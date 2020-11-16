Bulls And Bears Are Evenly Matched (The ETF Trader And Investor For 11/9-11/13)

Investment thesis: stay invested in the major indexes (SPY), (QQQ), (IWM). But don't expect anything other than modest gains in the fourth quarter. While the vaccine news will give the bulls plenty of ammunition, the pandemic news is growing increasingly dire and is already forcing jurisdictions to impose short-term policies that will slow economic activity.

Let's start by looking at the facts or trends that support the bulls and the bears: The above graphic places the currently central fundamental data into a bullish or bearish context. It allows us to contextualize the data to better understand how it might affect the markets.

The biggest problem currently facing the markets is rising virus cases, which are increasing at a very fast rate. Hospitalizations are up which is forcing jurisdictions to implement economic limiting measures. The lack of a stimulus package is also starting to hurt. Federally-funded unemployment benefits ran out a few months ago and some state-level benefits are also nearing their end. Labor market issues -- as expressed in the still low labor force participation rate and still high 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims -- will be with us a while. Although the unemployment rate is declining, part of the reason is there are fewer people in the labor force. Finally, the weekly index charts are very stretched from a momentum perspective. This does not mean they will suddenly snap back in a reversion to the mean. But given the nature of some of the bearish data, it probably means upside gains are somewhat limited.

The best news for the bulls is that vaccine trials are coming to an end with very positive results. This week, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that its vaccine was 90% successful. Other news stories have reported that Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) should start compiling results soon. Two other company groups are also near the end of their trials. This news gives us a potential end date for the pandemic. Let's assume that all four trials are successful and report same by year-end. That would be the most bullish development possible. There is also talk of stimulus talks resuming. As to whether or not this comes to fruition is anybody's guess. But the mere talk is supportive of the markets. Most of the economic data has rebounded fairly quickly, as noted this week by several Federal Reserve Presidents. GDP has rebounded about 70% while job gains have recouped about 55% of their losses. Retail sales are now higher than before the pandemic and the housing market is on very solid footing. Finally, earnings are improving overall.

I judge these forces to be of more or less equal weight right now. I think the biggest battle is between negative (rising cases and subsequent lockdowns) and positive (successful vaccines) virus news.

Next, let's see how the various major indexes have performed over multiple time periods:

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months Year 1st IWC IWM IWM IWM QQQ 2nd IWM IJH IJH IWC OEF 3rd IJH IWC IWC QQQ SPY 4th SPY SPY SPY IJH IWC 5th OEF OEF QQQ SPY IWM 6th QQQ QQQ OEF OEF IJH

Data from Finviz.com

The overall trend is very clear: smaller-cap indexes have risen to higher performance spots during the last week, month, and 3-month period.

Before looking at the SPY, IWM, QQQ in more detail, here are the 1-year charts of all the major-index ETFs:

All are 1-year highs.

Let's start with the QQQ by first noting its sector composition:

RRG from Stockcharts.com

Three sectors comprise about 75% of the QQQ: (XLK), (XLC), and (XLY). Relative to the QQQ, the XLK is on the cusp of moving into the weakening quadrant. The XLY is trending in that direction. The XLC is slinking along the border of the improving sector. While this movement is positive it is also weak. These movements play into a broader market theme, which is a shift from tech stocks (which benefited from the lockdowns) to cyclical issues. With these three ETFs underperforming relative to the QQQ, it will be harder for this equity index to make solid upward progress.

Next, let's look at the QQQ's market breadth:

Nasdaq cumulative breadth

Breadth has been trending sideways since the beginning of the summer.

Finally, let's take a look at the percentage of QQQ stocks above their respective 200 and 50-day EMAs and coordinate that data with the Nasdaq chart:

The above chart shows the Nasdaq index with the percentage of stocks above the 200-day EMA (middle panel) and 50-day EMA (bottom panel). The market is at points where reversals are increasingly likely.

