Uniti (UNIT) is a provider of telecom cable services throughout the US with a focus on the east and south-east. These cables are an essential part of the US telecom infrastructure and are complementary, not a competition, to the roll-out of further 5G wireless infrastructure. Wireless needs cable.

An investor wanting to analyze Uniti can best split the company into two parts: a legacy lease business with Windstream, its former owner, and a new company. Since the Windstream turmoil is now behind us the legacy business will be a steady business until at least 2030. The new business however is where the action is.

Below we start with Uniti's legacy business. Next we analyze Uniti's track record regarding its initiatives since its foundation in 2015. Thereafter we look at future business potential and whether Uniti is able to finance these initiatives. Lastly we look at the dividend.

The Windstream legacy

Uniti's has a $665 million rent generating contract with Windstream, increasing with 0.5% per annum. Part of the contract is that Uniti will finance, primarily, new fiber to the home for an amount of, on average, $175 million per annum at a rent rate of 8% with a one year delay (The GCI, Growth Capital improvements). Until 2030 it is Windstream that bears all of the risk and the Uniti investor can sit back and analyze how it evolves. Windstream aims at a 30% market share in fiber to the home. Since competition in many of these markets is limited we should be not too worried. Even in the current Covid recession telecom services turn out to be in high demand. Telecom is an already immune investment in your portfolio - no vaccine needed.

Current track record: Anchor investments and lease-up

Uniti was founded with the idea that sharing cable infrastructure would be a viable business case. Uniti's current EBITDA outside Windstream is about $150 million. The source of this income was partly a result of M&A activity and partly achieved by investing in new infrastructure. In this article we will focus on the investing side of the business, the organic growth part. We would like to learn whether Uniti has a proven track record with past investments and whether it can continue that past performance.

A large part of Uniti's new business, about 40%, comes from various past anchor investments in cable infrastructure that are being shared with other users. For instance AT&T needs a new wireless telecom tower and asks Uniti to provide the fiber cables to the tower. Uniti will then build this fiber connection and starts marketing this new route to various potential clients in the neighborhood.

Source: Uniti Q3 2020 presentation

The above slide in Uniti's Q3 2020 investor presentation shows how this has worked out since Uniti was founded. Uniti invested $194 million, slide 7, and the tenants agreed to pay 7% rent or $13.6 million per annum.

Next to these anchor tenants Uniti managed to find other clients that could be served with this same infrastructure. These new clients had their own specific requirements and Uniti needed to invest a further $263 million to get them on board. These clients pay a rent of $47 million*, or 18% over the $263 million.

The current total picture is that Uniti invested $457 million in new infrastructure for a cash yield of $60.6 million, or 14%. On top, management indicated that new clients are still coming in:

Kenny Gunderman:

These relatively new networks are still highly underutilized and we expect to yield additional lease-up in the coming years.

All in all this is a very decent income level, especially given the long term nature of these contracts.

*Note that Gunderman in his remarks mentioned a $67 million annualized lease-up number, $20 million higher. The difference comes from the Century Link transaction, which is M&A.

Future potential: further anchor deals and the sales pipeline

Continuing with Uniti's above mentioned anchor investment program, what had management to say, during its Q3 2020 investor presentation, on any future anchor investments?

Kenny Gunderman:

…today, we have within our grasp, $7 million to $10 million to $12 million of recurring revenue for wireless projects that we could easily, I think, relatively easily take on that add capital next year and the year after that would certainly increase our capital intensity and lower our margins. But are really attractive projects that could add to growth.

Assuming he is talking about a 7% initial cash yield we are talking about initial investments of $100-170 million. On top of that Uniti can expect a similar size investment to meet the requirements for the lease-up clients. If Uniti can repeat what it has done over the past four years this would mean an investment opportunity of $300 million for a yield of $40 million.

The sales pipeline

Source: Uniti Q3 2020 presentation

During the Q3 presentation management highlighted the growth of its sales pipeline from $500 million in Q1 to $1.2 billion in Q3, primarily as a result of the purchase of new fiber routes under the Windstream settlement. In terms of annual revenue the number now stands at $57 million (from $44 million in Q2). From management we learn that this pipeline will be very profitable since it is based on existing infrastructure:

Mark Wallace

…there's a very little capital that has to be deployed because this is lease up on existing network. […]There's virtually no capital deployed on incremental lease up.

In other words, assuming a 90% margin, Uniti is talking about a growth potential of $50 million of EBITDA. That is a substantial increase from the current $150 million EBITDA generated by the newco. Caution is needed however as this is not yet contracted new business but only an indication of current interest.

Access to capital

An important constraint to Uniti's growth potential is its low stock price and its access to new capital. The company is profitable but given the many commitments as a result of the settlements the question comes up whether Uniti is able to finance all these commitments. Let's have a quick look at how Uniti can go through the next twelve months until Q3 2021, the most demanding period.

Investment requirements

Under the settlement Uniti agreed to purchase dark fiber for an amount of $436 million, to be paid over five years or next year at the earliest. It is my expectation, given the 9% penalty interest, that Uniti will have paid off the entire sum by the third quarter of 2021.

Under the GCI program Uniti has committed to fund $125 million in 2020 and $225 million in 2021. Uniti indicated to pay only $90 million this year. Expecting part of the difference to be paid next year we expect the total until Q3 next year will add up to $340 million (the maximum pay-out per annum is capped at $250 million).

Cash and borrowing capacity

By the end of Q3 2020 Uniti had total liquidity of $484 million.

Income & dividend

Uniti expects to generate about $375 million of FFO over the next twelve months. We assume dividend remains at 60 cents per annum or $144 million (over 240 million shares).

M&A

The announced Evergreen transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of next year. Uniti will receive an initial consideration of $135 million.

Other Capex

Let's assume other capex of 50 million.

The Sum

Source Million dollar Cash balance and revolver 484 Funds from operations 375 Dividend -144 GCI commitments -340 Fiber purchase -438 Evergreen transaction 135 Other capex commitments -50 Total 22

The outcome is that Uniti may have sufficient cash for the coming twelve months but it is getting very tight. It is clear that Uniti needs to find outside capital to fund any growth initiatives, especially the earlier mentioned new anchor investments.

Good business should attract capital, that is how capitalism works. Management already indicated that there are many alternative ways to fund promising new business. One of the options is raising the capacity of the revolving credit facility. Another, but costly, solution is to delay the payment on the $436 million fiber assets. The sales pipeline may be a source of capital as management indicated that up-front lease payments may add up to $358 million. More creative solutions may also be possible, like asset backed funding.

Dividend

From the above it is clear that Uniti will be a growth story for the next few years, not a dividend story. Uniti is clearly capital constraint due to the settlement commitments and the substantial number of new opportunities. The settlement commitments will tie Uniti's hand for the next three years requiring each year $225 million of GCI investments. Only in '24 the net GCI commitment will come down by about $100 million, to $125 million ($175 GCI minus $50 rent).

Another constraint is Uniti's 2025 bond covenant requiring Uniti to bring down its debt level below 5.75 times EBITDA. Only then Uniti is allowed to pay dividend in excess of 90% of taxable income. Its current level is at 6.1 times. It is my expectation that Uniti will not reach the 5.75 threshold before 2022.

In summary, expect dividend to be at the minimum 90% level until '22. The current level is 60 cents per annum. Expect that level to increase substantially as per 2024 when FFO will have risen dramatically and GCI commitments have come down. My best guess would be in the $1-$1.50 range, depending on capital needs and alternative access to capital.

Conclusion

Uniti can best be analyzed by splitting the company in a legacy Windstream business and a newco. Although the legacy business is not very exciting it is very profitable and secured until at least 2030. The newco is where the action is and turns out to be a fast growing business with very profitable opportunities in the anchor tenant and lease-up space. This part of the company is not dissimilar to telecom tower REITs like AMT and CCI, and is growing even faster.

The purchase of the fiber assets from Windstream is attracting a promising pipeline of new customers. It is too early to say but Uniti may have done a smart deal.

For the next five years Uniti's capital intensity will be high and Uniti should be rewarded for its growth potential, not its dividend capacity.

