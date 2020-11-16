Selling for 9x earnings and barely half of book value, TFS is priced as though it's in a downturn. But actually, it's putting up excellent results in 2020.

The bank screens poorly on financial websites, however it's actually incredibly cheap when you look at the real numbers.

TFS Financial (TFSL) is my top holding in the regional banking sector. In addition to offering a well-covered 7% dividend yield, there's also considerable upside potential for the stock price. As banks such as TFS continue reporting better-than-expected results, sentiment should start to catch up with the underlying trend.

In fact, like with Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) and a few other banks that I frequently write about, TFS is enjoying record results thanks to the post-pandemic mortgage boom. Everyone wants to improve their living situations, and banks are enjoying bustling business as a result.

In TFSL's third quarter results, for example, the bank's CEO stated that:

“We continue to adapt to remain strong, stable and safe and maintain the highest level of service to our customers. We have focused on operating efficiently and managing expenses, as our non-interest expense ratio of 1.20% was the lowest it has been since we went public in 2007. At the same time, we have been able to meet the demand of a booming mortgage market. We originated over $1.2 billion in first and second mortgage loans. This is the highest number of originations in a single quarter in 15 years."

This is precisely the sort of combination you want to see. The bank has lowered its costs to the lowest level in its history. Meanwhile mortgage activity is reaching new heights. It's impressive work maximizing efficiency on both ends of that equation.

The loan book is also performing exceedingly well. The company didn't have to add any meaningful additional loan loss provisions despite Covid-19 as its mortgages are continuing to pay in full. As of September 30, 2020, TFS had just $28 million in delinquent loans. Incredibly enough, this figure actually improved slightly from the same point in 2019, and is now at just 21 basis points of the bank's overall loan book.

In short, there's no sign whatsoever that the current economic malaise has caused any meaningful change in existing loan quality within TFS' primary markets. That shouldn't be surprising, as TFS avoids taking much risk with its loan book. Its first mortgages, on average, are made to borrowers with a 759 credit score and for only a 68% loan-to-value. Thus, TFS is lending to high-quality borrowers on properties that would have to lose a third of their value before the bank faced any meaningful risk.

The bank's loan book is also very vanilla in its composition. As of the latest 10-K, 82% of its loans were for one-to-four family home mortgages, 17% were for home equity lines of credit, and everything else (including construction) being just 1% of the mix. The bank's home state of Ohio made up more than half of all its loans, with Florida coming in just under 20%, and other states making up the balance. TFS' loan mix, both in terms of loan type and geography, has not materially changed over the past five years.

As you may have heard, the Florida housing market is hot right now, so there should be minimal issues there. Ohio is less on the national radar, however its sales are strong as well. With three relatively-large cities in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland, Ohio is seeing people taking advantage of telecommuting to work from cheaper environments. In Central Ohio, which is anchored by Columbus, home sales are up 20% year-over-year and prices have jumped 16%. So TFS' core Ohio loan book should be in fine shape.

Why Is TFSL So Cheap? A Deeper Look Into Its MHC Structure

The following will be old news for many TFS owners, but it's an essential discussion for understanding why the stock is exceptionally cheap.

TFS Financial is a mutual holding company "MHC", meaning it is in a different class than most publicly-traded banks. An MHC is run by and for its depositors, rather than outside shareholders. However, many MHCs end up not having enough capital to compete. Thus, a procedure was created to allow MHCs to convert into traditional public companies.

This is a two-stage process. In the first stage, the MHC sells a minority portion of the stock to the public. After a few years the MHC has the right (but not the obligation) to finish the conversion and become a fully public company.

A few dozen banks, including TFS, are currently in the first-stage of the conversion. TFS's CEO has indicated that he is in no rush to finish the conversion, and that this decision will lie with the next generation of the bank's leadership. However, the CEO, Marc Stefanski, is in his mid-sixties, so a retirement could be on the table fairly soon if he so wishes.

In any case, as a first stage MHC, only a small portion of the company's ownership is actually offered as publicly-traded stock. For TFS specifically, the company seemingly has 280 million shares of stock (this is what you'll see if you look it up online). But only 53 million of these are actually traded on the NASDAQ. The rest are sitting in TFS's vault - unused and inert. From a company filing:

At November 22, 2019, there were 280,028,912 shares of the Registrant’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding, of which 227,119,132 shares, or 81.11% of the Registrant’s common stock, were held by Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC, the Registrant’s mutual holding company.

