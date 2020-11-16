Overall, profitability and cash flows have improved nicely so far this year, and at this point, I would expect the company to do well next year.

$61.7 million in debt is currently scheduled to mature in August 2021, but the company actually has two one-year extension options.

While Q4 might indeed show some impact, expect the healthcare business to continue its strong growth trajectory next year, likely becoming the company's main revenue contributor.

Combination of sequentially weaker financial performance, perceived debt issues and near-term headwinds in the important healthcare segment caused investors to head for the exits last week.

Seven weeks ago, fellow contributor Jeremy Blum highlighted Performant Financial's (NASDAQ:PFMT) "hidden turnaround", a company that has been suffering from declines in its legacy student loan collection agency operations for many years now.

On the flip side, the company has made progress in expanding its audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the public and commercial healthcare markets.

Performant Financial is also providing services to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") under its Recovery Audit Contractor ("RAC") program, a business that has been struggling over the past couple of years largely due to factors outside the company's control. That said, revenues have started to recover in recent quarters even with the negative impact from COVID-19:

Source: SEC Filings

The commercial business has been exhibiting particularly strong growth despite a COVID-19-related hit in Q2 with revenues up almost 50% year over year for the first nine months of 2020 according to the most recent 10-Q:

For our commercial healthcare business, our business strategy is focused on utilizing our technology-enabled services platform to provide audit, third-party liability recovery and analytical services for private healthcare payers. Revenues from our commercial healthcare clients were $16.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to revenues of $11.3 million that we earned from our commercial healthcare clients during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Even the legacy business was showing year-over-year growth in the first quarter, but the segment has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 as outlined in the company's 10-Q for the second quarter:

The CARES Act included changes to student loans owned by the Department of Education. These changes include the suspension of payments, the ceasing of accruing interest, and stopping involuntary collections of payments (e.g., wage garnishments). The changes are in effect at least through September 30, 2020. While these changes impact the set-up of new loan rehabilitation agreements by defaulted student loan borrowers, the Department of Education will consider each month during the period of suspended payments as an eligible month towards achieving loan rehabilitation, which is an element in determining future revenue to which the Company is entitled. In addition, student loan revenue and related cash flows will continue during this period because the Company earns revenue for a number of months from existing in-process borrower rehabilitation agreements. Further, while not mandated by the CARES Act, all of the Company's Guaranty Agency clients (who administer the Federal Family Education Loan Program) are largely complying with the provisions of the Act, with the exception of counting missed payments toward qualification for loan rehabilitation. Given the CARES Act impacts on the Company's recovery activities at least through September 30, 2020, the Company has furloughed more than 500 employees to date, which could result in annual savings of approximately $18 million.

Following Jeremy's article, the stock went on a two-week rally, ultimately peaking at $2.17 on October 13 only to give back most of the gains in subsequent weeks going into the company's third-quarter earnings report on November 10.

Given the ongoing impact from COVID-19, the company actually delivered a respectable quarter with healthcare revenues reaching a two-year high. With the legacy business still suffering, the healthcare segment contributed almost 50% of total revenues.

That said, both adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations experienced sequential declines.

On the conference call, management pointed to some parts of its business already ramping back up, but actually warned of a number of near-term headwinds in the healthcare segment (emphasis added by author):

As a result of the pandemic, a few of our healthcare audit customers had asked us to place short-term pauses on our activities earlier this year, which directly impacted our results in the third quarter. I am pleased to report that these temporary pauses largely ended during the third quarter, and we have restarted aggressively hiring and recruiting individuals as part of our re-ramping efforts in order to prepare to service those accounts to the highest standards possible. However, it is important to recognize that we will incur additional expenses as a part of our re-ramping efforts, but we don't anticipate the revenue to show until Q1 of 2021. (...) Overall, our healthcare activities are all going strong, and we are hitting and even in some cases, exceeding our internal KPIs. We are very excited by these trends and are focused on furthering our results in both our current and future product offerings. However, as Lisa noted, there has been an impact from COVID-19 on our clients. And the cadence of our clients' recruitment of audit findings has been slow to return to the previous normal. We anticipate this will have a dampening effect on the pace of revenues from our work efforts, but should be caught up by the first quarter of 2021.

Given these issues, the company will likely experience some pressure on both adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in the fourth quarter, but these headwinds should start to abate at the beginning of next year.

In addition, the $61.7 million outstanding under the company's credit agreement with Educational Credit Management Corporation ("ECMC"), a customer and large shareholder of Performant Financial, is now classified as current in the company's financial statements which apparently makes the current ratio look particularly bad.

While the credit facility is currently scheduled to mature in August 2021, Performant Financial actually has the option to extend the maturity of the loans for two additional one-year periods, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions. The company's recently improved financial performance has resulted in a decrease in the annual interest rate from 11.8% at December 31, 2019, to 8.0% as of the end of the third quarter.

At this point, I don't see major problems for Performant Financial to extend the credit agreement for at least another year. Should the company's financial performance recover back to the levels witnessed in Q4/2019 and Q1/2020, a refinancing at improved terms could actually become a distinct possibility.

Bottom Line

The combination of a sequentially weaker financial performance, perceived debt issues and management's stated expectations for some near-term headwinds in the important healthcare business apparently haven't resonated well with investors as the stock has sold off another 25% following the Q3 earnings release.

While Q4 might indeed be pressured by the above-discussed headwinds, at this point, I don't share market participants' concerns and actually expect the healthcare business to continue its strong performance next year thus likely becoming the company's main revenue contributor.

Given the issues discussed above, speculative investors should use the current share price weakness to accumulate positions going into next year.

I will revisit Performant Financial after the company's fourth-quarter earnings release currently anticipated for late February.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.