will deliver positive results during one of the worst operating environments imaginable. Even while legacy operations remain somewhat in the doldrums with the rising caseload of COVID-19, the company's other operations continue to provide positive cash flows while things recover.

The fact that we now have a ticking clock on how long COVID-19 will continue to be the major issue that it's been for the past few months means that there's also a ticking clock for how long the company's business areas will continue to be impaired as they have been until now. With trends improving, investors are recognizing the opportunity that still does exist in this company, and this is part of the reason for the nearly 5% share price appreciation despite issues in the legacy segments we saw on earnings day.

Exchange Income Corporation isn't a conservatively safe blue-chip stock. It's a small Canadian aerospace/manufacturing company with a market cap just north of $2B. But in my work over the past 2 years, I've found the company to share the conservative nature of many blue-chip stocks, with defensive and conservative management, well-thought-out M&As and ambitions, and their appeal has only increased as they show us how they handle the worst pandemic in the company's history.

I wouldn't consider this an investment on par with blue-chip stocks that yield high yields, but if you're willing to increase your risk/reward ratio, the company's 6-7% yield could indeed be one you could consider here. I view EIF as a class 4 stock - there's no option regardless of the dividend safety, due to the simple fact that EIF lacks a credit rating. Any stock, even domestic safe companies, needs to be put into the context of any larger company on the stock market, as investment appeal needs to be broad-based.

But for what it is, the company certainly does show teeth and strength. It's one that I consider appealing, and while I haven't expanded my holding in some time due to comparative appeal in other stocks, I may increase it going forward.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIFZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.



I own the Canadian ticker, TSE:EIF

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.