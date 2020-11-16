Meats stable in the offseason for demand- A vaccine is good news for the cattle and hog markets and all agricultural products.

On November 10, 2020, the US Department of Agriculture released its latest monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The WASDE is the gold standard for many producers and consumers as it supplies the fundamental data that guides hedging activities. The November report comes at the very end of the harvest season and typically has little impact on prices. However, 2020 is no ordinary year in markets, and agricultural commodities are no exception.

Grains prices have been on an upward trajectory since August. Corn reached a new high for 2020 and the highest price since July 2019. Soybean prices rose to the highest level since mid-2016, and wheat moved to a six-year high. Cotton prices have been making higher lows and higher highs since April and traded to a new high for 2020 in October. Cattle and hog prices have trended higher over the past months. Agricultural commodities moved into the November WASDE in bullish trends.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the commodities that the USDA covers each month.

A word from Sal Gilberte- A bullish summary for the grains

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products. Teucrium offers corn (CORN), soybean (SOYB), and wheat (WEAT) ETFs that reflect the price action in three actively traded contracts in each of the futures markets. Sal’s take on the latest WASDE report was:

The November 10, 2020, WASDE has turned the projected battle for acres between soybeans and corn into an all-out war. Because Brazil was drained of soybeans by China, US exports of soybeans are now expected to surge, draining US domestic soybean supplies by an enormous 79% in only two years. Soybean ending stocks of only 190 million in the 2020/21 season will require millions more soybean acres to be planted next spring in order to replenish supplies. But corn excess supply projections for next year dropped by an unexpected 15% to 1.7 billion, a level not seen since the 2014/15 season when demand for corn was over 1 billion bushels less than it is expected to be in 2020/21. This means millions more corn acres will also have to be planted in order to keep corn inventories at healthy levels. The fight for acres in row crop country is won with higher prices, which is why both corn and soybean prices rose post report, and it would appear the fight is not yet over.

Sal points out that soybean and corn production is at levels where shortages could be inevitable in either the oilseed, the coarse grains, or both. The following chart shows that yield, production, and the US and global carryout in corn and soybeans were below trade estimates, and in most cases, under the levels from the October WASDE report.

Source: www.roachag.com

Wheat data was not as bullish as soybeans and corn.

Beans and corn rise to new highs

The USDA told the soybean futures market:

The U.S. soybean outlook for 2020/21 is for lower production and ending stocks. Soybean production is forecast at 4.17 billion bushels, down 98 million on lower yields. Lower yields are reported for several major producing states, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, and Nebraska. With reduced production, soybean ending stocks are projected at 190 million bushels, down 100 million from last month. If realized, soybean ending stocks would be at the lowest level in the past seven years. Soybean and product prices for 2020/21 are all higher this month. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2020/21 is forecast at $10.40 per bushel, up 60 cents. The soybean meal price is forecast at $355.00 per short ton, up $20.00. The soybean oil price is forecast at 34.5 cents per pound, up 2.0 cents from last month. The 2020/21 foreign oilseed supply and demand forecasts include lower production and crush, resulting in lower exports of oilseed meals and vegetable oil. Foreign oilseed production is lowered 5.6 million tons to 473.3 million, mainly on lower soybean crops for Argentina and India and lower sunflowerseed production for Ukraine and Russia. Yields are reduced for Ukraine and Russia on dry weather conditions during the season and recent harvest results. Argentina’s soybean production is lowered as economic uncertainty reduces area expansion. Crop reductions result in lower exports of soybean and sunflowerseed meal and oil. Foreign oilseed stocks are increased slightly as lower cottonseed, sunflowerseed, and peanut stocks are offset by higher soybean stocks. Foreign soybean stocks are increased mainly on 2019/20 revisions to imports and crush for China and Argentina, respectively.

Source: USDA

US production and ending stocks declined in the November WASDE report. The USDA increased its price projection for the oilseed by 60 cents per bushel for 2020/2021.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that January CBOT soybean futures rose to a new high of $11.6225 per bushel the day after the release of the USDA’s report. The price dropped back to the $11.48 level at the end of last week but remains near the highest price since July 2016.

The USDA told the corn futures market:

This month’s 2020/21 U.S. corn outlook is for lower production, reduced feed and residual use, larger exports, and smaller ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.507 billion bushels, down 215 million with a reduction in yield to 175.8 bushels per acre. Corn exports are raised 325 million bushels to 2.650 billion, which if realized would be record high. Projected feed and residual use is lowered 75 million bushels based on a smaller crop and higher expected prices. With supply falling and use increasing, corn ending stocks for 2020/21 are down 465 million bushels to 1.7 billion, which if realized would be the lowest since 2013/14. The corn price is raised 40 cents to $4.00 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2020/21 is forecast down 11.1 million tons to 1,447.8 million. The 2020/21 foreign coarse grain outlook is for lower production, virtually unchanged use, and greater stocks relative to last month. Foreign corn production is forecast lower with reductions for Ukraine, the EU, Russia, and Moldova more than offsetting increases for South Africa and Laos. For Ukraine, the projected corn yield is lowered based on continued poor harvest results to date and if realized would be the lowest since 2012/13. Major global coarse grain trade changes for 2020/21 include larger corn exports for the United States, Turkey, and South Africa, with mostly offsetting reductions for Ukraine and Russia. Corn imports are raised for China and South Korea, but lowered for the EU, Mexico, and Iran. For China, while the National Development and Reform Commission has not made any public statements indicating additional corn import quota has been allocated, shipment data for exporting countries through early November indicates they will exceed their tariff rate quota level of 7.2 million tons. Barley exports are raised for the EU, with higher imports forecast for China. Total coarse grain imports for China are forecast to reach a record 26 million tons, just above the previous high of 25.7 million reached during 2014/15. Foreign corn ending stocks for 2020/21 are higher, mostly reflecting increases for China and South Africa that are partly offset by reductions for the EU and Russia. Global corn ending stocks, at 291.4 million tons, are down 9.0 million from last month.

Source: USDA

The November WASDE report said that corn production and ending stocks in the US declined from the October report. Global ending stocks also fell as the USDA rose its projected price for the coarse grain by 40 cents to $4.00 per bushel.

Source: CQG

The chart of CBOT December corn futures shows the rise to a new high of $4.28 per bushel on November 11. Corn rose to the highest price since July 2019 before closing last week at just below the $4.10 level.

Wheat falls just below $6 per bushel

Wheat is an agricultural product that feeds the world as it is the primary ingredient in bread. The CBOT soft red winter wheat futures contract is the most liquid in the world and is a benchmark for global wheat prices. The USDA told the wheat market:

The outlook for 2020/21 U.S. wheat this month is for stable supplies, higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and reduced ending stocks. Domestic use is raised, primarily on higher food use, which is increased 5 million bushels to 965 million, up from 962 million for 2019/20. This increase is based mainly on the NASS Flour Milling Products report, which indicated higher food use for the early part of the marketing year than previously estimated. All wheat exports and imports are unchanged this month but there were offsetting by-class changes for both exports and imports. Projected 2020/21 ending stocks are reduced 6 million bushels to 877 million, down 15 percent from last year. The season-average farm price is unchanged at $4.70 per bushel. The 2020/21 global wheat outlook is for larger supplies, increased consumption, higher exports, and reduced stocks. Supplies are raised 0.7 million tons to 1,073.1 million as higher beginning stocks offset lower global production, which remains at a record. Most of this month’s production decrease is for Argentina, where production is lowered 1.0 million tons to 18.0 million. The lingering impacts of drought and local freeze damage have caused Argentina’s forecast yield to be the lowest in eight years. World consumption is increased 1.7 million tons to 752.7 million, mainly on higher feed and residual use for China and the EU. Projected 2020/21 global trade is raised 0.9 million tons to 190.8 million on higher exports for Russia and the EU more than offsetting lower Argentina exports. Increases in imports are led by China, Pakistan, and Turkey. China’s import pace continues to be robust and at 8.0 million tons, imports would be the largest since 1995/96. Projected 2020/21 world ending stocks are lowered 1.0 million tons to 320.5 million but remain record high.

Source: USDA

The WASDE report said that US and global ending stocks fell, but supplies remain at a record high level.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that December CBOT wheat futures rose to a high of $6.3825 on October 20, long before the latest WASDE report when they corrected lower. Wheat futures continued to decline in the aftermath of the November report and were trading at just below $5.93 at the end of last week. Wheat had reached its highest price since 2014 in October and was sitting around the 2018 peak on November 13.

Cotton falls below 70 cents

The winter months are typically a seasonally weak time for the cotton futures market. The USDA told market participants:

This month’s 2020/21 U.S. cotton estimates are virtually unchanged from October. The U.S. production forecast is marginally higher, at 17.1 million bales, while domestic mill use and exports are unchanged. U.S. ending stocks remain at 7.2 million bales and, at 42 percent of use, would be the highest stocks-to-use ratio since 2007/08. The marketing-year average price received by upland producers is forecast at 64.0 cents per pound, 5 percent (3 cents) above the October forecast, and 7 percent higher than 2019/20’s price of 59.6 cents. World 2020/21 cotton production is projected marginally lower than in October, but with slightly higher beginning stocks and slightly lower use, global ending stocks are up 300,000 bales from the previous month. Global 2020/21 beginning stocks are forecast 378,000 bales higher this month, largely reflecting an increase in Brazil’s 2019/20 crop. Production changes for 2020/21 include an 800,000-bale reduction for Pakistan, a 400,000-bale increase for Australia, and a 250,000-bale increase for China. Smaller, offsetting changes occurred in estimates for Central Asia, and the global total is 160,000 bales lower than in October. World cotton use is also projected 160,000 bales lower this month, largely reflecting expected lower mill consumption in Pakistan. World trade is projected 605,000 bales higher this month as Pakistan’s imports increase in response to the smaller crop, with Brazil and Australia export estimates higher as well.

Source: USDA

US production was only slightly higher while demand and exports were unchanged. The projected stocks-to-use ratio at 7.2 million bales and 42% of use would be the highest since 2007/2008. The ratio measures the level of carryover stock as a percentage of the total use of the commodity. Global 2020/2021 beginning stocks moved higher and world cotton demand fell, sending the price of the fiber futures below the 70 cents per bushel level in the wake of the November WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The December futures price moved above the 70 cents level in October and peaked at 72.60 on October 28. Cotton futures dropped in the wake of the USDA’s latest report and were approaching the short-term technical support level at just over 68 cents per pound level at the end of last week.

Meats stable in the offseason for demand- A vaccine is good news for the cattle and hog markets and all agricultural products

The USDA told the cattle and hog markets:

The forecast for 2020 total red meat and poultry production is raised from last month on higher beef, pork, and broiler production. Beef production is raised from the previous month on higher expected slaughter of both fed and non-fed cattle. The pork production forecast is raised on a more rapid pace of slaughter. For 2021, the total red meat and poultry forecast is raised from last month as higher expected broiler production more than offsets lower forecast pork production. The pork production forecast is reduced slightly on higher feed costs. Beef and turkey production forecasts are unchanged from last month. The 2020 beef export forecast is raised on stronger expected demand from major trading partners while imports are adjusted to reflect third quarter reported data, but no change is made to the fourth-quarter forecast. The pork import forecast is raised from the previous month while exports are reduced on third-quarter trade data. For 2021, beef and pork trade forecasts are unchanged from the previous month The 2020 and 2021 cattle price forecasts are unchanged from last month. The hog price forecast is reduced for fourth-quarter 2020 on recent price weakness; no change is made to the 2021 hog price forecasts.

Source: USDA

While the USDA increased production forecasts for cattle and hogs from the October report, it left price forecasts unchanged.

Source: CQG

The December live cattle futures moved to a lower high of $1.1270 on November 11 and put in a bullish reversal on that day. However, the technical pattern turned out to be a head fake, and the price moved lower to $1.10 level at the end of last week. January feeder cattle futures also declined, moving from over $1.40 to below $1.38 per pound at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

December lean hog futures were steady around the 65 cents per pound level going into and after the November WASDE report.

A vaccine that ends the global pandemic would be welcome news for the animal protein sector as it would end the price dislocations and keep processing plants operating. Meanwhile, rising soybean price increase the cost of feeding animals as soybean meal is the primary ingredient in animal feed. A continuation of the rally in the oilseed futures and an end to the coronavirus could lead to early processing in 2021 as ranchers send animals to plants to avoid the higher feed cost.

The fund summary and top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The DBA ETF holds substantial long positions in soybean, corn, live cattle, and other agricultural commodity contracts. DBA has net assets of $546.85 million, trades an average of 942,207 shares each day, and charges a 0.85% expense ratio. DBA is an unleveraged product, but the contango or the forward premium for rolling futures contracts from one active month to the next can be a cost for holders.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBA edged higher from $14.95 on November 9, the day before the November WASDE, to $15.02 at the end of last week.

The USDA will release its final WASDE report of 2020 on December 10. I continue to believe that the commodity market’s agricultural sector could be the most exciting in 2021. The demand side of the fundamental equation is a function of the population growth and is ever-increasing. Supplies are a function of the weather, which can be highly variable. The one sure thing is that there will be more mouths to feed in 2021 than in 2020. Production must keep pace with the demand to avoid shortages.

