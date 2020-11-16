Dividend Changes: November 7-13, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, 14 companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary.

Please note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

On Nov 11, ADP declared a quarterly dividend of 93¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.20% from the prior dividend of 91¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 11; ex-div: Dec 10.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in New York, New York, AIZ provides specialized insurance-related products and services in North America and in select worldwide markets. The company provides homeowners insurance, individual and group health insurance, and group dental, disability, and life insurance products. AIZ also provides debt protection administration, warranties, and extended service contracts.

On Nov 11, AIZ declared a quarterly dividend of 66¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Dec 21, to shareholders of record on Nov 30; ex-div: Nov 27.

Air Lease Corporation (AL)

AL is an aircraft leasing company that purchases and leases commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. AL was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

On Nov 9, AL declared a quarterly dividend of 16¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Jan 6, to shareholders of record on Dec 18; ex-div: Dec 17.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ATO and its subsidiaries are engaged in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.

On Nov 11, ATO declared a quarterly dividend of 62.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior dividend of 57.5¢.

Payable Dec 14, to shareholders of record on Nov 30; ex-div: Nov 27.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

DHI operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes, as well as attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also originates and sells mortgages, and provides title insurance policies. DHI was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

On Nov 10, DHI declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior dividend of 17.5¢.

Payable Dec 14, to shareholders of record on Dec 4; ex-div: Dec 3.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)

Headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. FCPT seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

On Nov 9, FCPT declared a quarterly dividend of 31.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.10% from the prior dividend of 30.5¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Griffon Corporation (GFF)

GFF engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. GFF founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Nov 12, GFF declared a quarterly dividend of 8¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior dividend of 7.5¢.

Payable Dec 17, to shareholders of record on Nov 25; ex-div: Nov 24.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)

Founded in 1961 and based in Columbus, Ohio, LANC manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. LANC's products include salad dressings and sauces; fruit glazes, vegetable and fruit dips; Greek yogurt vegetable dips and hummus; and a variety of frozen bread and dry snacks.

On Nov 11, LANC declared a quarterly dividend of 75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 70¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 7; ex-div: Dec 4.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

MDU is a diversified natural resource company providing value-added natural resource products and related services essential to energy and transportation infrastructure. The company's operating segments include electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and energy services, exploration and production, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. MDU was founded in 1924 and headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

On Nov 12, MDU declared a quarterly dividend of 21.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.41% from the prior dividend of 20.75¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

NSA is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top metropolitan areas throughout the United States. The company holds ownership interests in and operates self-storage properties located in 35 states and in Puerto Rico.

On Nov 12, NSA declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.94% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. ROP designs and develops software and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. ROP was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

On Nov 12, ROP declared a quarterly dividend of 56.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.76% from the prior dividend of 51.25¢.

Payable Jan 22, to shareholders of record on Jan 8; ex-div: Jan 7.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

Founded in 1960, SBSI operates as the holding company for Southside Bank. The company provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, and trust, safe deposit, and brokerage services. SBSI is based in Tyler, Texas.

On Nov 10, SBSI declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.23% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Dec 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 25; ex-div: Nov 24.

Service Corporation International (SCI)

SCI provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company provides funeral and cemetery operations comprising of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services. SCI was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Nov 11, SCI declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Dec 30, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

The Timken Company (TKR)

TKR was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio. The company's Mobile Industries segment offers bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems. It also offers power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft. TKR's Process Industries segment supplies industrial bearings and assemblies, power transmission components, and linear motion products.

On Nov 13, TKR declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.57% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Dec 3, to shareholders of record on Nov 24; ex-div: Nov 23.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, DHI, ROP, and ATO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart). DHI's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in DHI in October 2010 would have returned 15.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). ROP's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ROP in January 2011 would have returned 18.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ATO's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ATO in October 2010 would have returned 14.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Please note there were no dividend suspensions or cuts announced for stocks in Dividend Radar last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 16-29, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (13.Nov) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 16 November (Ex-Div Date 11/16) Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 50 $63.11 3.58% 5.9% 0.565 12/01 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 44 $140.72 1.49% 14.0% 0.525 12/01 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 7 $79.81 1.30% 12.4% 0.52 11/25 Phillips 66 (PSX) 8 $58.76 6.13% 11.2% 0.9 12/01 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11 $114.26 2.45% 15.5% 0.7 12/03 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 7 $137.98 0.99% 29.9% 0.34 12/03 Tuesday, 17 November (Ex-Div Date 11/17) Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 38 $41.52 2.70% 7.3% 0.28 12/01 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9 $30.76 2.60% 10.7% 0.2 12/02 Bunge Limited (BG) 19 $59.17 3.38% 7.4% 0.5 12/02 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 17 $23.49 3.75% 6.0% 0.22 12/18 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 33 $83.03 6.21% 3.4% 1.29 12/10 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 46 $81.63 3.75% 3.3% 0.765 12/15 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) 6 $760.81 1.40% 15.6% 2.66 12/09 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 9 $37.56 6.18% 16.2% 0.58 12/10 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 5 $31.09 2.83% 14.7% 0.22 12/02 Target Corporation (TGT) 53 $162.88 1.67% 4.7% 0.68 12/10 Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 10 $50.92 7.70% 21.1% 0.98 12/09 Wednesday, 18 November (Ex-Div Date 11/18) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 45 $49.86 2.89% 5.8% 0.36 12/10 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 10 $76.61 2.30% 11.1% 0.44 12/03 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 10 $224.93 0.85% 13.1% 0.48 12/03 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 10 $37.20 1.02% 19.0% 0.095 12/03 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 18 $216.51 1.03% 10.5% 0.56 12/10 Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) 10 $12.04 4.65% 10.5% 0.14 12/17 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 6 $141.50 1.41% 22.9% 0.5 12/10 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 27 $83.11 1.83% 2.4% 0.38 12/15 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 45 $42.71 4.38% 6.0% 0.468 12/11 Thursday, 19 November (Ex-Div Date 11/19) Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) 8 $40.88 3.03% 15.5% 0.31 12/04 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 5 $56.37 1.35% 15.5% 0.19 12/10 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 8 $61.14 4.78% 13.6% 0.73 12/04 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 15 $236.55 2.28% 9.6% 1.35 12/03 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) 9 $34.67 1.50% 13.1% 0.13 12/18 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 17 $57.11 3.75% 7.2% 0.535 12/21 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FDBC) 6 $58.60 2.05% 10.1% 0.3 12/10 FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 10 $37.32 1.82% 9.6% 0.17 12/04 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 10 $9.43 8.91% 2.6% 0.07 11/30 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 17 $22.98 3.57% 2.7% 0.205 12/24 The Hershey Company (HSY) 11 $154.00 2.09% 7.4% 0.804 12/15 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7 $14.27 3.78% 4.3% 0.045 11/30 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 19 $194.30 1.75% 11.6% 0.85 12/04 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 17 $126.15 1.17% 0.6% 0.369 12/04 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 11 $59.57 2.69% 13.0% 0.4 12/04 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) 6 $41.28 1.16% 50.3% 0.12 12/04 3M Company (MMM) 62 $169.79 3.46% 8.3% 1.47 12/12 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 10 $127.14 1.26% 20.8% 0.4 12/14 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 10 $118.20 2.12% 9.4% 0.625 12/04 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 11 $171.32 2.87% 