In the long run, I would consider Europris a "BUY" at lower valuations due to its product mix. The company is a "HOLD" here.

Current trends continue to support the company. COVID-19 means borders are restricted, and Norwegians are shopping at home more than in Sweden.

I've written a number of articles about the Norwegian mixed discount retailer Europris (OTC:ERPSY), and own a 1% portfolio stake in the company. The reason for this is well-described in my initial, and following article, leading the company to a significant outperformance both on a domestic and international basis when compared to broader indices.

The time has come to delve into 3Q20 trends to see if the company can defend its valuation, or if it has become overvalued to the point where taking profits might become an option.

Europris - How has the company been doing?

Unsurprisingly, a mixed discount retailer has enjoyed some pretty positive trends in a nation where Amazon (AMZN) really doesn't exist, and where the nation's largest grocers are comparatively small. Indeed, most things in terms of size are relatively small in Norway - and Europris with its 265 stores across virtually all of Norway's states and municipalities, do a very brisk business, but even more so when Norwegians can't buy things abroad.

(Source: Europris 3Q20 Presentation)

As we specified in the last article, the company has improved its sourcing and supply chains by cooperating with Finnish and Swedish companies, which improves margins and makes it easier for the company to get some specific products that otherwise would have to be sourced from far away. Europris is, simply put a very effective organization, both in terms of sourcing, in terms of marketing, in terms of store placement, and logistics. While Europris itself may not be decades old, or on the stock market, the company's organization has decades worth of wholesaler experience.

The company's centralized warehouse is set to be the jewel in that crown, and Europris can add to its record a successful record of growth even during what has become one of the worst pandemics in decades.

(Source: Europris 3Q20 Presentation)

Simply put, if you were an early bird for Europris investment, you're currently a very happy investor.

Europris continues to follow trends echoed by the Swedish grocery market. The fact is the Swedish grocery market, due to the position of the grocers, has the potential to achieve margins that U.S. grocers can only dream about - above 4-6% in fact. The reason for this is that their dominant position gives them the leverage to pressure sources to divulge operational methods, production, and so forth. An example. ICA contacts Sweden's largest Chicken processor and pressures them to start processing ICA's own brand of chicken at a lower cost. ICA will continue to sell both, but if they don't, they'll pull the brand's chicken entirely, thereby denying 40% of the population, and the company, access to that chicken and profits respectively. Usually, that company has no international market to speak of, so, therefore, must agree and take the hit to its operating margins.

That's how many of the grocery store-brands were formed. Their ingredients and setup are identical to brand-names but sold at a lower cost and due to strategies like these. Now, this is one of the few problems with ICA in Sweden, and the company has come under increased scrutiny from media and regulators due to this. It's possible that we may see change here going forward. For now, however, Nordic retailers and grocers enjoy margins you won't really see elsewhere.

Europris, which is a mixed retailer/grocer, has a gross margin of 42.8%, and this margin has held up well, despite the company's shift towards a grocery focus.

During 3Q20, the company reported:

A year-over-year increase in EBITDA of 53%

1.4B NOK available in cash and credit.

One new store open, three more approved.

Very well-prepared for Christmas sales.

Early trends in the 4th quarter appear extremely positive.

115% year-over-year increase in net profit.

Everything seems, as such, ready to really blow 2020 out of the park, delivering a solid dividend for the coming year. Sales performance was up - 26.5% growth - and the COVID-19 measures boosted this even more. While Swedish border towns who in the end have large parts of their economy dependent on our Norwegian neighbors are suffering deeply, Europris is enjoying some incredible sales increase. The company also saw a year-over-year increase in basket sizes.

The fact is, the company's mix of retail and grocery has outperformed not only other various retail stores but everything.

(Source: Europris 3Q20 Presentation)

Norway continues to show the same trend as the rest of Europe, with shopping center closures and foot traffic declines slowing to a crawl - but Europris thriving, at the very least.

The company also significantly improved its net debt position, due to improved earnings and downpayment, now at no more than 2.8B, which as of last quarter comes to around a 1.74X net debt to EBITDA on an annualized basis - some truly excellent trends here.

The centralized warehouse continues on track as well, with operations already started in the high-bay areas, and automation tests in the low-bay areas started during 3Q20. In 2021, the automated solutions will start in the low areas, and in 2Q21, all of the company's logistics operations will be managed out of the centralized warehouse.

Lease expirations for old warehouses will be finished in 2022.

Europris continues, in marketing, to go for a traditional sort of leaflet strategy mixed with new technologies such as apps and digital solutions. Demand during the pandemic was extreme, but the company managed to shift product offerings and pushes to avoid empty shelves. The new organization is also now far more used to the quick shift in partial product mix to reflect seasonal highlights and shifting temperatures. While the company's increased grocery focus means that parts of the inventory have become constant, the company has instead increased the pace of shifting seasonal and holiday items in and out.

