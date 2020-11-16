The Shanghai headquartered software company Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API), that is currently trading at a ~31x LTM EV/S multiple, clocked in 128% yoy growth with positive Free Cash Flow last quarter. Given where current software valuations are trading, a 31x multiple for a hyper-growth stock might not seem unreasonable (especially if sales double in ~15-18 months). However, the surprising factor here is the lack of cash burn, which can't be said for several of the company's Western peers. Put these numbers in the context of some great proprietary technology, and a highly-scalable business model in a rapidly growing industry, Agora offers significant upside potential.

In this article, I discuss what Agora exactly does, what makes the technology special, the growth runway ahead, and why it might be worth a look for investors. I've recently taken a position in API in my fairly concentrated equity portfolio and intend to hold it for some time.

Introducing Agora

Source: Agora

Agora is a Real-Time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE-PaaS) company. A PaaS is essentially a model for building and developing applications without the need for maintaining and managing hardware and software infrastructure. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is an example of a PaaS company, more specifically CPaaS (Communication-PaaS) that provides APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and SDKs (Software Development Kits) that target a broad variety of communication services. Twilio's products allow developers to integrate audio, video, and text messaging through different channels into a variety of use cases without the back-end complexity. As one would guess, the demand for these use cases rose dramatically since the pandemic struck and Twilio has benefited as a result. Agora has similar offerings and has been in the real-time engagement game for some time, with a more focused product ecosystem with a video offerings bias. The company classifies its products under "Real-Time Engagement" though I see it as an evolving subset of "Communications".

Source: F-1 Filing

It is first worth expanding on what exactly "Real-Time" means. Real-time refers to low latency, which in turn is highly dependent on the back-end network that enables the transfer of video or audio. For text-based communication, latency isn't particularly an issue, but for live-video engagement, there's a lot of room for development. Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) existed and largely succeeded because of the company's superior native architecture that put it ahead in relative progress towards the end-goal of making video-conferencing frictionless. Imagine if anyone has access to great live-video tech and could integrate it in any way they chose. That's what Agora offers, and appears to have a technological advantage as a platform. The long-term target here is literally "real-time". From video-based customer engagement, telehealth, online education, live video streaming platforms, gaming, seamless broadcasting and webinars, there is immense potential here. The use cases are plentiful and the current environment has accelerated the sheer demand for these use cases.

Agora's Network Overlay

Agora's Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTN) is the not so secret sauce in achieving the quality required for real-time engagement. Here is an excerpt from the F-1 filing:

The real-time data transmission is handled by our Software-Defined Real-Time Network, or SD-RTN, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet running on more than 200 co-located data centers worldwide. Using sophisticated algorithms, the SD-RTN continually monitors and optimizes data transmission paths through the network to minimize latency and packet loss, enabling high quality real-time engagement across millions of concurrent users. Source: Agora's F-1 Filing

While that sounds all well and good, to understand why Agora works as well as it does, we have to start at the shortcomings of current public internet and content delivery networks. The SD-RTN solves some major problems and is a crucial factor in contributing to an important tech moat for the company.

Internet Networks & SD-RTN

As public internet providers have evolved, the priority has always been delivery and scalability to meet exponentially growing appetites for internet use cases. Data across the internet is sent through a complex spider web of different physical networks managed by various operators. A typical ISP or Internet Service Provider has routing policies through this spider web that prioritize cost savings (paying less for transiting data through third-party networks) at the expense of reliability and quality. High-quality demanding use cases such as video and audio suffer from connectivity and latency issues.

SD-RTN claims to optimize routing, scaling, and quality issues through an intelligently designed software overlay. The company highlights the improvement through "packet loss" measurements and latency. Packets can be conceived as units of data that are transferred between ingress and egress points in a network. In Agora's words, a packet is lost if the packet isn't transferred to the end-point within a predetermined amount of time. Packet loss is accentuated through network congestion, noise and attenuation errors, and occasional network failures. Source: Agora SD-RTN White Paper

The 200 co-located data centres of Agora's network are dedicated to providing sub-second latency and higher uptime when compared to incumbents. The chart above was taken from the company's white paper on their network and provides some colour on exactly how much better their network is compared to the regular public internet.

Content Delivery Networks & SD-RTN

Content Delivery Networks in a sense are also layers on the internet spiderweb that aim to solve some of the aforementioned issues for broadcasting large amounts of data. The traditional CDN network architecture we've come to know replicates content from a source to geographically distributed data centres, that in turn distribute the content to end-users. To achieve quality, however, CDN's have buffers and delays to deliver smooth resolution video streaming. While traditional CDN's help with one-way quality, they fall short of two-way or multi-party engagement (think video chat or videos having to be sent in several directions as part of a large interactive broadcast). The demanding use cases such as interactive video require <100ms in latency that becomes difficult to achieve cross country and cross-continent, and beyond which the quality of real-time engagement begins to get pretty annoying. I'm sure many of us have experienced a sub-par VC connection in some form in the past week.