The QQQ is the weakest of the major indexes. This trend is apparent in two charts:

QQQ 30-day

The QQQ formed a double-bottom at the end of October and beginning of November followed by a rounding top on November 9. Also, note that on November 9 -- the day Pfizer announced its very successful vaccine results -- the QQQ barely moved. In contrast, the SPY and IWM spiked noticeably higher (see below). Then the next day, the QQQ gapped lower. It then moved modestly higher to consolidate for the rest of the week.

QQQ 6-months

The 6-month chart shows that the QQQ is now back in its triangle consolidation.

The above RRG graph and charts show that going forward, the QQQ will likely underperform.

Next, let's take a look at the SPY:

RRG from Stockcharts.com

The SPY has the same problem as the QQQ but to a lesser degree. While tech, communication services, and consumer discretionary comprise 75% of the QQQ, they only comprise about 50% of the SPY. The above RRG graph shows that these sectors are all falling relative to the SPY, which will impair the index's upward movement. But financials and healthcare (about 25% of the SPY) are strengthening, which, assuming they continue to move higher, will mitigate the downward pressure from the XLK, XLC, and XLY.

Next, let's take a look at the SPY's cumulative breadth:

NYSE cumulative breadth

This data is a bit better than the QQQ's. While there are periods of consolidation during the last six months, the overall trend is demonstrably higher.

Next, let's look at the percentage of stocks above their respective 200 and 50-day EMAs:

SPY with the percentage of stocks above the 200-day (middle panel) and 50-day (bottom panel) EMAs.

Both the percentage of stocks above the 200 and 50-day EMAs are at high levels, implying a reversal is more likely.

Here are the key charts: SPY 2-week

In the last two weeks, there have been two distinct trends. The first is a rally from November 2-November 6. The second is last week's consolidation, which occurred after the Pfizer spike on Monday morning. The index found support between 350-352, which were first established on November 5.

SPY 30-day

The SPY completed an entire cycle between the end of October (when the index formed a reverse head and shoulders) and November 9 when the chart formed a rounding top. The index consolidated gains in a sideways pattern from Tuesday through Friday.

SPY 1-year

Last week, prices consolidated gains above the upper trend line of the early Fall consolidation.

The best way to think about last week's action is that the SPY made all of its gains on Monday morning on Pfizer's news. This was a gain of about 4%, which is more than enough for a solid weekly performance. After that, prices consolidated gains.

Finally, here's the IWM

RRG from Stockcharts.com

The IWM is in the best shape of the major indexes. Its three largest components (industrials, financials, and healthcare) are either outperforming the index or improving. Tech and consumer discretionary (13% each) will be a modest drag, but the outperformance of the other sectors should help.

One IWM chart shows its current position well:

IWM 3-month

Prices gapped 9% higher on Monday morning. It then consolidated gains for the rest of the week. Prices are still above key levels.

As I noted earlier this week, the vaccine announcement was a game-changer because it gives us an end date to the pandemic. It's not an exact date but I think by the end of the first quarter we'll start to see some level of public availability. And that's before we consider the potential for good news from other vaccines. Let's assume that Moderna makes a similar announcement in the next few weeks, followed by one of the other makers within the next 4-6 weeks. The combined impact will likely be very powerful. This will provide a floor underneath prices.

But before we start to see mass vaccinations, we have to get through the winter, which is looking increasingly dire (emphasis added).

For weeks, as coronavirus cases spiked across the United States, deaths rose far more slowly, staying significantly lower than in the early, deadliest weeks of the nation's outbreak in the spring. New treatments, many hoped, might slow a new wave of funerals. But now, signs are shifting: More than 1,000 Americans are dying of the coronavirus every day on average, a 50 percent increase in the last month. Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Tennessee and Wisconsin have recorded more deaths over the last seven days than in any other week of the pandemic. Twice this past week, there have been more than 1,400 deaths reported in a single day. "It's getting bad and it's potentially going to get a lot worse," said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "The months ahead are looking quite horrifying."

Oregon and New Mexico have already issued 2-week stay-at-home orders. Other states are certain to follow. The net impact of these actions is slower economic growth.

I think the vaccine news could help to push the indexes marginally higher in the fourth quarter. But the pandemic news will only grow more negative, which will act as a significant drag on any upside movement. Stay invested but only expect modest gains at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.