As expected from the pandemic, E-commerce grew massively, at 106% YoY. Still, as of now, it only represents 0.9% of actual sales, meaning that a massive majority of customers still prefer visiting the store. Even with home deliveries up 57%, this is still a very limited amount.

(Source: Europris 3Q20 Presentation)

The company's forecasts for the remainder of the year are extremely positive. The company forecasts strong FY20 development thanks to COVID-19, with a stable growth trend continuing throughout essentially all of October 2020. The long-term COVID-19 effects are still to be seen, but overall the negative impacts on the company have been insignificant.

The company is well-prepared for the above-advertised Christmas season of 2020, and it'll be exciting to see where things go in 4Q20 and 2021.

In short, Europris has performed extremely well.

Europris - What is the valuation?

Valuation for Europris unfortunately hasn't improved all that much. At this juncture, investors may need to start considering a premium for the company to perhaps be somewhat valid in the long term. Europris' long-term shift towards groceries means that the company will start acting more like a traditional grocer. An above-15 P/E ratio for a variety of retailers is doubtful to be appealing, but national Swedish peers trade well above 20X earnings, though these are essentially 100% groceries. Finding the right fair value for Europris is, as they say, tricky.

It also doesn't help that current EPS estimates are ballooning the company's P/E-ratio. Under literally any previous year, or any 5-year averages, the current 46.80 NOK price would indicate a multiple of well over 20X.

(Source: Börsdata, Europris EPS/Year, NOK)

At current estimates, however, the P/E for the company based on forward estimates is actually below 15X, or at 14.2X. The question becomes whether this growth in earnings represents a one-time trend or the company's "new normal".

Based on how things have been under COVID-19, I'm at this time extremely hesitant to use the company's 2020 results as forward guidance. How much positive impact COVID-19 has had on these results and how much is improved operational performance is hard to say at this time, which means that I consider an average calculation based on earnings to be the most "fair" method of calculating a target. This is of course coupled with what the market expects the company to earn in the coming year.

However, a significant amount of the company's earnings of course come from areas close to Norway's major population hubs. These hubs are close to the Swedish border, which means that it's inevitable that Europris catches some of the shoppers that usually visit Sweden, which is currently suffering the opposite effect and are having to lay off employees.

Based on current analyst expectations, these consider at least 1 NOK/share of the EPS to be COVID-19 related, on an annualized basis. The expectation for 2021 is an EPS of around 3.2 NOK/share, compared to 4.5 NOK/share for 2020, a massive increase due to the Christmas shopping. The 5-year average EPS including both of these expectations comes to around 3 NOK/share in EPS. The average 15X fair value multiple of that is 45 NOK - giving the company a fairly clear price target based on these average earnings and expectations.

I consider this to be accurate based both on the operational improvements which we'll see on the logistics side, which will offset the reduction in EPS when COVID-19 trends return somewhat more to normal levels.

Street targets are in complete disagreement with me here - even if only 4 S&P analysts follow the company. In rare agreement, they give a range of 60-65 NOK/share, possibly the lowest difference between lows and highs I've ever seen, coming to a mean of around 61 NOK/share.

The reason I'm hesitant to consider this accurate is that analysts have a tendency to overestimate Europris. This is what leads to the many years of subpar performance, leading to the drop where I bought my shares below 25 NOK/share. I'm willing to accept that Europris is substantially and fundamentally improved, a grocer as much as a discount retailer at this point, but I'm not convinced that a 20X earnings multiple based even on a 5-year average including the next 2 years of estimates is fair.

For now, I'll stick to a 15X multiple here, meaning my price target is 45 NOK, which at current levels makes Europris slightly overvalued.

Thesis

In the end, Europris is a company I definitely want to own more of. It's proven its capable management and execution, its logistics are substantially improved, and its product mix is trending more towards grocery, which is inherently more stable and far less seasonal than discount variety retail. Based on this, I'm happy to increase my price target for the company, and I would buy the company under 39 NOK/share now, which I would consider to be appealing undervaluation, but I won't be putting in more capital above 45 NOK/share.

It's understandable that the US/NA interest for investing in this thinly traded ADR is very small. For those who have access to the Oslo listing under EPR, I do think that the company merits a second look.

I like investing in the fundamental infrastructure in a nation, part of which aside from heat, electricity, transportation, and communications, is food. Europris, while not in a market-dominating position like ICA (OTC:ICCGF) or Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), or even Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF), still is an impressive player on the Norwegian side.

Europris merits a look for investors who have access to the direct listing. If you're already overweight most US companies you find interesting, you also might find the ADR interesting for very long-term ownership.

However, if that's the case, I think the equivalent of, or share price of below 45 NOK/share to be the valid price for a "BUY" here.

Right now, based on current valuation, Europris is slightly overvalued and still merits a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOF, KKOYF, ICCGF, ERPSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.