Source: Agora SD-RTN White Paper

The above picture somewhat summarizes how the SD-RTN functions when compared to traditional CDN's without going too far into the technical stuff. Think about sending a packet over the spider web network. Some paths are closer than others, some paths are faster than others. The SD_RTN blasts redundant data to multiple paths to figure out which ones are the fastest. It establishes common paths across multiple parties and optimizes routes that connect across edges of the spiderweb. This is different when compared to pushing data forward centrally and then re-routing it again to the edges. So it's an exceptionally smart digital traffic manager for the internet. If a traditional path isn't available, it offers alternative back-up paths that make the network more reliable for uptime.

Ultimately, the results are highly available, scalable, and quick, therefore offering quality superior to that of incumbents by a significant magnitude. Edge CDN or generally superior CDN technology is constantly evolving and given how digital our lives have become right now, there's been a wave of energized product-market fit for these next-gen networks that can perform. Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) investors would likely concur. In a sense, Agora solves very similar problems that Fastly does with its tech, but the business is structured as a suite of APIs backed by this tech rather than an all-encompassing edge CDN provider.

Mega Market Opportunity

Agora cited IDC's market forecast CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) for the F-1 filing. By looking at the latest data, IDC expects the worldwide CPaaS market to grow from $4.2B in 2019 to $17.7B in 2024 implying a CAGR of 33%. This includes the impact of Covid 19, which they specifically stated may slow down growth during 2020 but could increase long-term adoption from accelerated cloud transformation in 2021 and beyond. (Source: IDC)

Without attempting to forecast my own TAM (Total Addressable Market), I would interpret IDC's growth rate as a declining curve. So we'd naturally expect a higher than 33% growth rate in 2019, and a lower than 33% growth rate in 2024. As of the last quarter, Agora posted a 128% yoy growth, which was a substantial acceleration from their own 2019 levels. I also found projections from other market forecasters (Mordor Intelligence), that the Asia Pacific is likely recording some of the fastest growth rates for CPaaS. Agora is active not just in China and the US, but also in India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia. In fact, the company has a dedicated Director of Sales for India while one of the Co-Founders is the Head of APAC and Emerging Markets (Source).

Source: Google Trends for the Search Term "Agora API"

Having lived in both Southeast Asia and India, I can't stress enough how large the opportunity is for video engagement is in the region. Tik Tok was banned in India recently and there's been a huge a rush of local copycats to fill in the gaping hole it left in the country. I'm secretly hoping that those copycats are using the Agora API as an Agora shareholder but haven't factored anything into my thesis yet as there's very little information to go off. Regardless, India, Southeast Asia, and Brazil combined have a population well over 2 billion people. The network, demand, and scaling opportunities for services that have achieved product-market fit in these geographies is tremendous.

The broader takeaway here is that Agora is likely outpacing its industry CAGR (and therefore gaining market share), targeting a global market including some of the fastest-growing geographies, and generally has the momentum we'd want from a high-growth company riding a strong secular technology trend.

Competition, Product Differentiation, & Geographical Advantage

It goes without saying that Twilio is the big elephant in the room as far as CPaaS competition goes. Twilio has it's own software designed virtual network that backs up their real-time communication products such as video-centric APIs. Other competitors include Vonage and other indirect competitors such as popular apps like Zoom that may become a de facto video communication tool without the need for in-app native video formats in a variety of cases.

I found it particularly difficult to identify sources that directly compare the speed of Agora's SD-RTN with that of Twilio. Packet loss, latency, and the usual measurements are broadly difficult to find for head to head comparisons. Agora offers guides on migrating from platforms like Twilio and claims their tools are simpler and require less effort to use for developers. It's healthy to view this with some skepticism. The SD-RTN however, appears to be truly pioneering and while Agora only went public recently, their tech has been around, tried and tested, and has formed the backbone of their API products for some time. In the Q2 earnings call, management remarked that although there's competition, the company is going beyond to tactically build out products and samples for most of their use cases, thereby removing as much friction as possible in onboarding developers and nudging them towards their goals.

Source: Agora Developer Center

Emphasizing their video advantage makes sense especially given Twilio's historical strengths in other communications forms. In my opinion, it's wise to take a step back and look at the broader opportunity to see if there's enough room for multiple companies to grow. If we're looking at a $5B-$6B CPaaS opportunity this year, of which Twilio has taken $1.4B, Agora is comparatively tiny and underpenetrated going off of their ~$100m annual revenue run rate. Ultimately, I think Agora doesn't have to be an outright winner for it to expand comfortably from current levels as a serious competitor. What's important at this relatively young stage is that there is a fair amount of green-field growth, particularly in Asian markets, and the financials and sales metrics show signs of immense momentum.

Agora's China home field base for their engineering team is a huge strength as far as geographical advantages go. Stating the obvious, engineering salaries and office rent in Shanghai incur fewer costs compared to the Valley. But another cornerstone factor is the fact that the current CEO Tony Zhao, was CTO of YY (NASDAQ: YY) and likely has a strong local team to keep developing their platform. Agora, by extension, likely knows and understands the Chinese market and local opportunity for their products better than Twilio does. We've seen time and again how difficult it is to replicate products that have worked in the US within China and have them succeed. Agora has a foot in both doors here and I won't be surprised if it outperforms expectations and becomes domestically dominant. Even if the US opportunity faces stiff competition, Agora likely has a long growth runway domestically. It will be interesting to track how they gain traction in emerging markets in the coming quarters.

Growth & Financials

Source: Author, Data from Q2 Earnings Presentation

A few more numbers from last quarter are presented below:

Revenues grew by 128% yoy

Gross margin stood at 66.4%

Adjusted EBITDA was positive at a 16.89% margin

Free Cash Flow was positive at an 8.24% margin

Dollar based net expansion rate stood at 183.2% on a trailing twelve-month basis

Source: Q2 2020 Financial Results

These early numbers are what first attracted me to stock and pushed me to take a deeper look. It is exceedingly rare for a business to have triple-digit growth while being cash flow generative. The operating expenses appear to be minimal and stand in huge contrast to Western peers, likely due to the home field cost advantage in Shanghai. As a software company, there really isn't too much that takes up from the bottom-line once mass scale has been achieved. The high costs come from engineering salaries at that stage. While we've come to expect software businesses to become cash flow generative after their sales growth hits about 40% yoy, Agora is clearly well ahead of the curve. This means they can reinvest their growth and have deep pockets to do so when compared to their competitors. It then comes down to a matter of execution.

Expanding upon growth figures, the dollar-based net expansion rate is quite remarkable. Usage of Agora's APIs spiked in the face of the pandemic and some natural deceleration has occurred when comparing June to Feb/March. The management has however stated that there's appears to be a normalization for video engagement in the last quarter that is likely to be sticky. Agora has a "pay-as-you-go" model so we can expect lumpy revenues, but since the new normal appears to be in steady-state, the prospects for sustained revenue growth are very promising. On the new customer front, the company grew its total number of customers by 26.3% sequentially. By sequentially, I mean from March 2020 to June 2020 which is once again excellent for a public market company. This should help keep the expansion rate going strong in the coming quarters.

Valuation

Source: Koyfin

At the surface, a 31x EV/S multiple would seem expensive but I'm more interested in what that multiple would look like in a year or two. Going by my own projections and extending the trend of declining growth rates, I expect an NTM EV/S in the 18-20x range. I've accounted for the abrupt spike in March and therefore a sharply slower growth rate in Q1 and Q2 2021. At $39, that means API is worth a small position in my portfolio. With the current growth, Free Cash Flow generation, robust tech, and mega market opportunity, the price is worth it. Though I must say, this is a high risk, high reward stock considering the company's relative youth as a publicly-traded entity. I've commented on the risks investors should consider and some possibilities that could lead to large drawdowns below.

Risks

Competition from Twilio and other CPaaS

Geopolitical tensions between the US and China may lead to some fundamental or non-fundamental impact on the business; the latter could be highly sentimental driven stock price action that leads to drawdowns

Foreign currency risk

Regulatory risk, from one or more of the countries the company operates in.

A potential lock-up expiry selloff; there may not be anything fundamental other than an influx of supply of shares from institutional investors taking their profits. This is could be likely given the price had a >100% move upwards on its first day of trading and is still substantially above the offering price despite the recent drawdowns

Systemic risks; sector rotations, and general market movements can have amplified effects on Agora, that is a higher risk stock and could thus experience magnified drawdowns

Conclusion

I'm long Agora (NASDAQ: API). For a company of this quality, the forward valuation multiples are reasonable and the current price presents significant upside for long-term investors that are willing to stomach some volatility. I'm not swinging big yet, mainly due to the high risks I mentioned above. For a ~$3.3B company, it has the potential to double from here in the next 2-3 years if the growth rates keep up and it proves itself as a heavy hitter. So far, it's checking all the boxes. It's a high-risk, high-reward play on a seemingly inevitable secular growth trend of video-based engagement worldwide.