At some point in the future, TFSL will issue those 227 million shares to the public, probably at about 80 to 90% of book value, bringing in several billion dollars of proceeds. At that point, it will have way way too much capital, and likely engage in M&A, issue a massive special dividend, or sell itself to a larger Midwestern bank.

However, and here's the key thing, those 227 million shares count in TFSL's reported results today! That's why the stock looks so expensive to the average investor (and the average financial website screener). Just from looking at the reported numbers on Seeking Alpha or Yahoo Finance you'd think the stock was absurdly expensive (50x P/E or so) and that the dividend wasn't covered out of earnings.

But the truth is that 81% of the company's stock doesn't actually exist in a meaningful way. Those 227 million shares aren't a tangible entity yet. When they do come into existence, TFSL should be able to sell them for something reasonably close to book value, $25+ per share, adding even more value to our already seriously mispriced stock.

So What Are TFSL's 53 Million Shares Worth?

TFSL stock is at $16 now, which makes for a market cap of $850 million. Keep that number in mind while looking at the bank's historical earnings:

Source: Quickfs

As you can see, the bank pulled in $91 million of net income over the past 12 months. That represents a new record high (I've said it before but it's still true, mortgages are booming right now). Thus, as you can deduce, the bank is selling for 9x earnings. Additionally, net income is up around 35% over the past five years, even before you factor in the share buyback. So we're talking 9x earnings on something that can grow EPS in the 5-7%/year range. That's clearly cheap.

However, you could argue that TFSL stock is valued more on book value rather than earnings. Why's that? Because of the future second-step conversion.

Remember, only 19% of the company is publicly-traded. Thus, the price you get for the 81% in the future is vital to how things turn out. Generally, second-step conversions happen at a slight discount to book value. So the higher TFS can get book value before the conversion, the more beneficial it will be for shareholders.

Right now, book value is around $1.7 billion. It's been flat at that level for many years now.

Data by YCharts

Is that a problem? No, it's not. In fact TFSL was (and still is) overcapitalized, and thus it has been buying back tons of stock and paying a huge dividend (you can do cool things when you're at 9x earnings/11% earnings yield, after all).

And don't forget that TFSL has aggressively repurchased stock. Thus, while book value is flat on an overall basis, on a per share basis, book value is exploding higher.

I started the above chart at the end of 2014, as it makes for easy math. In 2014, TFSL had 76 million real shares of stock outstanding and $1.8 billion in book value. That's $23.68 per share.

Now, book value has declined slightly to $1.67 billion. In return for that, however, we got rid of 23 million shares! (Not to mention the generous dividends along the way as well). So now book value is $31/share thanks to the dramatically smaller denominator. Over the past six years, book value is up more than $7/share, plus TFSL has paid out more than $4/share of dividends. That's simply incredible value creation under-the-hood on a $16 stock.

Going Forward

TFSL is currently earning around $1.75 per share per year in profits. As mentioned above, profits are at a record high and increasing, so figure there is upside to that as well.

Against that, the company is currently paying out $1.12 per share in annual dividends. As you can see, there's an extra 60 cents of annual profit beyond what is needed for the dividend.

Where is the extra capital going? Until last year, it went heavily into the share buyback. However, the company had repurchased less than $1 million of stock in 2020 prior to when the buyback was suspended for Covid-19. I'd imagine they'll get the buyback rolling again in 2021, as Covid has not had a material negative impact on the bank (if anything, it's a plus due to the housing boom).

For the time being though with no share repurchases, even more capital will pile up. Yes, some of it is being used to back new loans, as the bank is currently growing loans by about 5%/year. However, there is still a large annual surplus of profits now beyond what needs to be retained to fuel growth. This means that, going forward, either even more excess free capital will pile up on the balance sheet, or there will be more dividend hikes. I believe the bank will choose dividend hikes, as it was already trending this direction prior to Covid-19.

Next year, we should get, at minimum, another one penny bump per quarter, and honestly I'm expecting higher unless the buyback comes back in a major way. Thus, if the stock price stays flat at $16, the stock should be yielding at least mid-7%s and possibly more. More likely, the stock price will go meaningfully as banks in general recover, and people in particular take a look at TFS' unusually strong dividend and record profits.

Potential Risks

One concern that investors might have with TFS is prepayment risk, since the bank is primarily making longer-duration mortgages. As interest rates decline, people tend to pay these off early, which deprives the bank of anticipated interest flows in future years. Upon receiving the capital bank early, there may not be adequate investment opportunities to replace the prior loans.

While this is a risk factor for TFS -- they specifically highlight it in the 10-K, for example -- it's not one I'm greatly concerned about. For one thing, mortgage rates have already been declining for many years and yet TFS has put up acceptable economic returns over that stretch. With interest rates approaching the zero bound now, it seems unlikely that the pre-payment problem would get worse for the bank now than it has been previously when interest rates still had more room to compress.

Additionally, looking at an interest rate sensitivity for TFS' economic value of equity "EVE", we see the worst outcome actually comes from a sudden dramatic surge in interest rates -- a 300 basis points surge would cause a significant blow:

Source: 10-Q

These figures were as of June, and since then, interest rates are moving up a bit. This is great for TFS, as its equity value would increase to a moderate degree with a move in interest rates of up to 100 basis points.

If rates suddenly dropped an additional 100 basis points from where they were in June, the bank could potentially see its EVE drop 12%, and the effect on the stock price might be slightly larger, as we'd be talking a $158 million decline in the equity value off an $850 million market cap now. However, it's worth asking just how likely it is that rates plunge from here given how low they are already. Rates may continue to grind lower over a longer period, but that's a different matter.

More broadly though, let's get to the other concern around TFS -- the bank's net interest margin has moved lower in recent years, falling from 2.2% in FY' 2016 to 1.7% for the fiscal year 2020. In a vacuum, this would be a troublesome development. You can also add to that that the bank only generates around a sixth of its revenues from non-interest income, so it is more exposed to a downward-trending NIM than many other regional banks.

However, the bank has more than offset this through a variety of other factors such as loan growth, extensive cost-cutting measures, and the benefits of the corporate tax cut. As a result, TFS' return on equity has gone up, even in the face of the falling NIM. Sure, critics can say, a return on equity in the 5s now is still far from admirable. However, when you're only paying half of book value, you get a lot of leeway for a lower-than-median profitability metrics. Also, it's worth pointing out that the bank doubled its non-interest income over the past year, and is taking steps to improve its profitability on that metric as compared to its peer banks.

Even still, if interest rates stay low forever and the bank doesn't do anything to catalyze value, such as buying back more stock, theoretically shares could linger around 0.5x book value for even longer, leading to minimal return for the stock beyond the baseline dividend yield. TFSL stock spent a lot of time in the $15-$18 range over the past five years, and it's not hard to imagine the stock continuing to linger there if NIM continues trending in the wrong direction and management doesn't take other proactive measures to support the share price.

Data by YCharts

The coronavirus undid a lot of work in terms of TFSL stock finally trading up toward book value after years of sideways action.

Upside Beyond The Dividend Yield

TFS' book value is currently $31/share. If the company doesn't buy back any more stock, book value should rise at around 50 cents/share per year (i.e. whatever's leftover from profits after paying out the dividend). If they resume buying back stock in 2021, book value will go up faster, as repurchasing shares worth $31 each at a $16 price is an easy way to increase your equity per share.

I believe shares should trade at a minimum of 0.6x and probably closer to 0.7x book value as long as TFS is in MHC form with no hints of a near-term conversion. That, in turn, gets you a share price of $19-$22. Not coincidentally, this is where TFSL stock was trading prior to Covid. With any resumption of the share buyback or a sustained surge in earnings thanks to the housing boom, I wouldn't be shocked to see a share price of $26, or 0.8x book. It might be tempting to aim for a higher share price, but the confusion over the MHC structure is a long-standing issue that is unlikely to be cleared up anytime soon. So don't expect TFSL stock to trade at book value. However, the current 50% discount is much too excessive.

So there's plenty of capital gains potential from the current price. On top of that, you also get the dividend, which is presently at 7.1%. Let's figure the stock goes to $24 over the next three years, which is my base case. 50% stock price upside plus a 7% yield makes for an attractive total return.

On the downside, risk is lower than the average regional bank as TFS is overcapitalized and its loan book is made up of low risk/modest reward home mortgages in pretty uneventful markets such as Ohio. TFS fared well in 2008, and it's hard to see how a second wave/economic double dip sort of thing would cause much harm now either.

Banks are out of favor in general, and TFS in particular is ignored because most investors don't understand the math behind mutual holding companies. These factors have combined to leave TFSL stock as a low-risk 7%-yielder with considerable share price upside as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFSL,HIFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.