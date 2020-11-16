In China, Mini-Programs Turning Super Apps Into App Stores?

Mini-programs give users more reasons to remain within the native app, which opens new revenue opportunities for the native app developer.

China’s tech giants are moving to the next area of digital infrastructure - mini-programs - which is fast emerging as the next mobile app growth driver.

Source: S&P Global

Pioneered by Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) WeChat in 2017, ‘mini-apps’ or ‘mini-programs’ are lightweight apps that run within a native app, enabling users to perform multiple tasks without the need to download additional standalone apps and, thereby, offering them a coherent, all-in-one experience.

An increasingly mobile society has led to an increasing number of businesses to adopt a mobile-led strategy which in turn has led to an exponential rise in the number of apps available on mobile app stores such as Apple’s App Store (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store.

As of the third quarter of 2020, there were 2.87 million apps on Google’s Play Store and 1.96 million on Apple’s App Store.

Source: Statista

Compared to the same quarter last year, Google’s Play Store had 2.47 million apps, while Apple’s App Store had 1.8 million. That represents an increase of 16.2% year on year (YoY) for Google Play Store and 8.88% YoY for Apple’s App Store. That also suggests that roughly 33,000 new apps were being added every month on Google Play Store and 13,333 new apps on Apple’s App Store.

While an expanding app selection offers greater choice for users, the sheer number of apps is also leading to ‘app fatigue’ with users becoming increasingly wary of the clutter that inevitably results from having downloaded so many apps in their phones. This is clearly an impediment to mobile app usage growth, particularly with regards to apps that users would like to use but, due to infrequent usage or ‘one-time usage’, see no reason to download the app itself.

Chinese tech companies are now moving to streamline users’ mobile experience through mini-programs, which are lightweight apps that run directly within the tech company’s own native app, bypassing app stores. Most users on WeChat, for instance, access mini-programs through a dropdown menu within the WeChat app itself, eliminating the need actually download the app, and switch between those apps for various functionality.

Source: WalktheChat

Alipay - the payment platform owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) affiliate Ant Financial, search engine giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), and TikTok have all jumped into the arena, aggressively courting developers to develop mini-programs on their respective platforms.

Source: China Internet Watch

This growing trend of bundling apps within existing super apps could impact Apple and Google in the long term as they rely on a wide ecosystem of apps to enrich their respective mobile operating systems, earning significant revenues in the process from paid-app downloads and in-app purchases.

According to data from Sensor Tower, Apple’s App Store revenue rose 16.3% year on year to USD 54.2 billion in 2019, while Google Play generated USD 29.3 billion the same year.

Source: Digital Information World

Unsurprisingly, traditional app stores are fighting back. Apple, for instance, countered the threat with “Apple Clips” which debuted in September this year. While this may help curtail the rising mini-program tide to some extent, given that Chinese mobile app users tend to spend most of their time on an app itself (as opposed to an app store), apps such as WeChat and Alipay are in a better position to capitalize on this new mobile experience evolution.

However, mini-programs such as those on WeChat and Alipay are not designed to replace full-fledged native apps, but rather to offer the most commonly used features, which are usually sufficient to serve most use cases.

Unlike mini-programs which are limited to 10 MB, native apps have no such size restriction and, thus, offer more features to users and offer developers more insight and control.

Users who demand greater features or high frequency app users may continue to use native apps, and hence, Apple and Google will continue to command this market.

For the rest of the market, however, the convenience of accessing multiple apps within a super app suggests the mini-program trend is poised to shake up the mobile app landscape, giving Super Apps a new revenue stream in the process. While the monetization potential is significant, it is just a handful of players that could fully capitalize on the opportunity. Beneficiaries to watch include WeChat and Alipay.

Tencent

Mini-program pioneer WeChat introduced its new mobile app feature in 2017. However, it is only recently that its popularity began to take off. The number of mini-program users jumped 50% YoY between June 2018 and June 2019.

Source: WalktheChat

Social commerce (the integration of social networking with online shopping), and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic (which compelled businesses to go digital) are likely among key catalysts that helped drive mini-programs' rising popularity lately.

Apart from its first-mover advantage in the mini-program space, WeChat’s advantage of a well-accepted mobile payment system (second only to Alipay) and its position as China’s most widely used messaging app, helped it carve out its own niche in China’s growing social commerce space.

Chinese users spend most of their time on instant messaging accounting for 14.8% of the time spent, according to the latest data from the China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC).

Source: LD Investments

Likened to a combination of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), WhatsApp, Google News, Tinder, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), WeChat is China’s most popular messaging platform, and thus, it would be fair to say most of this time is spent on WeChat. WeChat has nearly 999 million monthly active users, followed by QQ (which is also owned by Tencent).

Source: Statista

This puts Tencent in a prime position to serve as a social commerce enabler. Notable e-commerce players and brands have already jumped into WeChat’s mini-program platform, including local companies JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), as well as international brands such as Nike (NYSE:NKE), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), KFC (NYSE:YUM), Coach (NYSE:TPR), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). Even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reportedly has its own mini-program as well, which enables users to locate charging stations among other features.

Another opportunity lies with smaller merchants who often don’t have the brand recognition to justify the expense of developing a standalone app since more often than not, consumers will resist downloading yet another app. These ‘long tail’ apps i.e., apps with few user numbers are likely to find tremendous value in developing a mini-program on WeChat, to tap into WeChat’s vast userbase and take advantage of the rising social commerce opportunity which brings lower customer acquisition costs, higher conversion rates, and growth potential.

Source: China Internet Watch

One of the most noteworthy examples of WeChat’s strength as a social commerce enabler is Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), which began as an unknown store on WeChat and rose to become China’s third largest e-commerce player behind Alibaba and JD.com.

