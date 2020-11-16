SPYG Overview

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) offers investors the possibility of tracking the S&P 500 Growth Index at an expense ratio of only 0.04%. This expense ratio is way lower than its peers, and it offers investors a valuable opportunity. SPYG had a spectacular comeback from the COVID-19 crash, as growth companies skyrocketed after the selloff. Still, investors should be cautious, as sunny days may not last much longer.

SPYG's returns match the performance of the S&P 500 Growth Index. Although the fund is diversified, the top ten holdings of the fund are technology companies. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted one. Thus, the overall picture is not very different. The technology sector accumulates nearly half of the SPYG. High exposure to the technology sector leaves investors vulnerable to a possible tech selloff as investor attention slides to value stocks.

On the other hand, if optimism dims as coronavirus cases increase exponentially before the vaccine is ready, we can experience another market crash. Growth companies are more vulnerable to a market fall, as their valuations moved way faster than their earnings.

(Source: SPDR)

High Tech Exposure

SPYG is moderately diversified, yet its biggest exposure is tech companies. In the case of a tech selloff similar to 2018, investors could lose a significant portion of their investments. It is not a wild possibility to expect a selloff, as Nasdaq moved way above pre-COVID-19 levels. Holdings in the S&P 500 Growth Index are overbought after the COVID-19 recovery.

Data by YCharts

From the table below, we can see the ten largest holdings of the fund, and nearly all of them are technology companies. Lately, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) dominated the S&P 500 with excessive valuations, and now they are the bulky portion of the index with a high correlation coefficient with each other. Although Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) are payment companies, they turned into technology companies. They share similar movement patterns with the rest of the companies in the top ten holdings.

Data by YCharts

(Source: SPDR)

Vaccine Rally and Normalization

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech’s (BNTX) 90 percent effective vaccine pushed investors to reevaluate their investment strategies. The US 10-yr rate sharply increased after the news, as investors' risk appetite quickly changed. Investors remembered there are valuable qualities other than growth and value companies sharply rose. During COVID-19, we have seen the opposite story, where value companies lost investor interest while growth stories appreciated. Investors have been neglecting value stocks for a long time, so we can assume that value stocks will outperform growth companies in the short term.

Data by YCharts

The markets have realized COVID-19 is not forever. Soon, there will be more vaccines and treatments, increasing the odds of a normal life by the end of 2021. Normal life means old-style successful companies will be back on track with their businesses and continue what they have been doing for their shareholders. Value companies are more appealing under such a scenario, as they have repeatedly proved their success with their strong earnings. Normalization suggests money does not have to go for growth stories anymore as much as it used to. Investors will be better off investing in companies with high free cash flow and earnings, as the cost of capital will be way higher in the post-COVID-19 era.

Data by YCharts

Extreme Valuations and Second Wave Risk

Nasdaq recorded all-time highs in the middle of the worst pandemic of the 21st century. Valuations of tech companies skyrocketed, as excessive money had nowhere else to go. The average P/E ratio of the fund is above 34x, and the Price/Cash Flow ratio is 21. These figures are way higher than they used to be for these top ten holdings. The earnings growth rates are high, but valuations can quickly change as the cost of capital increases. The Fed is not going to increase the policy rate soon, but we saw the light at the end of the road. COVID-19 is poised to end in 2021, and the Fed will increase the interest rates when the economy is back on track.

(Source: SPDR)

Besides, COVID-19 risk is not over by any means. If vaccine thrill fades and pessimism takes over, we can see another stock market crash. If there happens to be a drop, growth stocks will take the worst hit, as they have greater room to fall.

Risks

The current situation is a double-edged sword. I do not see a good scenario for growth companies. If positive vaccine news continues, capital will flow to old-school companies and value stocks will rise. As a result, investor interest in growth companies will fade, and growth companies will underperform.

On the other hand, COVID-19 is still a threat, with coronavirus cases rising faster than ever. Pessimistic vaccine news can trigger a stock market selloff, and in this case, growth companies will collapse. Still, with the effect of young tech-savvy investors, growth stocks may keep rising for another while before a correction. Yet, risks are way too high, and being left out sounds more appealing than bearing extreme risks.

Takeaway

SPYG performed superbly in the last couple of years, and I believe it has high potential in the long run. However, it is not a good time to jump on the train. Investors should wait for a correction, as growth companies have lost their appeal for the short term as investor attention has shifted to value stocks in the hopes of normalization. All in all, both the good and the bad scenarios spell trouble for growth companies. I believe SPYG is extremely risky at this point. I suggest looking into value ETFs, as investors are shifting towards value companies. Also, value stocks are likely to be more resilient to a possible stock market correction, as they have stagnated after the coronavirus crash and are already undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.