15.3% 1.23 12/10 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 10 $109.54 1.75% 8.7% 0.48 12/04 Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) 9 $13.98 6.01% 0.7% 0.21 11/30 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 10 $188.73 2.65% 7.8% 1.25 12/15 Friday, 20 November (Ex-Div Date 11/20) Moody's Corporation (MCO) 11 $275.41 0.81% 10.9% 0.56 12/14 MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 10 $127.07 0.63% 3.6% 0.2 12/04 National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) 21 $31.03 4.64% 4.6% 0.72 12/01 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 16 $55.80 4.01% 8.1% 0.56 12/18 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 11 $131.98 1.21% 15.0% 0.4 12/08 Monday, 23 November (Ex-Div Date 11/23) Barnes Group Inc. (B) 10 $44.00 1.45% 5.9% 0.16 12/10 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 8 $70.47 1.53% 13.9% 0.27 12/18 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 5 $1983.47 0.50% 0.0% 2.5 12/11 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 6 $87.20 1.01% 17.1% 0.22 12/04 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 58 $149.90 2.70% 6.2% 1.01 12/08 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12 $73.13 6.02% 13.1% 1.1 12/17 STERIS plc (STE) 15 $192.79 0.83% 10.0% 0.4 12/18 Tuesday, 24 November (Ex-Div Date 11/24) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 5 $74.27 1.89% 19.4% 0.35 12/15 CDW Corporation (CDW) 7 $137.59 1.16% 41.3% 0.4 12/10 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 5 $72.18 1.16% 8.5% 0.21 12/10 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9 $19.71 1.62% 13.4% 0.08 12/17 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $30.97 7.94% 3.4% 0.205 12/15 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 17 $64.02 1.37% 7.2% 0.22 12/16 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 16 $63.19 2.15% 11.3% 0.34 12/15 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 26 $29.60 4.32% 8.5% 0.32 12/10 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 47 $341.92 0.78% 14.9% 0.67 12/10 Wednesday, 25 November (Ex-Div Date 11/25) Evercore Inc. (EVR) 14 $86.78 2.81% 15.7% 0.61 12/11 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 8 $83.80 1.15% 11.7% 0.24 12/16 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 8 $164.01 2.78% 20.8% 1.14 12/11 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 5 $33.20 2.41% 32.0% 0.2 12/15 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 26 $77.19 1.81% 12.4% 0.35 12/15 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 20 $51.67 2.90% 1.4% 0.375 12/09 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 18 $49.06 1.83% 13.0% 0.225 12/15 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 9 $36.89 4.77% 3.0% 0.44 12/18 Friday, 27 November (Ex-Div Date 11/27) Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 16 $133.51 1.98% 17.2% 0.66 12/21 Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 36 $102.16 2.45% 8.1% 0.625 12/14 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9 $37.18 1.29% 8.8% 0.12 12/31 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6 $57.60 3.01% 5.6% 0.434 12/31 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 13 $51.01 3.80% 9.0% 0.485 12/31 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 5 $72.13 3.72% 8.3% 0.67 12/14 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) 7 $15.29 8.70% 4.9% 0.333 12/31 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) 10 $16.26 8.18% 14.7% 0.333 12/31 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 10 $87.65 1.92% 11.8% 0.42 12/15 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 27 $80.78 3.57% 6.4% 0.72 12/15 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 7 $16.63 5.53% 14.9% 0.23 12/15 CSX Corporation (CSX) 16 $90.60 1.15% 8.5% 0.26 12/15 Dover Corporation (DOV) 65 $122.28 1.62% 3.9% 0.495 12/14 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 5 $42.21 2.84% 36.9% 0.3 12/18 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 22 $328.26 0.94% 12.4% 0.77 12/17 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 13 $155.48 2.52% 10.2% 0.98 12/15 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 8 $68.85 0.64% 11.0% 0.11 12/31 RLI Corp. (RLI) 45 $100.04 0.96% 4.9% 0.24 12/18 Stepan Company (SCL) 52 $124.58 0.98% 8.9% 0.305 12/15 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 11 $166.40 1.49% 5.3% 0.62 12/10 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $31.22 4.61% 1.3% 0.12 12/15 Tennant Company (TNC) 48 $63.81 1.44% 1.9% 0.23 12/15 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 6 $117.14 0.58% 16.4% 0.17 12/11 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 14 $203.44 1.91% 12.5% 0.97 12/30 Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 39 $17.25 5.57% 4.3% 0.24 01/04

We are in the process of redesigning the format of this weekly article and hope to bring back the section highlighting one of the ex-div candidates soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.