Currently, about 18% of mini-programs are e-commerce related, and this is expected to grow as more merchants, both big and small, leverage WeChat as a payments and marketing partner.

With smaller businesses having little requirement to develop their own standalone apps, and larger establishments developing mini-apps to complement standalone apps, WeChat’s ecosystem looks poised to grow bigger than that of Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store. According to latest available data, WeChat currently has 2.3 million mini-programs, higher than Apple’s App Store (1.96 million) and just short of Google’s (2.87 million).

Unsurprisingly, WeChat is growing to be a major trading channel and is becoming a major part of mobile traffic strategy for Chinese companies.

New monetization opportunities

The implications for WeChat are tremendous as the mini-program trend helps it morph into a single sign-on app for most, if not all aspects of a user’s digital life covering a broad range of areas, including gaming, payments, commerce, entertainment, ride-hailing, wealth management and much more. With mini-programs giving yet another reason for users to remain within the confines of its “walled garden”, merchants and content creators have more incentive to invest in WeChat’s mini-programs and content. Somewhat akin to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) “flywheel” concept, more merchants and more content mean a better user experience, which in turn means greater user engagement, user retention, and spending. The numbers from Tencent’s annual report seem to indicate the company is already seeing these benefits materialize; daily messages sent via WeChat’s messaging platform rose 15% year on year during the fourth quarter of 2019, and the number of daily transactions generated within mini-programs more than doubled year on year, with their transaction value exceeding CNY 800 billion in 2019.

Monetization opportunities available to WeChat include digital advertising and WeChat Pay withdrawal fees. Tencent reported advertising revenues of CNY 68.3 billion in 2019, up 18% YoY from CNY 58 billion in 2018, driven by "higher advertising revenues derived from Weixin (primarily Weixin Moments and mini-programs)". As more merchants and users spend more time and perform more transactions through mini-programs, ad inventories and impressions are poised to trend upward too.

WeChat Pay, along with Alipay, holds the lion’s share of China’s mobile payments market. Although Alipay continues to lead in mobile payment market share, WeChat’s mini-programs have been chipping away at Alipay’s market share.

According to figures from iResearch Consulting, WeChat Pay had a market share of 39.5% as of Q3 2019, behind Alipay’s 54.5%.

Source: LTL Mandarin School

This is a significant growth from 2014 when WeChat Pay had a market share of about 10%, and Alipay accounted for more than 80%.

As WeChat mini-programs gain further traction among merchants and users alike, WeChat Pay’s transaction volume and value should grow as well. Tencent generates revenue by charging fees whenever users and merchants cash out their WeChat balances or if they invest in WeChat’s wealth management products. Tencent’s Fintech and Business Services segment (which includes WeChat Pay) grew 38% year on year in 2019 to CNY 101.35 billion (about USD 15.3 billion), accounting for 27% of the year’s total revenues, up from 23% the previous year.

Alibaba – worth keeping an eye on

Alibaba has followed in its arch rival's footsteps having integrated mini-programs into its ecosystem of apps, including Alipay, Taobao, and Tmall. An established and well-accepted mobile payments platform is key to the success of mini-programs, and so, it is not surprising that Alipay, the mobile payments operator owned at operated by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial, is a central component of Alibaba’s mini-program strategy (Alibaba has a 33% stake in Ant Financial, Alibaba’s fintech affiliate which owns and operates Alipay, which means Alibaba will be riding on China’s mini-program growth through Alipay).

Brands including Starbucks have built mini-programs on Alipay’s platform, and early this year, Alipay announced that it plans to help 40 million service providers in China go digital.

Although Alibaba’s Alipay is the leading mobile payment platform in China, Alibaba is at a disadvantage compared to WeChat in that Alibaba users spend far less time on Alipay compared to WeChat.

Alipay was born as a payments tool to facilitate transactions on Alibaba-owned e-commerce platforms such as Taobao and Tmall. That habit largely remains to this day, with Alipay users typically using Alipay to pay for online shopping, but users rarely spend any further time on Alipay beyond that. WeChat, by comparison, is used for almost everything else, from news, searching for content, messaging and social media, interacting with businesses, etc. Not only does this mean users are less likely to transact through Alipay mini-programs, but Alipay may also not be able to offer the level of visibility and merchant discoverability that WeChat can offer mini-program merchants.

Nevertheless, it is likely that there will be room for more than one player in the mini-program space, and Alipay is among the few that is best positioned to benefit. Alipay is China’s most popular mobile wallet, boasting a userbase of 1.2 billion worldwide. This massive userbase no doubt helped Alipay grow its mini-program user base; according to latest data, Alipay has about 600 million monthly active users for its mini-programs.

Alibaba has partnered with China’s Twitter-like (NYSE:TWTR) platform, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), to fully integrate Alipay’s mini-program platform with Weibo to drive more users and merchants onto Alipay’s mini-programs platform, offering merchants the opportunity to expand their business reach.

Additionally, Alibaba has a wide ecosystem of apps including DingTalk (enterprise messaging platform), Taobao, and Tmall (e-commerce platforms), Ele.me (online food delivery), Youku (video), Koubei (local services), Fliggy (online travel), and Amap (map services and traffic information). All of these businesses can be combined, which will expand Alibaba’s offering from shopping to services, and thereby create a rich ecosystem of daily lifestyle service apps in its own right with sufficient strength to capture a share of China’s mini-program transactions, enabling Alibaba to tap into what it sees as “new addressable markets for consumption in China”.

The strategy appears to be bearing fruit; according to Alibaba’s 2019 annual report, for the year ended 31 March 2020, more than 40% of the new transacting users on Ele.me were from Alipay. As Alibaba's mini-program ecosystem matures, Alipay looks set to take a bigger chunk of China’s mini-program transactions in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned.